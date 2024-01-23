The Galaxy XCover 7 sports a 6.6-inch TFT LCD display with FHD+ resolution, 60Hz display refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ Processor which is paired with 128GB of storage and 6GB of RAM. The internal storage is expandable up to 1TB.

For optics, the smartphone includes a 50MP f/1.8 primary camera and a 5MP selfie shooter. The smartphone is backed by a removable 4,050mAh battery which supports up to 15W charging. The XCover 7 further runs on Android 15-based OneUI 6.

For connectivity, the device includes Dual-SIM 5G, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, 3.5mm Headphone jack, USB-C port for charging, and GPS. It also supports POGO Pin interface for charging. The device is IP68 rated along with MIL-810H industrial standard certification.