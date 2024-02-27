Tecno Pova 6 Pro 5G sports a 6.78-inch FHD+ AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, PWM 2160Hz high-frequency dimming and TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light Certification. It draws power from a MediaTek Dimensity 6080 6nm Processor paired with 8GB and 12GB LPDDR4x RAM options along with 256GB of storage. It also supports virtual RAM.

For optics, it gets triple rear cameras including a 108MP rear camera, a secondary 2MP camera and AI camera with dual LED flash. At the front, there’s a 32MP wide camera for selfies. The device is backed by a huge 6000mAh battery which supports 70W ultra-fast charging along with reverse wired charging as well.

Under the hood, it also has a 27342mm cooling area, and supports an e-sports pro operation engine and 4D vibration sense for gaming. It is also the first Tecno smartphone to make use of Dolby Atmos spatial audio with stereo speakers. It further has a dynamic MiniLED lighting on the rear panel with 210 LEDs which can be used for various purposes.

The device runs on Android 14 with HiOS 14 and gets an in-display fingerprint sensor. For connectivity, it gets Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth v5.3, GPS/ GLONASS/ Beidou, USB Type-C, NFC, and a 3.5mm Headphone jack.