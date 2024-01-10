The Realme 12 Pro+ 5G gets a 6.7-inch curved AMOLED Display with an FHD+ Resolution and offers 10-bit colour depth, 120Hz refresh rate, and 360Hz touch sampling rate. It also has 20000-level automatic brightness adjustment.

Under the hood, the smartphone equips a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC, 8GB RAM, and up to 256GB storage. For optics, it comes with a 50MP f/1.69 primary camera alongside an 8MP f/2.2 ultra-wide angle sensor and a 64MP telephoto sensor with 3x optical zoom. On the front, it gets a 32MP f/2.45 shooter for selfies and video calls.

Next, it packs a 5000mAh battery with support for 100W fast wired charging. The smartphone runs on Android 14 based Realme UI 5.0 out of the box. Additional features include in-display fingerprint sensor and dual stereo speakers. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, 5G, NFC, USB-C port and Bluetooth v5.3.