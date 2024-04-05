  1. Home
Tecno Pova 6

Brand: Tecno Mobile
Category: Upcoming Smartphones
  • Chipset MediaTek Helio G99 Ultimate
  • RAM (GB) 8, 12
  • Storage (GB) 256
  • Display 6.78-inch, 1080 x 2436 pixels
  • Front Camera 32MP
  • Primary Camera 108MP + 2MP
  • Battery 6000mAh
  • Operating System Android 14

Tecno Pova 6 sports a 6.78-inch FHD+ AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, PWM 2160Hz high-frequency dimming, 1300 nits peak brightness and TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light Certification. It draws power from a MediaTek Helio G99 Ultimate Processor paired with up to 12GB LPDDR4x RAM options along with up to 256GB of storage. It also supports virtual RAM.

For optics, it gets dual rear cameras including a 108MP rear camera and a secondary 2MP depth camera with dual LED flash. At the front, there’s a 32MP wide camera for selfies. The device is backed by a 6000mAh battery which supports 70W ultra-fast charging along with reverse wired charging as well.

It is also one of the first Tecno smartphones to make use of Dolby Atmos spatial audio with stereo speakers. It further has a dynamic MiniLED lighting on the rear panel which can be used for various purposes.

The device runs on Android 14 with HiOS 14 and gets an in-display fingerprint sensor. For connectivity, it gets Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth v5.3, GPS/ GLONASS/ Beidou, USB Type-C, NFC, and a 3.5mm Headphone jack. Finally, it is also IP53 rated and has an IR blaster.

Tecno Pova 6 Specs

Tecno Pova 6 Price and Other Info

Status Coming Soon
Memory Variants 8/256 GB, 12/256 GB
Colour Options Grey, Green, Blue

Tecno Pova 6 Build & Design

Front Protection Glass Some Glass
Device Back Polycarbonate/Plastic

Tecno Pova 6 Phone Display

Screen Size (Inches) 6.78
Screen Type AMOLED
Screen Resolution 1080 x 2436 pixels
Screen Aspect Ratio 20:9
Refresh Rate 120 Hz
Touch Sampling Rate 240 Hz
Pixel Density (PPI) 396

Tecno Pova 6 Performance

Chipset MediaTek Helio G99 Ultimate
Phone RAM 8 GB, 12 GB
Phone RAM Type LPDDR4x
Storage Capacity 256 GB
Storage Type UFS 2.2
Memory Card Slot N/A

Tecno Pova 6 Software

OS & UI Android 14, HiOS 14

Tecno Pova 6 Cameras

Rear Camera Module Dual
Rear Camera Specs 108MP primary sensor + 2MP depth sensor
Front Camera Module Single
Front Camera Specs 32MP f/2.2 sensor
Front Camera Features Dual-LED flash

Tecno Pova 6 Battery & Charging

Battery Capacity (mAh) 6000
Fast Charging
Charging Speed 70W
Wireless Charging
Reverse Charging

Tecno Pova 6 Network & Connectivity

Supported Networks 4G/LTE
SIM Slots Dual (nano)
Bluetooth v5.3
Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 5
USB Port USB Type-C
NFC Chip
Supported GPS AGPS, GLONASS

Tecno Pova 6 Extra Features

3.5 mm Audio Jack
Set of Speakers Stereo
Face Unlock
Fingerprint Reader In-display (Optical)
IR Blaster
Sensors Accelerometer, Fingerprint, Gyroscope, Proximity
Water & Dust Proof Rating IP53

