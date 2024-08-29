The Realme 13 5G sports a 6.72-inch LCD Display with an FHD+ Resolution and offers 83% NTSC coverage, 120Hz refresh rate, 580 nits typical brightness, and up to 240Hz touch sampling rate. The device is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor under the hood, paired with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB of storage which is also expandable.

There’s a dual rear camera setup at the back, including a 50MP f/1.8 Samsung ISOCELL S5KJNS primary sensor with OIS, along with a 2MP f/2.4 portrait sensor. There’s a 16MP f/2.45 selfie sensor on the front. There’s handset is backed by a 5000mAh battery which supports 45W fast wired charging.

Connectivity options on the device include Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth v5.3, GPS, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a USB-C port for charging. Realme 13 5G is also IP64 rated and gets a stereo speaker setup. The phone sports a side-mounted fingerprint reader.