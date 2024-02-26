The Vivo Y100t gets a 6.64-inch IPS LCD full-HD+ display with a 2388 x 1080 pixels Resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. It has a punch-hole cutout at the centre.

The handset packs a Dimensity 8200 Chipset under the hood. The phone runs OriginOS 3 based on Android 13 on the software side. You get up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

There is a dual camera setup on the back of the device. This includes a 64MP primary camera with f/1.8 Aperture and a 2MP f/2.4 depth sensor. On the front, this one has a 16MP selfie camera with f/2.45 aperture.

The phone is backed by a 5000mAh battery with 120W Fast charging support. The phone comes with connectivity features like 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, GPS/GLONASS/QZSS/Galileo and USB Type-C.