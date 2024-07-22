Xiaomi MIX Fold 4 sports a 6.56-inch AMOLED outer cover display with a 120Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision, and 21:9 aspect ratio. According to Xiaomi, the outer display supports 1700 nits of peak brightness in High Brightness Mode, 3000 nits peak HDR brightness, along with support for HDR10+ as well.

The handset features a 7.98-inch folding display with 120Hz refresh rate, DCI-P3 colour gamut, and a 2K+ (2224×2488 pixels) resolution. The inner display is also built to produce up to 3000 nits of peak brightness, and supports HDR10+.

The Xiaomi foldable phone is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, coupled with upto 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM. The smartphone features up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage.

For optics, the Xiaomi Mix Fold 4 features a Leica-branded quad rear camera setup including a 50-megapixel primary lens with optical image stabilisation and f/1.7 Aperture lens, a 50-megapixel telephoto lens with f/2.0 aperture, another 10-megapixel f/2.9 periscope telephoto lens both of which have PDAF and OIS, and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens with f/2.2 aperture lens. At the front, the Xiaomi Mix Fold 4 features a two 16-megapixel selfie cameras, one on the outside cover screen and the other on the inside foldable panel.

The Xiaomi Mix Fold 4 features Bluetooth v5.4, NFC, Wi-Fi 7, GPS and a USB Type-C port for connectivity. It packs a 5,100mAh battery with 67W fast wired charging support and 50W wireless charging support.