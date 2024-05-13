The Vivo X100 Ultra features a 6.78-inch E7 AMOLED Display with curved edges and a centre-aligned punch-hole cutout. The display on the X100 Ultra has a 2K pixels resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, 517 ppi, Dolby Vision, P3 wide colour gamut and a 3000 nits peak brightness. The device is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC paired with UFS 4.0 storage and LPDDR5x RAM.
It gets a triple rear camera setup including a 50MP Sony LYT900 f/1.8 primary sensor with gimbal stabilization, a 50MP LYT600 f/2.2 ultra-wide angle sensor, and a 200MP Samsung HP9 f/2.67 periscope telephoto lens which also has OIS. They are complemented by the V3+ imaging chip. It has a 50MP f/2.45 front facing camera.
In addition, it is backed by a 5500mAh battery paired with 80W fast wired charging and 50W wireless charging. The device is IP69 rated and gets an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor.
Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth v5.4, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, IR blaster and a USB Type-C port. It also supports two-way satellite communication only in the 1TB model.
|Status
|Coming Soon
|Memory Variants
|12/256 GB, 16/512 GB, 16/ 1 TB
|Colour Options
|Titanium, White, Gray
|Front Protection Glass
|Some Glass
|Device Back
|Glass
|Screen Size (Inches)
|6.78
|Screen Type
|E7 AMOLED
|Screen Resolution
|1440 x 3200 pixels
|Screen Aspect Ratio
|20:9
|Refresh Rate
|120 Hz
|Touch Sampling Rate
|Unknown
|Pixel Density (PPI)
|517
|Chipset
|Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
|Phone RAM
|12 GB, 16 GB
|Phone RAM Type
|LPDDR5x
|Storage Capacity
|256 GB, 512 GB, 1 TB
|Storage Type
|UFS 4.0
|Memory Card Slot
|N/A
|OS & UI
|Android 14, Origin OS 4
|Rear Camera Module
|Triple
|Rear Camera Specs
|50MP Sony LYT900 f/1.8 primary sensor, Gimbal stabilization, OIS, PDAF + 50MP LYT600 f/2.2 ultra-wide angle sensor + 200MP Samsung HP9 f/2.67 periscope telephoto sensor, OIS, 3.7x zoom
|Rear Camera Features
|Zeiss optics, T* coating, V3+ Imaging Chip
|Front Camera Module
|Single
|Front Camera Specs
|50MP f/2.5 sensor
|Front Camera Features
|4K Recording
|Battery Capacity (mAh)
|5500
|Fast Charging
|Charging Speed
|80W
|Wireless Charging
|Wireless Charging Speed
|50W
|Reverse Charging
|Supported Networks
|5G
|SIM Slots
|Dual (nano)
|Bluetooth
|v5.4
|Wi-Fi
|Wi-Fi 7
|USB Port
|USB Type-C
|NFC Chip
|Supported GPS
|Dual Band GPS, AGPS, GLONASS
|3.5 mm Audio Jack
|Set of Speakers
|Stereo
|Face Unlock
|Fingerprint Reader
|In-display (Ultrasonic)
|IR Blaster
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, E-Compass, Fingerprint, Gyroscope, Proximity, Vibration
|IP Rating
|IP69