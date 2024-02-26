  1. Home
Vivo Y100t

Brand: iQOO
Category: Upcoming Smartphones
  • Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 8200
  • RAM (GB) 8, 12
  • Storage 256, 512
  • Display 6.64-inch, 1080 x 2388 pixels
  • Front Camera 16MP
  • Primary Camera 64MP + 2MP
  • Battery 5000mAh
  • Operating System Android 13

The Vivo Y100t gets a 6.64-inch IPS full-HD+ display with a 2388 x 1080 pixels and 120Hz refresh rate. It has a punch-hole cutout at the centre.

The handset packs a Dimensity 8200 under the hood. The phone runs OriginOS 3 based on 13 on the software side. You get up to 12GB of LPDDR5 and up to 512GB of 3.1 storage.

There is a dual camera setup on the back of the device. This includes a 64MP primary camera with f/1.8 and a 2MP f/2.4 depth sensor. On the front, this one has a 16MP selfie camera with f/2.45 aperture.

The phone is backed by a 5000mAh battery with 120W support. The phone comes with connectivity features like SA/ NSA, Dual VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6, 5.3, NFC, GPS/GLONASS/QZSS/Galileo and Type-C.

Vivo Y100t Specs

Vivo Y100t Price and Other Info

Status Coming Soon
Memory Variants 8/256 GB, 12/256 GB, 12/512 GB
Colour Options Blue, White, Black

Vivo Y100t Build & Design

Front Protection Glass Some Glass
Device Back Glass

Vivo Y100t Phone Display

Screen Size (Inches) 6.64
Screen Type IPS LCD
Screen Resolution 1080 x 2388 pixels
Screen Aspect Ratio 19.5:9
Refresh Rate 120 Hz
Touch Sampling Rate Unknown
Pixel Density (PPI) 395

Vivo Y100t Performance

Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 8200
Phone RAM 8 GB, 12 GB
Phone RAM Type LPDDR5
Storage Capacity 256 GB, 512 GB
Storage Type UFS 3.1
Memory Card Slot N/A

Vivo Y100t Software

OS & UI OriginOS 3, Android 13

Vivo Y100t Cameras

Rear Camera Module Dual
Rear Camera Specs 64MP primary camera, f/1.8 aperture, LED flash + 2MP depth sensor, f/2.4 aperture
Front Camera Module Single
Front Camera Specs 16MP, f/2.45 aperture

Vivo Y100t Battery & Charging

Battery Capacity (mAh) 5000
Fast Charging
Charging Speed 120W
Wireless Charging
Reverse Charging

Vivo Y100t Network & Connectivity

Supported Networks 5G
SIM Slots Dual (nano)
Bluetooth v5.3
Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 6
USB Port USB Type-C
NFC Chip
Supported GPS AGPS, GLONASS

Vivo Y100t Extra Features

3.5 mm Audio Jack
Set of Speakers Mono
Face Unlock
Fingerprint Reader Side Mounted
IR Blaster
Sensors Accelerometer, Ambient Light, Gravity Sensor, Proximity

