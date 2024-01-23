  1. Home
Samsung Galaxy XCover 7

Brand: Samsung
Category: Upcoming Smartphones
  • Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 6100+
  • RAM (GB) 6
  • Storage 128
  • Display 6.6-inch, 1080 x 2408 pixels
  • Front Camera 5MP
  • Primary Camera 50MP
  • Battery 4050mAh
  • Operating System Android 14

The Galaxy XCover 7 sports a 6.6-inch TFT LCD display with FHD+ resolution, 60Hz display refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ Processor which is paired with 128GB of storage and 6GB of RAM. The internal storage is expandable up to 1TB.

For optics, the smartphone includes a 50MP f/1.8 primary camera and a 5MP selfie shooter. The smartphone is backed by a removable 4,050mAh battery which supports up to 15W charging. The XCover 7 further runs on Android 15-based OneUI 6.

For connectivity, the device includes Dual-SIM 5G, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, 3.5mm Headphone jack, USB-C port for charging, and GPS. It also supports POGO Pin interface for charging. The device is IP68 rated along with MIL-810H industrial standard certification.

Samsung Galaxy XCover 7 Specs

Samsung Galaxy XCover 7 Price and Other Info

Status Coming Soon
Memory Variants 6/128 GB
Colour Options Black

Samsung Galaxy XCover 7 Build & Design

Front Protection Glass Gorilla Glass Victus+
Device Back Polycarbonate/Plastic

Samsung Galaxy XCover 7 Phone Display

Screen Size (Inches) 6.6
Screen Type TFT LCD
Screen Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels
Screen Aspect Ratio 20:9
Refresh Rate 60 Hz
Touch Sampling Rate Unknown
Pixel Density (PPI) 400

Samsung Galaxy XCover 7 Performance

Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 6100+
Phone RAM 6 GB
Phone RAM Type Unknown
Storage Capacity 128 GB
Storage Type Unknown
Memory Card Slot Yes, Dedicated Slot

Samsung Galaxy XCover 7 Software

OS & UI Android 14, OneUI 6

Samsung Galaxy XCover 7 Cameras

Rear Camera Module Single
Rear Camera Specs 50MP f/1.8 primary sensor
Front Camera Module Single
Front Camera Specs 5MP

Samsung Galaxy XCover 7 Battery & Charging

Battery Capacity (mAh) 4050
Fast Charging
Charging Speed 15W
Wireless Charging
Reverse Charging

Samsung Galaxy XCover 7 Network & Connectivity

Supported Networks 5G
SIM Slots Triple Slot (2 SIM + Memory Card)
Bluetooth v5.3
Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 6
USB Port USB Type-C
NFC Chip
Supported GPS Dual Band GPS, AGPS, GLONASS

Samsung Galaxy XCover 7 Extra Features

3.5 mm Audio Jack
Set of Speakers Mono
Face Unlock
Fingerprint Reader Side Mounted
IR Blaster
Sensors Accelerometer, Ambient Light, Fingerprint, Proximity, Vibration
Water & Dust Proof Rating IP68

