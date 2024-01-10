  1. Home
Realme 12 Pro+ 5G

Brand: Realme
Category: Rumored Smartphones
  • Chipset Snapdragon 7s Gen 2
  • RAM (GB) 8
  • Storage (GB) 128, 256
  • Display 6.7-inch, 2412 x 1080 pixels
  • Front Camera 32MP
  • Primary Camera 50MP + 8MP + 64MP
  • Battery 5000mAh
  • Operating System Android 14

The Realme 12 Pro+ gets a 6.7-inch curved with an FHD+ and offers 10-bit colour depth, 120Hz refresh rate, and 360Hz touch sampling rate. It also has 20000-level automatic brightness adjustment.

Under the hood, the smartphone equips a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC, 8GB RAM, and up to 256GB storage. For optics, it comes with a 50MP f/1.69 primary camera alongside an 8MP f/2.2 ultra-wide angle sensor and a 64MP telephoto sensor with 3x optical zoom. On the front, it gets a 32MP f/2.45 shooter for selfies and video calls.

Next, it packs a 5000mAh battery with support for 100W fast wired charging. The smartphone runs on 14 based Realme UI 5.0 out of the box. Additional features include in-display fingerprint sensor and dual stereo speakers. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, 5G, NFC, USB-C port and v5.3.

Realme 12 Pro+ 5G Specs

Realme 12 Pro+ 5G Price and Other Info

Status Rumored
Memory Variants 8/128 GB, 8/256 GB
Colour Options Explorer Red, Navigator Beige, Submarine Blue

Realme 12 Pro+ 5G Build & Design

Front Protection Glass Some Glass
Device Back Vegan Leather

Realme 12 Pro+ 5G Phone Display

Screen Size (Inches) 6.7
Screen Type AMOLED
Screen Resolution 2412 x 1080 pixels
Screen Aspect Ratio 20:9
Refresh Rate 120 Hz
Touch Sampling Rate 360 Hz

Realme 12 Pro+ 5G Performance

Chipset Snapdragon 7s Gen 2
Phone RAM 8 GB
Phone RAM Type Unknown
Storage Capacity 128 GB, 256 GB
Storage Type Unknown
Memory Card Slot N/A

Realme 12 Pro+ 5G Software

OS & UI Realme UI 5.0, Android 14

Realme 12 Pro+ 5G Cameras

Rear Camera Module Triple
Rear Camera Specs 50MP f/1.69 primary sensor + 8MP f/2.2 ultra wide-angle sensor + 64MP telephoto sensor, 3x optical zoom
Front Camera Module Single
Front Camera Specs 32MP, f/2.45 lens

Realme 12 Pro+ 5G Battery & Charging

Battery Capacity (mAh) 5000
Fast Charging
Charging Speed 100W
Wireless Charging
Reverse Charging

Realme 12 Pro+ 5G Network & Connectivity

Supported Networks 5G
SIM Slots Dual (nano)
Bluetooth v5.3
Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 6
USB Port USB Type-C
NFC Chip
Supported GPS AGPS, GLONASS, BeiDou

Realme 12 Pro+ 5G Extra Features

3.5 mm Audio Jack
Set of Speakers Stereo
Face Unlock
Fingerprint Reader In-display (Optical)
IR Blaster
Sensors Accelerometer, Geo-magnetic, Gravity Sensor, Gyroscope, Proximity

