The Vivo Y100t gets a 6.64-inch IPS LCD full-HD+ display with a 2388 x 1080 pixels Resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. It has a punch-hole cutout at the centre.
The handset packs a Dimensity 8200 Chipset under the hood. The phone runs OriginOS 3 based on Android 13 on the software side. You get up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage.
There is a dual camera setup on the back of the device. This includes a 64MP primary camera with f/1.8 Aperture and a 2MP f/2.4 depth sensor. On the front, this one has a 16MP selfie camera with f/2.45 aperture.
The phone is backed by a 5000mAh battery with 120W Fast charging support. The phone comes with connectivity features like 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, GPS/GLONASS/QZSS/Galileo and USB Type-C.
|Status
|Coming Soon
|Memory Variants
|8/256 GB, 12/256 GB, 12/512 GB
|Colour Options
|Blue, White, Black
|Front Protection Glass
|Some Glass
|Device Back
|Glass
|Screen Size (Inches)
|6.64
|Screen Type
|IPS LCD
|Screen Resolution
|1080 x 2388 pixels
|Screen Aspect Ratio
|19.5:9
|Refresh Rate
|120 Hz
|Touch Sampling Rate
|Unknown
|Pixel Density (PPI)
|395
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 8200
|Phone RAM
|8 GB, 12 GB
|Phone RAM Type
|LPDDR5
|Storage Capacity
|256 GB, 512 GB
|Storage Type
|UFS 3.1
|Memory Card Slot
|N/A
|OS & UI
|OriginOS 3, Android 13
|Rear Camera Module
|Dual
|Rear Camera Specs
|64MP primary camera, f/1.8 aperture, LED flash + 2MP depth sensor, f/2.4 aperture
|Front Camera Module
|Single
|Front Camera Specs
|16MP, f/2.45 aperture
|Battery Capacity (mAh)
|5000
|Fast Charging
|Charging Speed
|120W
|Wireless Charging
|Reverse Charging
|Supported Networks
|5G
|SIM Slots
|Dual (nano)
|Bluetooth
|v5.3
|Wi-Fi
|Wi-Fi 6
|USB Port
|USB Type-C
|NFC Chip
|Supported GPS
|AGPS, GLONASS
|3.5 mm Audio Jack
|Set of Speakers
|Mono
|Face Unlock
|Fingerprint Reader
|Side Mounted
|IR Blaster
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Ambient Light, Gravity Sensor, Proximity