Realme 13+ 5G

₹22,999.00
Brand: Realme
Category: Launched Smartphones
  • Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Energy
  • RAM (GB) 8, 12
  • Storage (GB) 128, 256
  • Display 6.67-inch, 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • Front Camera 16MP
  • Primary Camera 50MP + 2MP
  • Battery 5000mAh
  • Operating System Android 14

The Realme 13+ sports a 6.67-inch AMOLED Display with an FHD+ Resolution and offers 10-bit colour depth, 120Hz refresh rate, 2000 nits peak brightness, and up to 180Hz touch sampling rate. The device is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Energy processor under the hood, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage which is also expandable.

There’s a dual rear camera setup at the back, including a 50MP f/1.8 Sony LYT-600 primary sensor with OIS, along with a 2MP f/2.4 portrait sensor. Further, there’s a 16MP f/2.45 selfie sensor on the front. There’s handset is backed by a 5000mAh battery which supports 80W fast wired charging.

Connectivity options on the device include 6, v5.4, GPS, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a USB-C port for charging. Realme 13+ 5G is also IP65 rated and gets a stereo speaker setup. It gets an in-display fingerprint sensor for biometrics.

Realme 13+ 5G Specs

Realme 13+ 5G Price and Other Info

Status Launched
Launch Date 29 August, 2024
Price (₹) 22,999
Memory Variants 8/128 GB, 8/256 GB, 12/256 GB
Colour Options Dark Purple, Speed Green, Victory Gold

Realme 13+ 5G Build & Design

Front Protection Glass Some Glass
Device Back Polycarbonate/Plastic

Realme 13+ 5G Phone Display

Screen Size (Inches) 6.67
Screen Type OLED
Screen Resolution 2400 x 1080 pixels
Screen Aspect Ratio 20:9
Refresh Rate 120 Hz
Touch Sampling Rate 180 Hz

Realme 13+ 5G Performance

Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Energy
Phone RAM 8 GB, 12 GB
Phone RAM Type LPDDR4x
Storage Capacity 128 GB, 256 GB
Storage Type UFS 3.1
Memory Card Slot Hybrid (SIM + Memory Card)

Realme 13+ 5G Software

OS & UI Realme UI 5.0, Android 14

Realme 13+ 5G Cameras

Rear Camera Module Dual
Rear Camera Specs 50MP f/1.8 Sony LYT-600 primary sensor + 2MP f/2.4 portrait sensor
Front Camera Module Single
Front Camera Specs 16MP f/2.45 sensor

Realme 13+ 5G Battery & Charging

Battery Capacity (mAh) 5000
Fast Charging
Charging Speed 80W
Wireless Charging
Reverse Charging

Realme 13+ 5G Network & Connectivity

Supported Networks 5G
SIM Slots Dual (Hybrid)
Bluetooth v5.4
Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 6
USB Port USB Type-C
NFC Chip
Supported GPS AGPS, GLONASS, BeiDou

Realme 13+ 5G Extra Features

3.5 mm Audio Jack
Set of Speakers Stereo
Face Unlock
Fingerprint Reader In-display (Optical)
IR Blaster
Sensors Accelerometer, Geo-magnetic, Gravity Sensor, Gyroscope, Proximity
IP Rating IP65

