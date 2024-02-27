  1. Home
Tecno Pova 6 Pro 5G

Brand: Tecno Mobile
Category: Upcoming Smartphones
  • Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 6080
  • RAM (GB) 8, 12
  • Storage (GB) 256
  • Display 6.78-inch, 1080 x 2436 pixels
  • Front Camera 32MP
  • Primary Camera 108MP + 2MP + AI sensor
  • Battery 6000mAh
  • Operating System Android 14

Tecno Pova 6 Pro sports a 6.78-inch FHD+ AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, PWM 2160Hz high-frequency dimming and TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light Certification. It draws power from a MediaTek Dimensity 6080 6nm Processor paired with 8GB and 12GB LPDDR4x RAM options along with 256GB of storage. It also supports virtual RAM.

For optics, it gets triple rear cameras including a 108MP rear camera, a secondary 2MP camera and AI camera with dual LED flash. At the front, there’s a 32MP wide camera for selfies. The device is backed by a huge 6000mAh battery which supports 70W ultra-fast charging along with reverse wired charging as well.

Under the hood, it also has a 27342mm cooling area, and supports an e-sports pro operation engine and 4D vibration sense for gaming. It is also the first Tecno smartphone to make use of Dolby Atmos spatial audio with stereo speakers. It further has a dynamic MiniLED lighting on the rear panel with 210 LEDs which can be used for various purposes.

The device runs on Android 14 with HiOS 14 and gets an in-display fingerprint sensor. For connectivity, it gets Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth v5.3, GPS/ GLONASS/ Beidou, USB Type-C, NFC, and a 3.5mm Headphone jack.

Tecno Pova 6 Pro 5G Specs

Tecno Pova 6 Pro 5G Price and Other Info

Status Coming Soon
Memory Variants 8/256 GB, 12/256 GB
Colour Options Black, Green

Tecno Pova 6 Pro 5G Build & Design

Front Protection Glass Some Glass
Device Back Polycarbonate/Plastic

Tecno Pova 6 Pro 5G Phone Display

Screen Size (Inches) 6.78
Screen Type AMOLED
Screen Resolution 1080 x 2436 pixels
Screen Aspect Ratio 20:9
Refresh Rate 120 Hz
Touch Sampling Rate 240 Hz
Pixel Density (PPI) 396

Tecno Pova 6 Pro 5G Performance

Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 6080
Phone RAM 8 GB, 12 GB
Phone RAM Type LPDDR4x
Storage Capacity 256 GB
Storage Type UFS 2.2
Memory Card Slot Yes, Dedicated Slot

Tecno Pova 6 Pro 5G Software

OS & UI Android 14, HiOS 14

Tecno Pova 6 Pro 5G Cameras

Rear Camera Module Triple
Rear Camera Specs 108MP primary sensor + AI sensor + 2MP sensor
Front Camera Module Single
Front Camera Specs 32MP

Tecno Pova 6 Pro 5G Battery & Charging

Battery Capacity (mAh) 6000
Fast Charging
Charging Speed 70W
Wireless Charging
Reverse Charging

Tecno Pova 6 Pro 5G Network & Connectivity

Supported Networks 5G
SIM Slots Triple Slot (2 SIM + Memory Card)
Bluetooth v5.3
Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 5
USB Port USB Type-C
NFC Chip
Supported GPS AGPS, GLONASS

Tecno Pova 6 Pro 5G Extra Features

3.5 mm Audio Jack
Set of Speakers Stereo
Face Unlock
Fingerprint Reader Side Mounted
IR Blaster
Sensors Accelerometer, Fingerprint, Gyroscope, Proximity

