Brand: Xiaomi
Category: Upcoming Smartphones
  • Chipset Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
  • RAM (GB) 12, 16
  • Storage 256, 512, 1 TB
  • Display 7.98-inches primary, 6.56-inch cover
  • Front Camera 16MP + 16MP
  • Primary Camera 50MP + 50MP + 10MP + 12MP
  • Battery 5100mAh
  • Operating System Android 14

Xiaomi MIX Fold 4 sports a 6.56-inch AMOLED outer cover display with a 120Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision, and 21:9 aspect ratio. According to Xiaomi, the outer display supports 1700 nits of peak brightness in High Brightness Mode, 3000 nits peak HDR brightness, along with support for HDR10+ as well.

The handset features a 7.98-inch folding display with 120Hz refresh rate, DCI-P3 colour gamut, and a 2K+ (2224×2488 pixels) resolution. The inner display is also built to produce up to 3000 nits of peak brightness, and supports HDR10+.

The Xiaomi foldable phone is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, coupled with upto 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM. The smartphone features up to 1TB of 4.0 storage.

For optics, the Xiaomi Mix Fold 4 features a Leica-branded quad rear camera setup including a 50-megapixel primary lens with optical image stabilisation and f/1.7 lens, a 50-megapixel telephoto lens with f/2.0 aperture, another 10-megapixel f/2.9 periscope telephoto lens both of which have PDAF and OIS, and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens with f/2.2 aperture lens. At the front, the Xiaomi Mix Fold 4 features a two 16-megapixel selfie cameras, one on the outside cover screen and the other on the inside foldable panel.

The Xiaomi Mix Fold 4 features v5.4, NFC, Wi-Fi 7, and a USB port for connectivity. It packs a 5,100mAh battery with 67W fast wired charging support and 50W wireless charging support.

Xiaomi Mix Fold 4 Specs

Xiaomi Mix Fold 4 Price and Other Info

Status Coming Soon
Memory Variants 12/256 GB, 16/512 GB, 16/1 TB
Colour Options Black, White, Blue

Xiaomi Mix Fold 4 Build & Design

Front Protection Glass Some Glass
Device Back Glass

Xiaomi Mix Fold 4 Phone Display

Screen Size (Inches) 7.98-inches primary, 6.56-inches cover
Screen Type AMOLED
Screen Resolution 2224 x 2488 pixels, 2520 x 1080 pixels
Screen Aspect Ratio 21:9
Refresh Rate 120 Hz
Touch Sampling Rate 240 Hz
Pixel Density (PPI) 418 (main display)

Xiaomi Mix Fold 4 Performance

Chipset Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Phone RAM 12 GB, 16 GB
Phone RAM Type LPDDR5x
Storage Capacity 256 GB, 512 GB, 1 TB
Storage Type UFS 4.0
Memory Card Slot N/A

Xiaomi Mix Fold 4 Software

OS & UI Android 14, HyperOS

Xiaomi Mix Fold 4 Cameras

Rear Camera Module Quad
Rear Camera Specs 50MP f/1.7 primary lens + 50MP f/2.0 telephoto lens, PDAF, OIS + 10MP f/2.9 periscope telephoto lens, PDAF, OIS + 12MP f/2.2 ultra-wide angle lens
Front Camera Module Dual
Front Camera Specs 16MP (inner) + 16MP (outer)

Xiaomi Mix Fold 4 Battery & Charging

Battery Capacity (mAh) 5100
Fast Charging
Charging Speed 67W
Wireless Charging
Wireless Charging Speed 50W
Reverse Charging

Xiaomi Mix Fold 4 Network & Connectivity

Supported Networks 5G
SIM Slots Dual (nano)
Bluetooth v5.4
Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 7
USB Port USB Type-C
NFC Chip
Supported GPS Dual Band GPS, AGPS, GLONASS

Xiaomi Mix Fold 4 Extra Features

3.5 mm Audio Jack
Set of Speakers Stereo
Face Unlock
Fingerprint Reader Side Mounted
IR Blaster
Sensors Accelerometer, Fingerprint, Gyroscope, Proximity, Vibration
IP Rating IPX8

