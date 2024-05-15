  1. Home
Sony Xperia 10 VI

Brand: Sony
Category: Upcoming Smartphones
  • Chipset Snapdragon 6 Gen 1
  • RAM (GB) 8
  • Storage 128
  • Display 6.1-inch, 1080 x 2520 pixels
  • Front Camera 8MP
  • Primary Camera 48MP + 8MP
  • Battery 5000mAh
  • Operating System Android 14

The Xperia 10 VI sports a 6.1-inch OLED display with a Full HD+ screen resolution, 60Hz Refresh Rate and a 21:9 aspect ratio. It offers a Triluminous panel with 100 percent DCI P3 color gamut. It also has Gorilla Glass Victus for protection.

It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 5G chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of UFS internal storage. The storage is expandable up to 1.5 TB using a microSD card. There’s a dual camera setup at the back, including a 48-megapixel f/1.8 primary sensor with OIS and an 8-megapixel f/2.0 ultra-wide lens with 120-degree FoV. On the front, there’s an 8-megapixel f/2.0 shooter for taking selfies.

The Xperia 10 V packs a 5000mAh battery with 30W Fast charging support. Connectivity options include 5G, dual Band Wi-Fi, GPS, A-GPS, USB-C 2.0, Bluetooth 5.2 and NFC. Additional features include IP68 rating, 3.5mm Headphone jack, and 360 Audio with stereo speakers that are louder over their predecessor’s.

Sony Xperia 10 VI Specs

Sony Xperia 10 VI Price and Other Info

Status Coming Soon
Memory Variants 8/128 GB
Colour Options Black, White, Blue

Sony Xperia 10 VI Build & Design

Front Protection Glass Gorilla Glass Victus
Device Back Polycarbonate/Plastic

Sony Xperia 10 VI Phone Display

Screen Size (Inches) 6.1
Screen Type OLED
Screen Resolution 1080 x 2520 pixels
Screen Aspect Ratio 21:9
Refresh Rate 60 Hz
Touch Sampling Rate 120 Hz
Pixel Density (PPI) 449

Sony Xperia 10 VI Performance

Chipset Snapdragon 6 Gen 1
Phone RAM 8 GB
Phone RAM Type LPDDR4x
Storage Capacity 128 GB
Storage Type UFS 2.2
Memory Card Slot Yes, Dedicated Slot

Sony Xperia 10 VI Software

OS & UI Android 14

Sony Xperia 10 VI Cameras

Rear Camera Module Dual
Rear Camera Specs 48MP f/1.8 primary sensor, OIS + 8MP f/2.2 ultra-wide angle sensor
Front Camera Module Single
Front Camera Specs 8MP, f/2.0 aperture

Sony Xperia 10 VI Battery & Charging

Battery Capacity (mAh) 5000
Fast Charging
Charging Speed 30W
Wireless Charging
Reverse Charging

Sony Xperia 10 VI Network & Connectivity

Supported Networks 5G
SIM Slots Triple Slot (2 SIM + Memory Card)
Bluetooth v5.2
Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 5
USB Port USB Type-C
NFC Chip
Supported GPS Dual Band GPS, AGPS, GLONASS

Sony Xperia 10 VI Extra Features

3.5 mm Audio Jack
Set of Speakers Stereo
Face Unlock
Fingerprint Reader Side Mounted
IR Blaster
Sensors Accelerometer, E-Compass, Fingerprint, Gyroscope, Proximity, Vibration
IP Rating IP68

