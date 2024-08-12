  1. Home
  • Chipset Unisoc T612
  • RAM (GB) 4
  • Storage (GB) 128
  • Display 6.74-inch, 720 x 1600 pixels
  • Front Camera 8MP
  • Primary Camera 50MP + Unspecified
  • Battery 5000mAh
  • Operating System Android 14

The Realme C63 sports a 6.74-inch IPS LCD display with HD+ resolution, 560 nits peak brightness, 180Hz touch sampling rate and a Refresh Rate of 90Hz. The notch on the front will house a camera sensor for selfies.

Then, it gets a rear camera setup with a 50 MP main sensor and secondary sensor. There is an 8MP selfie sensor on the front. It packs a 5000mAh battery with support for 45W SuperVOOC fast charging. The smartphone has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication.

The Realme device is powered by the Unisoc T612 SoC under the hood paired with LPDDR4x RAM and eMMC 5.1 storage is expandable up to 2TB via a microSD card. It further gets a USB-C port for charging and support for USB 2.0 data transfer, alongside a 3.5mm Audio Jack and speaker grille.

It runs on Realme UI 5.0 based on Android 14. Other connectivity options include GPS, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0 and dual-SIM 4G LTE. The device is also IP54 rated.

Realme C63 Specs

Realme C63 Price and Other Info

Status Launched
Launch Date 01 July, 2024
Price (₹) 8,999
Memory Variants 4/128 GB
Colour Options Leather Blue, Jade Green

Realme C63 Build & Design

Front Protection Glass Some Glass
Device Back Vegan Leather

Realme C63 Phone Display

Screen Size (Inches) 6.74
Screen Type IPS LCD
Screen Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels
Screen Aspect Ratio 20:9
Refresh Rate 90 Hz
Touch Sampling Rate 180 Hz

Realme C63 Performance

Chipset Unisoc T612
Phone RAM 4 GB
Phone RAM Type LPDDR4x
Storage Capacity 128 GB
Storage Type eMMC 5.1
Memory Card Slot Yes, Dedicated Slot

Realme C63 Software

OS & UI Realme UI 5.0, Android 14

Realme C63 Cameras

Rear Camera Module Dual
Rear Camera Specs 50MP primary camera + Unspecified sensor
Rear Camera Features
Front Camera Module Single
Front Camera Specs 8MP

Realme C63 Battery & Charging

Battery Capacity (mAh) 5000
Fast Charging
Charging Speed 45W
Wireless Charging
Reverse Charging

Realme C63 Network & Connectivity

Supported Networks 4G/LTE
SIM Slots Triple Slot (2 SIM + Memory Card)
Bluetooth v5.0
Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac
USB Port USB Type-C
NFC Chip
Supported GPS AGPS, GLONASS

Realme C63 Extra Features

3.5 mm Audio Jack
Set of Speakers Mono
Face Unlock
Fingerprint Reader Side Mounted
IR Blaster
Sensors Accelerometer, Ambient Light, Gravity Sensor, Proximity
IP Rating IP54

