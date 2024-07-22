The OPPO K12x 5G comes with a 6.67-inch AMOLED Display with support for up to 120Hz refresh rate, 480Hz PWM dimming, 2100 nits peak brightness, 100% sRGB and 100% Display P3 support. The device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 Processor paired with up to 12GB LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage which is expandable up to 2TB as well.

The handset runs on Android 14 OS based ColorOS 14 out of the box. As for the cameras, the handset has dual cameras on the back, with a 50MP f/1.8 primary sensor and a 2MP lens for depth shooting. There is a 16MP f/2.4 selfie shooter.

The phone has an in-display fingerprint sensor for security. It further packs a 5500mAh battery with 80W fast wired charging support. Connectivity options include Dual-Band Wi-Fi, 5G, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS, a 3.5mm Audio Jack and a USB-C port as well. The device has stereo speakers and is IP54 rated also.