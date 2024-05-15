The Xperia 10 VI sports a 6.1-inch OLED display with a Full HD+ screen resolution, 60Hz Refresh Rate and a 21:9 aspect ratio. It offers a Triluminous panel with 100 percent DCI P3 color gamut. It also has Gorilla Glass Victus for protection.

It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 5G chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of UFS internal storage. The storage is expandable up to 1.5 TB using a microSD card. There’s a dual camera setup at the back, including a 48-megapixel f/1.8 primary sensor with OIS and an 8-megapixel f/2.0 ultra-wide lens with 120-degree FoV. On the front, there’s an 8-megapixel f/2.0 shooter for taking selfies.

The Xperia 10 V packs a 5000mAh battery with 30W Fast charging support. Connectivity options include 5G, dual Band Wi-Fi, GPS, A-GPS, USB-C 2.0, Bluetooth 5.2 and NFC. Additional features include IP68 rating, 3.5mm Headphone jack, and 360 Audio with stereo speakers that are louder over their predecessor’s.