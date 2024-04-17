The Vivo T3x 5G sports a 6.72-inch FHD+ IPS LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 1000nits peak brightness, 393 PPI, and TUV Rheinland Low Blue Light certification. The handset is powered by the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 Processor paired with Adreno GPU for graphics. It comes with up to 8GB LPDDR4x RAM and up to 128GB UFS 2.2 internal storage, which is further expandable via a microSD card. There’s also 8GB RAM Virtual RAM support.
The handset runs on Android 14-based Funtouch OS custom skin out of the box. The Vivo T3x 5G features a dual camera setup on the back, with a 50MP f/1.8 primary camer and a 2MP f/2.4 bokeh sensor. There is an 8MP shooter on the front for selfies. It is backed up by a 6,000mAh battery with 44W Fast charging support.
Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 5, 5G, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS and a USB-C port for charging. The handset is also IP64 rated, supports 4D game vibration, gets a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and a stereo speaker setup for audio.
|Status
|Launched
|Launch Date
|17 April, 2024
|Price (₹)
|13,499
|Memory Variants
|4/128 GB, 6/128 GB, 8/128 GB
|Colour Options
|Crimson Bliss, Celestial Green
|Front Protection Glass
|Some Glass
|Device Back
|Polycarbonate/Plastic
|Screen Size (Inches)
|6.72
|Screen Type
|IPS LCD
|Screen Resolution
|1080 x 2408 pixels
|Screen Aspect Ratio
|20:9
|Refresh Rate
|120 Hz
|Touch Sampling Rate
|Unknown
|Pixel Density (PPI)
|393
|Chipset
|Snapdragon 6 Gen 1
|Phone RAM
|4 GB, 6 GB, 8 GB
|Phone RAM Type
|LPDDR4x
|Storage Capacity
|128 GB
|Storage Type
|UFS 2.2
|Memory Card Slot
|Hybrid (SIM + Memory Card)
|OS & UI
|Android 14, FunTouch OS 14
|Rear Camera Module
|Dual
|Rear Camera Specs
|50MP f/1.8 primary sensor + 2MP f/2.4 bokeh sensor
|Front Camera Module
|Single
|Front Camera Specs
|8MP f/2.05 sensor
|Battery Capacity (mAh)
|6000
|Fast Charging
|Charging Speed
|44W
|Wireless Charging
|Reverse Charging
|Supported Networks
|5G
|SIM Slots
|Dual (Hybrid)
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|Wi-Fi
|Wi-Fi 5
|USB Port
|USB Type-C
|NFC Chip
|Supported GPS
|Dual Band GPS, AGPS, GLONASS
|3.5 mm Audio Jack
|Set of Speakers
|Stereo
|Face Unlock
|Fingerprint Reader
|Side Mounted
|IR Blaster
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Ambient Light, E-Compass, Fingerprint, Gyroscope, Proximity, Vibration
|Water & Dust Proof Rating
|IP64