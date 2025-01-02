Vivo T3x 5G Price Dropped in India: Check New Pricing

Vivo T3x 5G price has been dropped in India by Rs 1,000 for all the variants of the device. The device was launched in India in April of 2024, packing a huge 6000mAh battery under the hood, a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor and more. Here are all the details about the new pricing of Vivo T3x 5G.

Vivo T3x 5G Price Drop

The vivo T3x 5G now costs Rs 12,499 for the 4GB + 128GB model, 6GB + 128GB model costs Rs 13,999 and the 8GB + 128GB model is priced at Rs 15,499. These models costed Rs 13,499, Rs 14,999, and Rs 16,499, respectively, at launch.

The new Vivo T3x 5G price is now live on vivo India e-store, Flipkart, and all partner retail stores. Buyers can also avail an additional Rs 1,500 discount with select bank cards. It can be bought in Celestial Green, Crimson Bliss, and Sapphire Blue shades.

Vivo T3x 5G: Specifications

The Vivo T3x 5G sports a 6.72-inch FHD+ IPS LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 1000 nits peak brightness, 393 PPI, and TUV Rheinland Low Blue Light certification. The handset is powered by the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 Processor paired with Adreno GPU for graphics. It comes with up to 8GB LPDDR4x RAM and up to 128GB UFS 2.2 internal storage, which is further expandable via a microSD card. There’s also up to 8GB Virtual RAM support.

The handset runs on Android 14-based Funtouch OS custom skin out of the box. The Vivo T3x 5G features a dual camera setup on the back, with a 50MP f/1.8 primary camer and a 2MP f/2.4 depth sensor. There is an 8MP shooter on the front for selfies. It is backed up by a 6,000mAh battery with 44W Fast charging support.

Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 5, 5G, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS and a USB-C port for charging. The handset is also IP64 rated, supports 4D game vibration, gets a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and a stereo speaker setup for audio.