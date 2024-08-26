Tecno Spark Go 1 sports a 6.67-inch HD+ (720 x 1600 pixels) Dot Notch display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the Unisoc T615 SoC. The device has up to 128GB of in-built storage which is expandable and up to 8GB RAM with additional virtual RAM.
For photos and videos, the Tecno device has a dual rear camera setup that comprises of a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, plus an AI sensor and dual LED flash. There is also a 8-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front with a flash as well.
Connectivity options include 4.5G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, FM radio, GPS/ A-GPS, 3.5mm audio jack, and a USB-C port. The device is backed by a 5000mAh battery which seems to support 15W fast charging. The phone has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor along with dual speakers. It runs on Android 14 Go Edition and is also IP54 rated.
|Status
|Coming Soon
|Memory Variants
|6/64 GB, 6/128 GB, 8/64 GB, 8/128 GB
|Colour Options
|Glittery White, Startrail White
|Front Protection Glass
|Some Glass
|Device Back
|Polycarbonate/Plastic
|Screen Size (Inches)
|6.67
|Screen Type
|IPS LCD
|Screen Resolution
|720 x 1600 pixels
|Screen Aspect Ratio
|20:9
|Refresh Rate
|120 Hz
|Touch Sampling Rate
|Unknown
|Chipset
|Unisoc T615
|Phone RAM
|6 GB, 8 GB
|Phone RAM Type
|Unknown
|Storage Capacity
|64 GB, 128 GB
|Storage Type
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory Card Slot
|Yes, Dedicated Slot
|OS & UI
|Android 14 (Go edition)
|Rear Camera Module
|Dual
|Rear Camera Specs
|13MP rear camera, f/1.8 aperture, Dual LED Flash + AI camera
|Front Camera Module
|Single
|Front Camera Specs
|8MP
|Battery Capacity (mAh)
|5000
|Fast Charging
|Charging Speed
|15W
|Wireless Charging
|Reverse Charging
|Supported Networks
|4G/LTE
|SIM Slots
|Triple Slot (2 SIM + Memory Card)
|Bluetooth
|v5.0
|Wi-Fi
|Wi-Fi 2.4Ghz
|USB Port
|USB Type-C
|NFC Chip
|Supported GPS
|AGPS, GLONASS
|3.5 mm Audio Jack
|Set of Speakers
|Stereo
|Face Unlock
|Fingerprint Reader
|Side Mounted
|IR Blaster
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Fingerprint, Proximity
|IP Rating
|IP54