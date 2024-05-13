The Vivo X100 Ultra features a 6.78-inch E7 AMOLED Display with curved edges and a centre-aligned punch-hole cutout. The display on the X100 Ultra has a 2K pixels resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, 517 ppi, Dolby Vision, P3 wide colour gamut and a 3000 nits peak brightness. The device is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC paired with UFS 4.0 storage and LPDDR5x RAM.

It gets a triple rear camera setup including a 50MP Sony LYT900 f/1.8 primary sensor with gimbal stabilization, a 50MP LYT600 f/2.2 ultra-wide angle sensor, and a 200MP Samsung HP9 f/2.67 periscope telephoto lens which also has OIS. They are complemented by the V3+ imaging chip. It has a 50MP f/2.45 front facing camera.

In addition, it is backed by a 5500mAh battery paired with 80W fast wired charging and 50W wireless charging. The device is IP69 rated and gets an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor.

Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth v5.4, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, IR blaster and a USB Type-C port. It also supports two-way satellite communication only in the 1TB model.