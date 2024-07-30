The Realme 13 Pro+ 5G gets a 6.7-inch curved AMOLED Display with an FHD+ Resolution and offers 10-bit colour depth, 2160Hz PWM dimming, 100% P3 colour gamut coverage, 120Hz refresh rate, up to 2000 nits peak brightness and 240Hz touch sampling rate. It also has 20000-level automatic brightness adjustment. The Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 Processor powers it.

The handset packs a 5200mAh battery with 80W fast wired charging. It gets a 50MP f/1.8 Sony LYT-701 sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) which is 1/1.56-inch in size, paired with a 50MP f/2.6 Sony LYT-600 periscope telephoto sensor with OIS and 3x optical zoom, and an 8MP f/2.2 ultra Wide-Angle camera. For selfies and video chats, there is a 32MP f/2.45 Sony camera on the front.

The smartphone runs on Android 14-based Realme UI 5.0 out of the box. Additional features include in-display fingerprint sensor and dual stereo speakers. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, 5G, USB-C port and Bluetooth v5.2. The 13 Pro+ 5G is also IP65 rated.