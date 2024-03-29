Tecno Pova 6 Pro 5G Launched In India: Should You Buy It?

Tecno has debuted a new smartphone in India called the Pova 6 Pro 5G, which is the first smartphone in the country to come with a 6000mAh battery that supports 70W fast wired charging. The handset also boasts over 200 LEDs at the rear, a feature similar to that of Nothing smartphones, providing a spectrum of 100+ customisable options. Here’s what else the device has to offer.

Tecno Pova 6 Pro 5G: Price, Availability, Offers

The POVA 6 Pro 5G will come in an 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant that will be available for purchase at Rs 19,999 while the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant will be priced at Rs 21,999 in India.

Users can avail an instant bank discount of Rs 2,000 on both variants, snagging them for an effective price of Rs 17,999 and Rs 19,999, respectively. Additionally, the brand offers complimentary speakers worth Rs 4,999 for online and offline customers.

Tecno Pova 6 Pro 5G: Specs

Tecno Pova 6 Pro 5G sports a 6.78-inch FHD+ AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, PWM 2160Hz high-frequency dimming, 1300 nits peak brightness and TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light Certification. It draws power from a MediaTek Dimensity 6080 6nm Processor paired with 8GB and 12GB LPDDR4x RAM options and 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage, which is expandable. It also supports virtual RAM.

For optics, it gets triple rear cameras, including a 108MP rear camera, a secondary 2MP camera, and an AI camera with dual LED flash. At the front, there’s a 32MP wide camera for selfies. The device is backed by a huge 6000mAh battery that supports 70W ultra-fast charging and reverse wired charging as well.

Under the hood, it also has a 27342mm cooling area and supports an e-sports pro operation engine and 4D vibration sense for gaming. It is also the first Tecno smartphone to use Dolby Atmos spatial audio with stereo speakers. It further has dynamic MiniLED lighting on the rear panel with 210 LEDs, which can be used for various purposes.

The device runs on Android 14 with HiOS 14 and gets an in-display fingerprint sensor. It gets Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ GLONASS/ Beidou, USB Type-C, NFC, and a 3.5mm Headphone jack for connectivity. Finally, the handset is also IP53 rated.

Tecno Pova 6 Pro 5G: Should You Buy It?

At Rs 19,999, the device competes with some of the strongest contenders, such as the Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G, iQOO Z9 5G, and the Lava Blaze Curve 5G. While the Tecno Pova 6 Pro 5G has the biggest battery, it falls behind in terms of software and the Chipset in use. All three devices mentioned above have a better chipset, while the Lava offers the same amount of storage for a cheaper price tag.

The Tecno also has an advantage in terms of design in case someone wants a flashy smartphone with the LEDs on the back. Still, for those who want practicality, the Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G and the Lava Blaze Curve 5G offer you that in terms of cameras, as both of them get an ultra-wide angle camera sensor on the back while Tecno doesn’t.

To sum up, while the Pova 6 Pro does stand out in terms of battery and design, it’s competitors are offering a much more practical product with better cameras, better chipset, more storage for a cheaper price tag, superior and more polished software and even a curved display which might appeal to some.