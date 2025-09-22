Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025: Top 5 Deals on Smartphones You Shouldn’t Miss

It’s that time of the year again, when festive sales like the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 bring huge and unmissable deals on electronics. To help you out in picking some of the best deals, we have compiled the list of top five deals on smartphones which you shouldn’t miss at Amazon if you are in the market looking for a new phone to purchase.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: Rs 71,999

Launched for Rs 1,29,999 last year in January, the Galaxy S24 Ultra still stands as one of the best flagships from Samsung. It still has a capable Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy chipset, a great display, decent battery life, about 6 years of OS updates left, and most importantly, some of the best set of cameras on a smartphone. At Rs 71,999, it’s definitely a deal you won’t want to miss if you want a Samsung flagship that will remain relevant for years to come.

Apple iPhone 15: Rs 46,999

While the new iPhones just came out, previous years’ iPhones always stay relevant and if you are in desperate need of one, the iPhone 15 still offers decent value for the money, especially at the deal price. The iPhone 15 gets a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR panel. It supports for HDR, TruTone, and 1600 nits of peak HDR brightness. Under the hood, it is powered by the company’s A16 Bionic chipset. It gets dual cameras including a 48-megapixel f/1.6 primary camera and a 12-megapixel f/2.4 120° 13mm ultra wide camera.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6: Rs 99,999

Launched for well over Rs 1.5 lakhs last year, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 is still one of the most well-rounded foldables available in the market. With a deal price of under a lakh, helping you save over Rs 50,000 compared to its launch price, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 should be your go-to device if you want a foldable smartphone that’s capable of delivering on all fronts, be it display, cameras, performance, or anything else.

OnePlus 13: Rs 61,999

The OnePlus 13 was already a great value for money smartphone when it launched for Ra 69,999 earlier this year but this discount at the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 makes the deal even sweeter. It offers the best Snapdragon 8 Elite Chipset for demanding users, a huge 6000mAh battery, triple cameras, up to 1TB of storage, and much more.

OnePlus 13s: Rs 50,099

The OnePlus 13s is another offering at the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 that’s worth checking out, because it’s getting a discount of Rs 4,000 on its original price, plus a Rs 3,000 bank offer which makes the effective price come down to Rs 47,999. Even though it’s cheaper than the OnePlus 13, the 13s still packs the same punch as its elder sibling with the Snapdragon 8 Elite chip. Then there are dual rear cameras, a 5850mAh battery, stereo speakers, IP65 rating, and much more which the 13s delivers.