Brand: Redmi
Category: Upcoming Smartphones
  • Chipset Snapdragon 4 Gen 2
  • RAM (GB) 6, 8, 12
  • Storage 128, 256, 512
  • Display 6.79-inch, 2460 x 1080 pixels
  • Front Camera 8MP
  • Primary Camera 50MP + 2MP
  • Battery 5030mAh
  • Operating System Android 14

The Redmi Note 13R sports a 6.79-inch IPS FHD+ display that has a peak brightness of 550 nits, a 120Hz refresh rate, and 240Hz touch sampling rate. Under the hood, it is powered by the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 Advanced Edition chipset.

The Redmi device has arrived with 6 GB, 8 and 12 GB of LPDDR4x RAM options and up to 512 GB of UFS 2.2 storage. For additional storage, the device is equipped with a microSD card slot which can expand storage up to 1TB. It runs on HyperOS based on 14.

For optics, there’s a 50-megapixel f/1.8 primary camera and a 2-megapixel f/2.4 macro sensor. On the front, it features an 8-megapixel shooter. The power button, located on the right side of the device, is integrated with a fingerprint scanner. The smartphone is backed by a 5,030mAh battery with 33W fast charging.

Connectivity options on the smartphone include 6, v5.1, GPS, LTE, 3.5mm jack and a USB-C port for charging. The device has an Blaster as well and a single bottom-firing speaker.

Redmi Note 13R 5G Specs

Redmi Note 13R 5G Price and Other Info

Status Coming Soon
Memory Variants 6/128 GB, 8/128 GB, 8/256 GB, 12/256 GB, 12/512 GB
Colour Options Blue, Black, Silver

Redmi Note 13R 5G Build & Design

Front Protection Glass Some Glass
Device Back Polycarbonate/Plastic

Redmi Note 13R 5G Phone Display

Screen Size (Inches) 6.79
Screen Type IPS LCD
Screen Resolution 2460 x 1080 pixels
Screen Aspect Ratio 20:9
Refresh Rate 120 Hz
Touch Sampling Rate 240 Hz
Pixel Density (PPI) 396

Redmi Note 13R 5G Performance

Chipset Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 Advanced Edition
Phone RAM 6 GB, 8 GB, 12 GB
Phone RAM Type LPDDR4x
Storage Capacity 128 GB, 256 GB, 512 GB
Storage Type UFS 2.2
Memory Card Slot Hybrid (SIM + Memory Card)

Redmi Note 13R 5G Software

OS & UI HyperOS, Android 14

Redmi Note 13R 5G Cameras

Rear Camera Module Dual
Rear Camera Specs 50MP f/1.8 primary sensor + 2MP f/2.4 macro sensor
Rear Camera Features 1080p @ 30fps, 720p @ 30fps
Front Camera Module Single
Front Camera Specs 8MP

Redmi Note 13R 5G Battery & Charging

Battery Capacity (mAh) 5030
Fast Charging
Charging Speed 33W
Wireless Charging
Reverse Charging

Redmi Note 13R 5G Network & Connectivity

Supported Networks 5G
SIM Slots Dual (Hybrid)
Bluetooth v5.1
Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 6
USB Port USB Type-C
NFC Chip
Supported GPS AGPS, GLONASS

Redmi Note 13R 5G Extra Features

3.5 mm Audio Jack
Set of Speakers Mono
Face Unlock
Fingerprint Reader Side Mounted
IR Blaster
Sensors Accelerometer, Ambient Light, E-Compass, Fingerprint, Proximity, Vibration

