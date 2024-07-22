  1. Home
Brand: OnePlus
Category: Rumored Smartphones
  • Chipset Snapdragon 695
  • RAM (GB) 8, 12
  • Storage (GB) 128, 256
  • Display 6.7-inch, 1080 x 2400 pixels
  • Front Camera 16MP
  • Primary Camera 50MP + 2MP
  • Battery 5500mAh
  • Operating System Android 14

The OPPO K12x comes with a 6.67-inch with support for up to 120Hz refresh rate, 480Hz PWM dimming, 2100 nits peak brightness, 100% sRGB and 100% Display P3 support. The device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 paired with up to 12GB LPDDR4x and up to 256GB of 2.2 internal storage which is expandable up to 2TB as well.

The handset runs on 14 OS based ColorOS 14 out of the box. As for the cameras, the handset has dual cameras on the back, with a 50MP f/1.8 primary sensor and a 2MP lens for depth shooting. There is a 16MP f/2.4 selfie shooter.

The phone has an in-display fingerprint sensor for security. It further packs a 5500mAh battery with 80W fast wired charging support. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, 5G, v5.1, GPS, a 3.5mm and a USB-C port as well. The device has stereo speakers and is IP54 rated also.

OPPO K12x 5G Specs

OPPO K12x 5G Price and Other Info

Status Rumored
Memory Variants 8/128 GB, 8/256 GB
Colour Options Breeze Blue, Midnight Violet

OPPO K12x 5G Build & Design

Front Protection Glass Some Glass
Device Back Polycarbonate/Plastic

OPPO K12x 5G Phone Display

Screen Size (Inches) 6.67
Screen Type AMOLED
Screen Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels
Screen Aspect Ratio 20:9
Refresh Rate 120 Hz
Touch Sampling Rate N/A
Pixel Density (PPI) 394

OPPO K12x 5G Performance

Chipset Snapdragon 695
Phone RAM 8 GB, 12 GB
Phone RAM Type LPDDR4x
Storage Capacity 128 GB, 256 GB
Storage Type UFS 2.2
Memory Card Slot Hybrid (SIM + Memory Card)

OPPO K12x 5G Software

OS & UI Android 14, ColorOS 14

OPPO K12x 5G Cameras

Rear Camera Module Dual
Rear Camera Specs 50MP f/1.8 primary sensor + 2MP f/2.4 depth sensor
Front Camera Module Single
Front Camera Specs 16MP, f/2.4 aperture

OPPO K12x 5G Battery & Charging

Battery Capacity (mAh) 5500
Fast Charging
Charging Speed 80W
Wireless Charging
Reverse Charging

OPPO K12x 5G Network & Connectivity

Supported Networks 5G
SIM Slots Dual (Hybrid)
Bluetooth v5.2
Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 5
USB Port USB Type-C
NFC Chip
Supported GPS Dual Band GPS, AGPS, GLONASS

OPPO K12x 5G Extra Features

3.5 mm Audio Jack
Set of Speakers Stereo
Face Unlock
Fingerprint Reader In-display (Optical)
IR Blaster
Sensors Accelerometer, Ambient Light, E-Compass, Fingerprint, Gyroscope, Proximity, Vibration
IP Rating IP54

