Vivo X100 Ultra
Brand: Vivo
Category: Upcoming Smartphones
  • Chipset Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
  • RAM (GB) 12, 16
  • Storage 256, 512, 1 TB
  • Display 6.78-inch, 1440 x 3200 pixels
  • Front Camera 50MP
  • Primary Camera 50MP + 50MP + 200MP
  • Battery 5500mAh
  • Operating System Android 14

The Vivo X100 Ultra features a 6.78-inch E7 with curved edges and a centre-aligned punch-hole cutout. The display on the X100 Ultra has a pixels resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, 517 ppi, Dolby Vision, P3 wide colour gamut and a 3000 nits peak brightness. The device is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 paired with 4.0 storage and LPDDR5x RAM.

It gets a triple rear camera setup including a 50MP Sony LYT900 f/1.8 primary sensor with gimbal stabilization, a 50MP LYT600 f/2.2 ultra-wide angle sensor, and a 200MP Samsung HP9 f/2.67 periscope telephoto lens which also has OIS. They are complemented by the V3+ imaging chip. It has a 50MP f/2.45 front facing camera.

In addition, it is backed by a 5500mAh battery paired with 80W fast wired charging and 50W wireless charging. The device is IP69 rated and gets an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor.

Connectivity options include 5G, LTE, Wi-Fi 7, v5.4, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, blaster and a USB port. It also supports two-way satellite communication only in the 1TB model.

Vivo X100 Ultra Specs

Vivo X100 Ultra Price and Other Info

Status Coming Soon
Memory Variants 12/256 GB, 16/512 GB, 16/ 1 TB
Colour Options Titanium, White, Gray

Vivo X100 Ultra Build & Design

Front Protection Glass Some Glass
Device Back Glass

Vivo X100 Ultra Phone Display

Screen Size (Inches) 6.78
Screen Type E7 AMOLED
Screen Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels
Screen Aspect Ratio 20:9
Refresh Rate 120 Hz
Touch Sampling Rate Unknown
Pixel Density (PPI) 517

Vivo X100 Ultra Performance

Chipset Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Phone RAM 12 GB, 16 GB
Phone RAM Type LPDDR5x
Storage Capacity 256 GB, 512 GB, 1 TB
Storage Type UFS 4.0
Memory Card Slot N/A

Vivo X100 Ultra Software

OS & UI Android 14, Origin OS 4

Vivo X100 Ultra Cameras

Rear Camera Module Triple
Rear Camera Specs 50MP Sony LYT900 f/1.8 primary sensor, Gimbal stabilization, OIS, PDAF + 50MP LYT600 f/2.2 ultra-wide angle sensor + 200MP Samsung HP9 f/2.67 periscope telephoto sensor, OIS, 3.7x zoom
Rear Camera Features Zeiss optics, T* coating, V3+ Imaging Chip
Front Camera Module Single
Front Camera Specs 50MP f/2.5 sensor
Front Camera Features 4K Recording

Vivo X100 Ultra Battery & Charging

Battery Capacity (mAh) 5500
Fast Charging
Charging Speed 80W
Wireless Charging
Wireless Charging Speed 50W
Reverse Charging

Vivo X100 Ultra Network & Connectivity

Supported Networks 5G
SIM Slots Dual (nano)
Bluetooth v5.4
Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 7
USB Port USB Type-C
NFC Chip
Supported GPS Dual Band GPS, AGPS, GLONASS

Vivo X100 Ultra Extra Features

3.5 mm Audio Jack
Set of Speakers Stereo
Face Unlock
Fingerprint Reader In-display (Ultrasonic)
IR Blaster
Sensors Accelerometer, E-Compass, Fingerprint, Gyroscope, Proximity, Vibration
IP Rating IP69

