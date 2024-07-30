  1. Home
Realme 13 Pro 5G

₹23,999.00
Brand: Realme
Category: Launched Smartphones
  • Chipset Snapdragon 7s Gen 2
  • RAM (GB) 8, 12
  • Storage (GB) 128, 256, 512
  • Display 6.7-inch, 2412 x 1080 pixels
  • Front Camera 32MP
  • Primary Camera 50MP + 8MP
  • Battery 5200mAh
  • Operating System Android 14

The Realme 13 Pro 5G gets a 6.7-inch curved AMOLED Display with an FHD+ Resolution and offers 10-bit colour depth, 2160Hz PWM dimming, 100% P3 colour gamut coverage, 120Hz refresh rate, 2000 nits peak brightness and 240Hz touch sampling rate. It also has a 20000-level automatic brightness adjustment.

Under the hood, the smartphone equips a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC, up to 12GB RAM, and up to 512GB storage. For optics, it comes with a 50MP Sony LYT-600 f/1.8 main camera with OIS and an 8MP f/2.2 ultra-wide sensor. On the front, the smartphone gets a 32MP Sony selfie sensor.

Next, it packs a 5200mAh battery with support for 45W fast wired charging. The smartphone runs on Android 14-based Realme UI 5.0 out of the box. Additional features include an in-display fingerprint sensor and dual stereo speakers. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, 5G, USB-C port and Bluetooth v5.2. The handset is also IP65-rated.

Realme 13 Pro 5G Specs

Realme 13 Pro 5G Price and Other Info

Status Launched
Launch Date 30 July, 2024
Price (₹) 23,999
Memory Variants 8/128 GB, 8/256 GB, 12/512 GB
Colour Options Emerald Green, Monet Purple, Monet Gold

Realme 13 Pro 5G Build & Design

Front Protection Glass Some Glass
Device Back Vegan Leather

Realme 13 Pro 5G Phone Display

Screen Size (Inches) 6.7
Screen Type AMOLED
Screen Resolution 2412 x 1080 pixels
Screen Aspect Ratio 20:9
Refresh Rate 120 Hz
Touch Sampling Rate 240 Hz
Pixel Density (PPI) 394

Realme 13 Pro 5G Performance

Chipset Snapdragon 7s Gen 2
Phone RAM 8 GB, 12 GB
Phone RAM Type Unknown
Storage Capacity 128 GB, 256 GB, 512 GB
Storage Type Unknown
Memory Card Slot N/A

Realme 13 Pro 5G Software

OS & UI Realme UI 5.0, Android 14

Realme 13 Pro 5G Cameras

Rear Camera Module Dual
Rear Camera Specs 50MP Sony LYT-600 f/1.8 primary sensor, OIS + 8MP f/2.2 ultra-wide sensor
Front Camera Module Single
Front Camera Specs 32MP f/2.45 Sony sensor

Realme 13 Pro 5G Battery & Charging

Battery Capacity (mAh) 5200
Fast Charging
Charging Speed 45W
Wireless Charging
Reverse Charging

Realme 13 Pro 5G Network & Connectivity

Supported Networks 5G
SIM Slots Dual (nano)
Bluetooth v5.2
Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 6
USB Port USB Type-C
NFC Chip
Supported GPS AGPS, GLONASS, BeiDou

Realme 13 Pro 5G Extra Features

3.5 mm Audio Jack
Set of Speakers Stereo
Face Unlock
Fingerprint Reader In-display (Optical)
IR Blaster
Sensors Accelerometer, Geo-magnetic, Gravity Sensor, Gyroscope, Proximity
IP Rating IP65

