The Vivo T3x 5G sports a 6.72-inch FHD+ IPS LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 1000nits peak brightness, 393 PPI, and TUV Rheinland Low Blue Light certification. The handset is powered by the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 Processor paired with Adreno GPU for graphics. It comes with up to 8GB LPDDR4x RAM and up to 128GB UFS 2.2 internal storage, which is further expandable via a microSD card. There’s also 8GB RAM Virtual RAM support.

The handset runs on Android 14-based Funtouch OS custom skin out of the box. The Vivo T3x 5G features a dual camera setup on the back, with a 50MP f/1.8 primary camer and a 2MP f/2.4 bokeh sensor. There is an 8MP shooter on the front for selfies. It is backed up by a 6,000mAh battery with 44W Fast charging support.

Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 5, 5G, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS and a USB-C port for charging. The handset is also IP64 rated, supports 4D game vibration, gets a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and a stereo speaker setup for audio.