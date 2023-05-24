5 Best Free Music Download Websites Which Is 100% Legal

In this age of technology, the internet offers a plethora of options for music discovery and downloading. Nonetheless, not all downloads are legal, and navigating the online world can be challenging. Our blog is committed to supporting music enthusiasts in exploring the realm of free and lawful music downloads. We aim to highlight platforms that specifically cater to those who want to expand their music collection without spending excessively. Therefore, we have deliberately excluded subscription-based music apps like Spotify, Gaana.com, and Saavan from our content.

YouTube Audio Library

The YouTube Audio Library offers a vast selection of music and sound effects that are free from any copyright issues. It caters to various genres, moods, and durations to suit your video needs. The library is regularly updated to provide you with new and fresh options for your projects.

How to Download Songs from the YouTube Audio Library:

Downloading songs from the YouTube Audio Library is a simple and straightforward process. Follow these steps to get started:

Step 1: Log in to your YouTube account.

Step 2: Click on your profile picture in the top-right corner and select “YouTube Studio.”

Step 3: Scroll down and click on the “Audio Library” option.

Step 4: Browse through the available tracks by using the search bar, sorting by genre, mood, instrument, duration, or attribution requirements.

Step 5: Once you find a track you like, click on the download icon (a downward-facing arrow) next to the title.

Step 6: The track will be downloaded in MP3 format and saved to your computer.

Bandcamp

Bandcamp is an online music store and streaming platform that empowers independent musicians to sell and promote their music directly to their fans. The platform offers various formats, such as digital downloads, vinyl, and CDs. With a wide range of genres and artists available, Bandcamp is a valuable source of exceptional and undiscovered music.

How to Download Free Songs on Bandcamp:

Downloading free songs from Bandcamp is a straightforward process. Follow these steps to get started:

Step 1: Visit the Bandcamp website (www.bandcamp.com).

Step 2: Use the search bar at the top of the page to find music by artist, album, track, or genre.

Step 3: Alternatively, you can browse the “Discover” section to explore new music by genre, format, or popularity.

Step 4: Once you find a track or album you like, click on it to open the album page.

Step 5: Look for tracks with a “Buy Digital Track” or “Buy Digital Album” option that has a price set to “name your price.”

Step 6: Enter “0” (zero) as your chosen price, and click “Download Now.”

Step 7: Select your preferred file format (MP3, FLAC, WAV, etc.) and click “Download” to save the track to your computer.

Free Music Archive

The Free Music Archive, founded by WFMU, a well-known freeform radio station, is an interactive library of legal audio downloads. FMA offers a wide variety of music from different genres, carefully selected by established radio stations, labels, and artists. Its goal is to provide access to high-quality music while promoting lesser-known artists and nurturing a creative community.

How to Download Free Songs from the Free Music Archive:

Downloading songs from the Free Music Archive is simple and hassle-free. Just follow these steps:

Step 1: Visit the Free Music Archive website (www.freemusicarchive.org).

Step 2: Browse through the available music by using the search bar, genre filters, or curated playlists.

Step 3: Once you find a track you like, click on the song title to open the track page.

Step 4: On the track page, click the “Download” button (a downward-facing arrow) located below the audio player.

Step 5: The track will be downloaded in MP3 format and saved to your computer.

AudioMack

AudioMack is a platform designed for music streaming and sharing that provides artists with the opportunity to upload their music and expand their audience. The site offers a wide range of music genres, such as hip-hop, electronic, and reggae. AudioMack’s user-friendly interface and mobile application make it effortless to explore and obtain new music while on the move.

How to Download Free Songs from AudioMack:

Downloading songs from AudioMack is a straightforward process. Just follow these simple steps:

Step 1: Visit the AudioMack website (www.audiomack.com) or download the AudioMack app on your smartphone.

Step 2: Use the search bar or browse through the featured music, playlists, and top charts to find a track you like.

Step 3: Click on the track title to open the track page.

Step 4: On the track page, click the “Download” button (a downward-facing arrow) located below the audio player.

Step 5: The track will be downloaded in MP3 format and saved to your computer or mobile device after you agree to the Terms and Conditions.

Rock On

Discovering legal and free music is possible if you know where to find it. This guide outlines various platforms where you can expand your music collection while supporting independent artists and respecting copyright laws. Explore these resources and start enjoying legal, free music today!