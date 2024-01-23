The Galaxy XCover 7 sports a 6.6-inch TFT LCD display with FHD+ resolution, 60Hz display refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ Processor which is paired with 128GB of storage and 6GB of RAM. The internal storage is expandable up to 1TB.
For optics, the smartphone includes a 50MP f/1.8 primary camera and a 5MP selfie shooter. The smartphone is backed by a removable 4,050mAh battery which supports up to 15W charging. The XCover 7 further runs on Android 15-based OneUI 6.
For connectivity, the device includes Dual-SIM 5G, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, 3.5mm Headphone jack, USB-C port for charging, and GPS. It also supports POGO Pin interface for charging. The device is IP68 rated along with MIL-810H industrial standard certification.
|Status
|Coming Soon
|Memory Variants
|6/128 GB
|Colour Options
|Black
|Front Protection Glass
|Gorilla Glass Victus+
|Device Back
|Polycarbonate/Plastic
|Screen Size (Inches)
|6.6
|Screen Type
|TFT LCD
|Screen Resolution
|1080 x 2408 pixels
|Screen Aspect Ratio
|20:9
|Refresh Rate
|60 Hz
|Touch Sampling Rate
|Unknown
|Pixel Density (PPI)
|400
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 6100+
|Phone RAM
|6 GB
|Phone RAM Type
|Unknown
|Storage Capacity
|128 GB
|Storage Type
|Unknown
|Memory Card Slot
|Yes, Dedicated Slot
|OS & UI
|Android 14, OneUI 6
|Rear Camera Module
|Single
|Rear Camera Specs
|50MP f/1.8 primary sensor
|Front Camera Module
|Single
|Front Camera Specs
|5MP
|Battery Capacity (mAh)
|4050
|Fast Charging
|Charging Speed
|15W
|Wireless Charging
|Reverse Charging
|Supported Networks
|5G
|SIM Slots
|Triple Slot (2 SIM + Memory Card)
|Bluetooth
|v5.3
|Wi-Fi
|Wi-Fi 6
|USB Port
|USB Type-C
|NFC Chip
|Supported GPS
|Dual Band GPS, AGPS, GLONASS
|3.5 mm Audio Jack
|Set of Speakers
|Mono
|Face Unlock
|Fingerprint Reader
|Side Mounted
|IR Blaster
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Ambient Light, Fingerprint, Proximity, Vibration
|Water & Dust Proof Rating
|IP68