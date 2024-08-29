The Realme 13+ 5G sports a 6.67-inch AMOLED Display with an FHD+ Resolution and offers 10-bit colour depth, 120Hz refresh rate, 2000 nits peak brightness, and up to 180Hz touch sampling rate. The device is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Energy processor under the hood, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage which is also expandable.

There’s a dual rear camera setup at the back, including a 50MP f/1.8 Sony LYT-600 primary sensor with OIS, along with a 2MP f/2.4 portrait sensor. Further, there’s a 16MP f/2.45 selfie sensor on the front. There’s handset is backed by a 5000mAh battery which supports 80W fast wired charging.

Connectivity options on the device include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.4, GPS, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a USB-C port for charging. Realme 13+ 5G is also IP65 rated and gets a stereo speaker setup. It gets an in-display fingerprint sensor for biometrics.