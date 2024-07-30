The Realme 13 Pro+ 5G gets a 6.7-inch curved AMOLED Display with an FHD+ Resolution and offers 10-bit colour depth, 2160Hz PWM dimming, 100% P3 colour gamut coverage, 120Hz refresh rate, up to 2000 nits peak brightness and 240Hz touch sampling rate. It also has 20000-level automatic brightness adjustment. The Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 Processor powers it.
The handset packs a 5200mAh battery with 80W fast wired charging. It gets a 50MP f/1.8 Sony LYT-701 sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) which is 1/1.56-inch in size, paired with a 50MP f/2.6 Sony LYT-600 periscope telephoto sensor with OIS and 3x optical zoom, and an 8MP f/2.2 ultra Wide-Angle camera. For selfies and video chats, there is a 32MP f/2.45 Sony camera on the front.
The smartphone runs on Android 14-based Realme UI 5.0 out of the box. Additional features include in-display fingerprint sensor and dual stereo speakers. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, 5G, USB-C port and Bluetooth v5.2. The 13 Pro+ 5G is also IP65 rated.
|Status
|Launched
|Launch Date
|30 July, 2024
|Price (₹)
|29,999
|Memory Variants
|8/256 GB, 12/256 GB, 12/512 GB
|Colour Options
|Emerald Green, Monet Gold
|Front Protection Glass
|Some Glass
|Device Back
|Vegan Leather
|Screen Size (Inches)
|6.7
|Screen Type
|AMOLED
|Screen Resolution
|2412 x 1080 pixels
|Screen Aspect Ratio
|20:9
|Refresh Rate
|120 Hz
|Touch Sampling Rate
|240 Hz
|Pixel Density (PPI)
|394
|Chipset
|Snapdragon 7s Gen 2
|Phone RAM
|8 GB, 12 GB
|Phone RAM Type
|Unknown
|Storage Capacity
|256 GB, 512 GB
|Storage Type
|Unknown
|Memory Card Slot
|N/A
|OS & UI
|Realme UI 5.0, Android 14
|Rear Camera Module
|Triple
|Rear Camera Specs
|50MP f/1.8 Sony LYT-701 primary sensor, OIS + 50MP Sony LYT-600 f/1.8 periscope telephoto sensor + 8MP f/2.2 ultra-wide sensor
|Front Camera Module
|Single
|Front Camera Specs
|32MP f/2.45 Sony sensor
|Battery Capacity (mAh)
|5200
|Fast Charging
|Charging Speed
|80W
|Wireless Charging
|Reverse Charging
|Supported Networks
|5G
|SIM Slots
|Dual (nano)
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|Wi-Fi
|Wi-Fi 6
|USB Port
|USB Type-C
|NFC Chip
|Supported GPS
|AGPS, GLONASS, BeiDou
|3.5 mm Audio Jack
|Set of Speakers
|Stereo
|Face Unlock
|Fingerprint Reader
|In-display (Optical)
|IR Blaster
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Geo-magnetic, Gravity Sensor, Gyroscope, Proximity
|IP Rating
|IP65