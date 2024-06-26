The Redmi Note 13R sports a 6.79-inch IPS LCD FHD+ display that has a peak brightness of 550 nits, a 120Hz refresh rate, and 240Hz touch sampling rate. Under the hood, it is powered by the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 Advanced Edition chipset.

The Redmi device has arrived with 6 GB, 8 GB and 12 GB of LPDDR4x RAM options and up to 512 GB of UFS 2.2 storage. For additional storage, the device is equipped with a microSD card slot which can expand storage up to 1TB. It runs on HyperOS based on Android 14.

For optics, there’s a 50-megapixel f/1.8 primary camera and a 2-megapixel f/2.4 macro sensor. On the front, it features an 8-megapixel shooter. The power button, located on the right side of the device, is integrated with a fingerprint scanner. The smartphone is backed by a 5,030mAh battery with 33W fast charging.

Connectivity options on the smartphone include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS, 4G LTE, 3.5mm Headphone jack and a USB-C port for charging. The device has an IR Blaster as well and a single bottom-firing speaker.