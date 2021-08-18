Moto Edge 20: Top 5 Alternatives

Motorola launched the Moto Edge 20 in India that comes with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 778G chipset. It has a 6.67-inch 10-bit OLED 144Hz OLED display and packs some decent specifications for the price of Rs 29,999 for a single 8GB + 128GB variant. But this doesn’t mean it won’t face competition from the established players in the market. So here’s a list of top 5 alternatives to the Moto Edge 20 that you can buy right now:

iQOO Z3 5G

iQOO Z3 5G is one of the strongest alternatives to the Moto Edge 20. It comes in three variants – 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, 8GB RAM and 128GB storage and 8GB RAM and 256GB storage priced at Rs 19,990, Rs 20,990 and Rs 22,990 respectively. It comes in Ace Black and Cyber Blue colours.

The iQOO Z3 5G is loaded with a 6.58-inch full HD+ display with a screen resolution of 1080 x 2408 pixels along with 20:9 aspect ratio, 180Hz touch sampling rate, 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+. The smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 768G processor along with up to 8GB of RAM. The iQoo Z3 comes with up to 256GB of onboard storage.

In terms of cameras, it comes with a triple-camera setup at the back panel with a combination of a 64-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL GW3 sensor, f/1.79 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera with f/2.2 aperture, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. For selfies and video chats, the iQoo Z3 has a 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front with f/2.0 aperture.

Additionally, the iQOO Z3 5G is loaded with a 4400mAh battery with 55W fast charging that can charge the phone up to 50% in 19 minutes and 100% in less than an hour. For security, it sports a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and facial recognition support.

iQOO Z3 runs on Android 11 with OriginOS for iQoo 1.0 on top. On the connectivity front, it supports 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.1, GPS/GLONASS, USB Type-C and a 3.5mm audio jack.

Moreover, the device comes with a “five-layer liquid cooling” system for smooth gaming that reduces the temperature by 10 degrees. It also comes with a 4D haptic feedback system as well.

During our review of the smartphone, we found it to be decent in almost every aspect. In the end, we did say that the smartphone is difficult to beat in its price segment and is worth checking out.

Pros

4D haptic feedback system

Bigger battery

Faster charging

More storage (for less price)

More RAM (for less price)

Cons

LCD display compared to AMOLED on Moto Edge 20

Slightly inferior primary camera

Lower powered processor

Realme X7 Max

The Realme X7 Max comes in two variants where the 8GB + 128GB model is priced at Rs 24,999 while the 12GB + 256GB variant is priced at Rs 27,999. The phone will be available for purchase in three colour options – Mercury Silver, Asteroid Black, and Milky Way.

Realme X7 Max features a 6.43-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with 2400 x 1080 pixels resolution, 20:9 aspect ratio, 120Hz refresh rate, 360Hz touch sampling rate and 91.7% screen-to-body ratio.

Powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC, the phone comes with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. The phone lacks a MicroSD card slot. The phone runs Android 11 with Realme UI 2.0. It packs a 4500mAh with 50W charging that offers 50% charge in 16 minutes.

On the back, the smartphone has a triple-camera setup with a 64MP Sony IMX682 primary sensor, an 8MP sensor with a 119° ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP sensor with a macro lens. For selfies and video calls, the device features a 16MP shooter.

On the connectivity front, the handset supports dual-SIM 5G, Wi-Fi 6 802.11 ax, Bluetooth 5.1,GPS/GLONASS, USB Type-C, NFC and 3.5mm audio jack. The phone measures 158.5 x 73.3x 8.4mm and it weighs 179 grams.

This phone by Realme provides flagship level performance but at a much lesser price. You get more RAM and storage along with a much bigger battery and faster charging. Also, as the bigger battery has to handle a 120Hz display, it will give you better battery life compared to a 4000mAh battery handling a 144Hz display on the Moto Edge 20.

Pros

Better Processor

Bigger battery with faster charging

More RAM

More Storage at lesser price

Cons

Inferior primary camera

120Hz refresh rate compared to 144Hz

Read More: Motorola Edge 20, Edge 20 Fusion launched in India, price starts Rs 21,499

Mi 11X 5G

One of the alternatives to the Moto Edge 20 is the Mi 11X 5G. It is available in two variants including 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB and is priced at Rs 29,999 and Rs 31,999 respectively. It has a 6.67-inch E4 AMOLED display FHD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels) display with a 120Hz refresh rate

There’s 360Hz touch sampling rate, HDR10+ support, 1300 nits peak brightness, and Gorilla Glass 5 protection. There’s a 2.76mm punch-hole on the front that houses the front camera.

