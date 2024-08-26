Tecno Spark Go 1 sports a 6.67-inch HD+ (720 x 1600 pixels) Dot Notch display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the Unisoc T615 SoC. The device has up to 128GB of in-built storage which is expandable and up to 8GB RAM with additional virtual RAM.

For photos and videos, the Tecno device has a dual rear camera setup that comprises of a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, plus an AI sensor and dual LED flash. There is also a 8-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front with a flash as well.

Connectivity options include 4.5G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, FM radio, GPS/ A-GPS, 3.5mm audio jack, and a USB-C port. The device is backed by a 5000mAh battery which seems to support 15W fast charging. The phone has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor along with dual speakers. It runs on Android 14 Go Edition and is also IP54 rated.