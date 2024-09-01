  1. Home
Brand: Samsung
Category: Upcoming Smartphones
  • Chipset Exynos 1480
  • RAM (GB) 8
  • Storage (GB) 128
  • Display 6.6-inch, 1080 × 2340 pixels
  • Front Camera 32MP
  • Primary Camera 50MP + 12MP + 5MP
  • Battery 5000mAh
  • Operating System Android 14

The Galaxy Quantum 5 sports a 6.6-inch 120Hz Super AMOLED panel with a full-HD+ Resolution (1080 x 2340 pixels), Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection and 1000 nits peak brightness. It is powered by the Exynos 1480 chipset paired with 8 GB RAM, Xclipse 530 AMD GPU and 128 GB storage which is expandable via a Hybrid slot. The phone draws power from a 5,000mAh battery with 25W Fast charging support.

At the back, it gets a 50-megapixel f/1.8 main shooter, along with a 12-megapixel f/2.2 ultra-wide snapper and a 5-megapixel macro camera. The front-facing camera includes a 32MP f/2.2 sensor for selfies. The device has an IP67 certification for protection against water and dust.

For connectivity, it gets Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.3, NFC, GPS, and 5G. The handset also gets a USB-C port for charging and stereo speakers. It runs on Android 14-based One UI 6.1.

Samsung Galaxy Quantum 5 Specs

Samsung Galaxy Quantum 5 Price and Other Info

Status Coming Soon
Memory Variants 8/128 GB
Colour Options Navy, Ice Blue, Lilac

Samsung Galaxy Quantum 5 Build & Design

Front Protection Glass Gorilla Glass Victus+
Device Back Gorilla Glass Victus+

Samsung Galaxy Quantum 5 Phone Display

Screen Size (Inches) 6.6
Screen Type AMOLED
Screen Resolution 1080 × 2340 pixels
Screen Aspect Ratio 20:9
Refresh Rate 120 Hz
Touch Sampling Rate N/A

Samsung Galaxy Quantum 5 Performance

Chipset Exynos 1480
Phone GPU Xclipse 530
Phone RAM 8 GB, 12 GB
Phone RAM Type Unknown
Storage Capacity 128 GB, 256 GB
Storage Type Unknown
Memory Card Slot Hybrid (SIM + Memory Card)

Samsung Galaxy Quantum 5 Software

OS & UI Android 14, OneUI 6.1

Samsung Galaxy Quantum 5 Cameras

Rear Camera Module Triple
Rear Camera Specs 50MP primary camera, f/1.8 aperture, LED flash + 12MP ultra-wide camera, f/2.2 aperture + 5MP Macro sensor, f/2.4 aperture
Front Camera Module Single
Front Camera Specs 32MP sensor, f/2.2 aperture

Samsung Galaxy Quantum 5 Battery & Charging

Battery Capacity (mAh) 5000
Fast Charging
Charging Speed 25W
Wireless Charging
Reverse Charging

Samsung Galaxy Quantum 5 Network & Connectivity

Supported Networks 5G
SIM Slots Dual (Hybrid)
Bluetooth v5.3
Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 6
USB Port USB Type-C
NFC Chip
Supported GPS AGPS, GLONASS, BeiDou

Samsung Galaxy Quantum 5 Extra Features

3.5 mm Audio Jack
Set of Speakers Stereo
Face Unlock
Fingerprint Reader In-display (Optical)
IR Blaster
Sensors Accelerometer, E-Compass, Fingerprint, Gyroscope, Vibration
IP Rating IP67

