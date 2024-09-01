The Galaxy Quantum 5 sports a 6.6-inch 120Hz Super AMOLED panel with a full-HD+ Resolution (1080 x 2340 pixels), Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection and 1000 nits peak brightness. It is powered by the Exynos 1480 chipset paired with 8 GB RAM, Xclipse 530 AMD GPU and 128 GB storage which is expandable via a Hybrid slot. The phone draws power from a 5,000mAh battery with 25W Fast charging support.

At the back, it gets a 50-megapixel f/1.8 main shooter, along with a 12-megapixel f/2.2 ultra-wide snapper and a 5-megapixel macro camera. The front-facing camera includes a 32MP f/2.2 sensor for selfies. The device has an IP67 certification for protection against water and dust.

For connectivity, it gets Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.3, NFC, GPS, and 5G. The handset also gets a USB-C port for charging and stereo speakers. It runs on Android 14-based One UI 6.1.