Brand: Tecno Mobile
Category: Upcoming Smartphones
  • Chipset Unisoc T615
  • RAM (GB) 6, 8
  • Storage 64, 128
  • Display 6.6-inch, 720 x 1600 pixels
  • Front Camera 8MP
  • Primary Camera 13MP + AI lens
  • Battery 5000mAh
  • Operating System Android 14 (Go Edition)

Tecno Spark Go 1 sports a 6.67-inch (720 x 1600 pixels) Dot Notch display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the Unisoc T615 SoC. The device has up to 128GB of in-built storage which is expandable and up to 8GB with additional virtual RAM.

For photos and videos, the Tecno device has a dual rear camera setup that comprises of a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, plus an sensor and dual flash. There is also a 8-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front with a flash as well.

Connectivity options include 4.5G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, FM radio, GPS/ A-GPS, 3.5mm audio jack, and a USB-C port. The device is backed by a 5000mAh battery which seems to support 15W fast charging. The phone has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor along with dual speakers. It runs on 14 Go Edition and is also IP54 rated.

Tecno Spark Go 1 Specs

Tecno Spark Go 1 Price and Other Info

Status Coming Soon
Memory Variants 6/64 GB, 6/128 GB, 8/64 GB, 8/128 GB
Colour Options Glittery White, Startrail White

Tecno Spark Go 1 Build & Design

Front Protection Glass Some Glass
Device Back Polycarbonate/Plastic

Tecno Spark Go 1 Phone Display

Screen Size (Inches) 6.67
Screen Type IPS LCD
Screen Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels
Screen Aspect Ratio 20:9
Refresh Rate 120 Hz
Touch Sampling Rate Unknown

Tecno Spark Go 1 Performance

Chipset Unisoc T615
Phone RAM 6 GB, 8 GB
Phone RAM Type Unknown
Storage Capacity 64 GB, 128 GB
Storage Type eMMC 5.1
Memory Card Slot Yes, Dedicated Slot

Tecno Spark Go 1 Software

OS & UI Android 14 (Go edition)

Tecno Spark Go 1 Cameras

Rear Camera Module Dual
Rear Camera Specs 13MP rear camera, f/1.8 aperture, Dual LED Flash + AI camera
Front Camera Module Single
Front Camera Specs 8MP

Tecno Spark Go 1 Battery & Charging

Battery Capacity (mAh) 5000
Fast Charging
Charging Speed 15W
Wireless Charging
Reverse Charging

Tecno Spark Go 1 Network & Connectivity

Supported Networks 4G/LTE
SIM Slots Triple Slot (2 SIM + Memory Card)
Bluetooth v5.0
Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 2.4Ghz
USB Port USB Type-C
NFC Chip
Supported GPS AGPS, GLONASS

Tecno Spark Go 1 Extra Features

3.5 mm Audio Jack
Set of Speakers Stereo
Face Unlock
Fingerprint Reader Side Mounted
IR Blaster
Sensors Accelerometer, Fingerprint, Proximity
IP Rating IP54

