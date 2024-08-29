  1. Home
Realme 13 5G

Realme 13 5G
Realme 13 5G
₹17,999.00
Brand: Realme
Category: Launched Smartphones
  • Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 6300
  • RAM (GB) 8
  • Storage (GB) 128, 256
  • Display 6.72-inch, 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • Front Camera 16MP
  • Primary Camera 50MP + 2MP
  • Battery 5000mAh
  • Operating System Android 14

The Realme 13 sports a 6.72-inch LCD Display with an FHD+ Resolution and offers 83% NTSC coverage, 120Hz refresh rate, 580 nits typical brightness, and up to 240Hz touch sampling rate. The device is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor under the hood, paired with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB of storage which is also expandable.

There’s a dual rear camera setup at the back, including a 50MP f/1.8 Samsung ISOCELL S5KJNS primary sensor with OIS, along with a 2MP f/2.4 portrait sensor. There’s a 16MP f/2.45 selfie sensor on the front. There’s handset is backed by a 5000mAh battery which supports 45W fast wired charging.

Connectivity options on the device include Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth v5.3, GPS, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a USB-C port for charging. Realme 13 5G is also IP64 rated and gets a stereo speaker setup. The phone sports a side-mounted fingerprint reader.

Realme 13 5G Specs

Realme 13 5G Price and Other Info

Status Launched
Launch Date 29 August, 2024
Price (₹) 17,999
Memory Variants 8/128 GB, 8/256 GB
Colour Options Dark Purple, Speed Green

Realme 13 5G Build & Design

Front Protection Glass Some Glass
Device Back Polycarbonate/Plastic

Realme 13 5G Phone Display

Screen Size (Inches) 6.72
Screen Type IPS LCD
Screen Resolution 2400 x 1080 pixels
Screen Aspect Ratio 20:9
Refresh Rate 120 Hz
Touch Sampling Rate 240 Hz

Realme 13 5G Performance

Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 6300
Phone RAM 8 GB
Phone RAM Type LPDDR4x
Storage Capacity 128 GB, 256 GB
Storage Type Unknown
Memory Card Slot Hybrid (SIM + Memory Card)

Realme 13 5G Software

OS & UI Realme UI 5.0, Android 14

Realme 13 5G Cameras

Rear Camera Module Dual
Rear Camera Specs 50MP f/1.8 Samsung ISOCELL S5KJNS primary sensor + 2MP f/2.4 portrait sensor
Front Camera Module Single
Front Camera Specs 16MP f/2.45 sensor

Realme 13 5G Battery & Charging

Battery Capacity (mAh) 5000
Fast Charging
Charging Speed 45W
Wireless Charging
Reverse Charging

Realme 13 5G Network & Connectivity

Supported Networks 5G
SIM Slots Dual (Hybrid)
Bluetooth v5.3
Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 5
USB Port USB Type-C
NFC Chip
Supported GPS AGPS, GLONASS, BeiDou

Realme 13 5G Extra Features

3.5 mm Audio Jack
Set of Speakers Stereo
Face Unlock
Fingerprint Reader Side Mounted
IR Blaster
Sensors Accelerometer, Geo-magnetic, Gravity Sensor, Gyroscope, Proximity
IP Rating IP64

