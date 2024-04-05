Tecno Pova 6 sports a 6.78-inch FHD+ AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, PWM 2160Hz high-frequency dimming, 1300 nits peak brightness and TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light Certification. It draws power from a MediaTek Helio G99 Ultimate Processor paired with up to 12GB LPDDR4x RAM options along with up to 256GB of storage. It also supports virtual RAM.

For optics, it gets dual rear cameras including a 108MP rear camera and a secondary 2MP depth camera with dual LED flash. At the front, there’s a 32MP wide camera for selfies. The device is backed by a 6000mAh battery which supports 70W ultra-fast charging along with reverse wired charging as well.

It is also one of the first Tecno smartphones to make use of Dolby Atmos spatial audio with stereo speakers. It further has a dynamic MiniLED lighting on the rear panel which can be used for various purposes.

The device runs on Android 14 with HiOS 14 and gets an in-display fingerprint sensor. For connectivity, it gets Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth v5.3, GPS/ GLONASS/ Beidou, USB Type-C, NFC, and a 3.5mm Headphone jack. Finally, it is also IP53 rated and has an IR blaster.