Vivo T3x 5G

₹13,499.00
Brand: Vivo
Category: Launched Smartphones
  • Chipset Snapdragon 6 Gen 1
  • RAM (GB) 4, 6, 8
  • Storage (GB) 128
  • Display 6.72-inch, 1080 x 2408 pixels
  • Front Camera 8MP
  • Primary Camera 50MP + 2MP
  • Battery 6000mAh
  • Operating System Android 14

The Vivo T3x sports a 6.72-inch FHD+ IPS LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 1000nits peak brightness, 393 PPI, and TUV Rheinland Low Blue Light certification. The handset is powered by the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 Processor paired with Adreno GPU for graphics. It comes with up to 8GB LPDDR4x RAM and up to 128GB UFS 2.2 internal storage, which is further expandable via a microSD card. There’s also 8GB RAM Virtual RAM support. 

The handset runs on 14-based Funtouch OS custom skin out of the box. The Vivo T3x 5G features a dual camera setup on the back, with a 50MP f/1.8 primary camer and a 2MP f/2.4 bokeh sensor. There is an 8MP shooter on the front for selfies. It is backed up by a 6,000mAh battery with 44W support.

Connectivity options include 5, 5G, v5.1, and a USB-C port for charging. The handset is also IP64 rated, supports 4D game vibration, gets a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and a stereo speaker setup for audio.

Vivo T3x 5G Specs

Vivo T3x 5G Price and Other Info

Status Launched
Launch Date 17 April, 2024
Price (₹) 13,499
Memory Variants 4/128 GB, 6/128 GB, 8/128 GB
Colour Options Crimson Bliss, Celestial Green

Vivo T3x 5G Build & Design

Front Protection Glass Some Glass
Device Back Polycarbonate/Plastic

Vivo T3x 5G Phone Display

Screen Size (Inches) 6.72
Screen Type IPS LCD
Screen Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels
Screen Aspect Ratio 20:9
Refresh Rate 120 Hz
Touch Sampling Rate Unknown
Pixel Density (PPI) 393

Vivo T3x 5G Performance

Chipset Snapdragon 6 Gen 1
Phone RAM 4 GB, 6 GB, 8 GB
Phone RAM Type LPDDR4x
Storage Capacity 128 GB
Storage Type UFS 2.2
Memory Card Slot Hybrid (SIM + Memory Card)

Vivo T3x 5G Software

OS & UI Android 14, FunTouch OS 14

Vivo T3x 5G Cameras

Rear Camera Module Dual
Rear Camera Specs 50MP f/1.8 primary sensor + 2MP f/2.4 bokeh sensor
Front Camera Module Single
Front Camera Specs 8MP f/2.05 sensor

Vivo T3x 5G Battery & Charging

Battery Capacity (mAh) 6000
Fast Charging
Charging Speed 44W
Wireless Charging
Reverse Charging

Vivo T3x 5G Network & Connectivity

Supported Networks 5G
SIM Slots Dual (Hybrid)
Bluetooth v5.1
Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 5
USB Port USB Type-C
NFC Chip
Supported GPS Dual Band GPS, AGPS, GLONASS

Vivo T3x 5G Extra Features

3.5 mm Audio Jack
Set of Speakers Stereo
Face Unlock
Fingerprint Reader Side Mounted
IR Blaster
Sensors Accelerometer, Ambient Light, E-Compass, Fingerprint, Gyroscope, Proximity, Vibration
Water & Dust Proof Rating IP64

