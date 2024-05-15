The Xperia 10 VI sports a 6.1-inch OLED display with a Full HD+ screen resolution, 60Hz Refresh Rate and a 21:9 aspect ratio. It offers a Triluminous panel with 100 percent DCI P3 color gamut. It also has Gorilla Glass Victus for protection.
It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 5G chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of UFS internal storage. The storage is expandable up to 1.5 TB using a microSD card. There’s a dual camera setup at the back, including a 48-megapixel f/1.8 primary sensor with OIS and an 8-megapixel f/2.0 ultra-wide lens with 120-degree FoV. On the front, there’s an 8-megapixel f/2.0 shooter for taking selfies.
The Xperia 10 V packs a 5000mAh battery with 30W Fast charging support. Connectivity options include 5G, dual Band Wi-Fi, GPS, A-GPS, USB-C 2.0, Bluetooth 5.2 and NFC. Additional features include IP68 rating, 3.5mm Headphone jack, and 360 Audio with stereo speakers that are louder over their predecessor’s.
|Status
|Coming Soon
|Memory Variants
|8/128 GB
|Colour Options
|Black, White, Blue
|Front Protection Glass
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Device Back
|Polycarbonate/Plastic
|Screen Size (Inches)
|6.1
|Screen Type
|OLED
|Screen Resolution
|1080 x 2520 pixels
|Screen Aspect Ratio
|21:9
|Refresh Rate
|60 Hz
|Touch Sampling Rate
|120 Hz
|Pixel Density (PPI)
|449
|Chipset
|Snapdragon 6 Gen 1
|Phone RAM
|8 GB
|Phone RAM Type
|LPDDR4x
|Storage Capacity
|128 GB
|Storage Type
|UFS 2.2
|Memory Card Slot
|Yes, Dedicated Slot
|OS & UI
|Android 14
|Rear Camera Module
|Dual
|Rear Camera Specs
|48MP f/1.8 primary sensor, OIS + 8MP f/2.2 ultra-wide angle sensor
|Front Camera Module
|Single
|Front Camera Specs
|8MP, f/2.0 aperture
|Battery Capacity (mAh)
|5000
|Fast Charging
|Charging Speed
|30W
|Wireless Charging
|Reverse Charging
|Supported Networks
|5G
|SIM Slots
|Triple Slot (2 SIM + Memory Card)
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|Wi-Fi
|Wi-Fi 5
|USB Port
|USB Type-C
|NFC Chip
|Supported GPS
|Dual Band GPS, AGPS, GLONASS
|3.5 mm Audio Jack
|Set of Speakers
|Stereo
|Face Unlock
|Fingerprint Reader
|Side Mounted
|IR Blaster
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, E-Compass, Fingerprint, Gyroscope, Proximity, Vibration
|IP Rating
|IP68