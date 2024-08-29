The Realme 13 5G sports a 6.72-inch LCD Display with an FHD+ Resolution and offers 83% NTSC coverage, 120Hz refresh rate, 580 nits typical brightness, and up to 240Hz touch sampling rate. The device is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor under the hood, paired with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB of storage which is also expandable.
There’s a dual rear camera setup at the back, including a 50MP f/1.8 Samsung ISOCELL S5KJNS primary sensor with OIS, along with a 2MP f/2.4 portrait sensor. There’s a 16MP f/2.45 selfie sensor on the front. There’s handset is backed by a 5000mAh battery which supports 45W fast wired charging.
Connectivity options on the device include Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth v5.3, GPS, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a USB-C port for charging. Realme 13 5G is also IP64 rated and gets a stereo speaker setup. The phone sports a side-mounted fingerprint reader.
|Status
|Launched
|Launch Date
|29 August, 2024
|Price (₹)
|17,999
|Memory Variants
|8/128 GB, 8/256 GB
|Colour Options
|Dark Purple, Speed Green
|Front Protection Glass
|Some Glass
|Device Back
|Polycarbonate/Plastic
|Screen Size (Inches)
|6.72
|Screen Type
|IPS LCD
|Screen Resolution
|2400 x 1080 pixels
|Screen Aspect Ratio
|20:9
|Refresh Rate
|120 Hz
|Touch Sampling Rate
|240 Hz
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 6300
|Phone RAM
|8 GB
|Phone RAM Type
|LPDDR4x
|Storage Capacity
|128 GB, 256 GB
|Storage Type
|Unknown
|Memory Card Slot
|Hybrid (SIM + Memory Card)
|OS & UI
|Realme UI 5.0, Android 14
|Rear Camera Module
|Dual
|Rear Camera Specs
|50MP f/1.8 Samsung ISOCELL S5KJNS primary sensor + 2MP f/2.4 portrait sensor
|Front Camera Module
|Single
|Front Camera Specs
|16MP f/2.45 sensor
|Battery Capacity (mAh)
|5000
|Fast Charging
|Charging Speed
|45W
|Wireless Charging
|Reverse Charging
|Supported Networks
|5G
|SIM Slots
|Dual (Hybrid)
|Bluetooth
|v5.3
|Wi-Fi
|Wi-Fi 5
|USB Port
|USB Type-C
|NFC Chip
|Supported GPS
|AGPS, GLONASS, BeiDou
|3.5 mm Audio Jack
|Set of Speakers
|Stereo
|Face Unlock
|Fingerprint Reader
|Side Mounted
|IR Blaster
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Geo-magnetic, Gravity Sensor, Gyroscope, Proximity
|IP Rating
|IP64