The Mi 11X is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 paired with Adreno 650 GPU. It comes with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It comes with a triple camera setup including a 48MP IMX 582, f/1.79 primary camera along with an 8MP ultra-wide camera with f/2.2 aperture, 119° FoV and a 5MP tele macro camera. On the front, it has a 20MP selfie shooter.

The phone is backed by a 4,520mAh battery with 33W fast wired charging support. It sports dual stereo speakers with Dolby Audio and Hi-Res Audio certification. The smartphone runs on Android 11 based on MIUI 12 and also has an IP53 rating. Connectivity options include SA/NSA 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, GPS, GLONASS, QZSS, NavIC, Galileo.

The Mi 11X 5G gets you a better processor at the same price. Along with that, you get a bigger battery with slightly faster charging. It is one of the best alternatives to the Moto Edge 20 in our opinion and is worth looking at.

Pros

Better processor

IP53 rating

Stereo speakers

Faster LPDDR5 RAM

Faster UFS 3.1 storage

Cons

120Hz display compared to 144Hz on Moto Edge 20

Inferior cameras (per on-paper specs)

Heavily skinned user interface

Poco F3 GT

The Poco G3 GT 6GB + 128GB variant is priced at Rs 26,999. The 8GB + 128GB variant of the phone is priced at Rs 28,999. The 8GB + 256GB version is priced at Rs 30,999. The device features a 6.67-inch AMOLED display FHD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels) display. Further, the display comes with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 480Hz touch sampling rate, 500-nits peak brightness, and Gorilla Glass 5 protection. Additionally, there is HDR 10+, and DC Dimming.

Poco F3 GT packs the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The storage is expandable via microSD card. For photos and videos, the phone comes with a triple rear camera setup. It has a 64-megapixel /1.65 aperture primary camera, 8MP ultra-wide camera with f/2.2 aperture, 119° FoV and a 2MP macro camera. For selfies and video calls, the device uses a 16-megapixel shooter.

As for software, the handset runs Android 11 based on MIUI 12.5. Further, there’s a 5,065mAh battery with 67W fast wired charging support. It includes a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for security. The phone also has face recognition as well.

The phone supports SA/NSA 5G, dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, A-GPS, BeiDou, GLONASS on the connectivity front. Additionally, the phone has a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack as well. It measures 163.8 x 75.6 x 8.4mm in dimensions and weighs 190g. Additional features include dual stereo speakers with Dolby Audio, IP53 dust resistance, Infrared sensor and more.

There are a lot of additional features available with the Poco F3 GT. You get retractable triggers called Maglevs. Further, there are dual stereo speakers for a better audio experience along with a larger battery with much faster charging. We feel this one is also out of the toughest alternatives which Moto Edge 20 will have to beat.

Pros

Faster charging

Bigger battery

IP53 rating, retractable gaming triggers

Dolby Audio supported Stereo speakers

Lesser price

Faster RAM and Storage

Cons

Inferior display

Inferior camera (per on-paper specs)

Heavily skinned UI

OnePlus Nord 2

The OnePlus Nord 2 is priced at Rs 27,999 for the 6GB + 128GB storage variant, Rs 29,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model and Rs 34,999 for the 12GB + 256GB model. It sports a 6.43-inch FHD+ 90Hz AMOLED touchscreen. The display is HDR10+ certified with Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The MediaTek Dimensity 1200 AI chipset powers the smartphone. There’s up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

The OnePlus Nord 2 has been launched with the new OxygenOS 11.3, whose codebase has been merged with ColorOS. The company has recently also confirmed it will get 2 years of major software upgrades with 3 years of security patches. In addition, OnePlus Nord 2 5G has an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Moving on, it is backed up by a 4,500 mAh dual-cell battery with 65W fast charging. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, 5G, 4G LTE, GPS, and USB Type-C port for charging. Additional features on the OnePlus Nord 2 include Haptics 2.0, AI features all over the software, dual stereo speakers, and more.

For optics, you get a triple camera setup on the rear. The sensors include a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary sensor with OIS, an 8-megapixel wide-angle sensor, and a 2-megapixel Mono cam. On the front, there’s a 32MP Sony IMX615 camera for selfies.

OnePlus has committed to provide a better experience with the OnePlus Nord 2 following its merger with Oppo in terms of software. The OnePlus Nord 2 gets you a battery cell which is larger than the one present in Moto Edge 20. Further, it has faster RAM and storage for faster operations.

Pros

Better processor

Bigger battery

Faster charging

Faster RAM and Storage

Cons