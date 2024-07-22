The OPPO K12x 5G comes with a 6.67-inch AMOLED Display with support for up to 120Hz refresh rate, 480Hz PWM dimming, 2100 nits peak brightness, 100% sRGB and 100% Display P3 support. The device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 Processor paired with up to 12GB LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage which is expandable up to 2TB as well.
The handset runs on Android 14 OS based ColorOS 14 out of the box. As for the cameras, the handset has dual cameras on the back, with a 50MP f/1.8 primary sensor and a 2MP lens for depth shooting. There is a 16MP f/2.4 selfie shooter.
The phone has an in-display fingerprint sensor for security. It further packs a 5500mAh battery with 80W fast wired charging support. Connectivity options include Dual-Band Wi-Fi, 5G, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS, a 3.5mm Audio Jack and a USB-C port as well. The device has stereo speakers and is IP54 rated also.
|Status
|Rumored
|Memory Variants
|8/128 GB, 8/256 GB
|Colour Options
|Breeze Blue, Midnight Violet
|Front Protection Glass
|Some Glass
|Device Back
|Polycarbonate/Plastic
|Screen Size (Inches)
|6.67
|Screen Type
|AMOLED
|Screen Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Screen Aspect Ratio
|20:9
|Refresh Rate
|120 Hz
|Touch Sampling Rate
|N/A
|Pixel Density (PPI)
|394
|Chipset
|Snapdragon 695
|Phone RAM
|8 GB, 12 GB
|Phone RAM Type
|LPDDR4x
|Storage Capacity
|128 GB, 256 GB
|Storage Type
|UFS 2.2
|Memory Card Slot
|Hybrid (SIM + Memory Card)
|OS & UI
|Android 14, ColorOS 14
|Rear Camera Module
|Dual
|Rear Camera Specs
|50MP f/1.8 primary sensor + 2MP f/2.4 depth sensor
|Front Camera Module
|Single
|Front Camera Specs
|16MP, f/2.4 aperture
|Battery Capacity (mAh)
|5500
|Fast Charging
|Charging Speed
|80W
|Wireless Charging
|Reverse Charging
|Supported Networks
|5G
|SIM Slots
|Dual (Hybrid)
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|Wi-Fi
|Wi-Fi 5
|USB Port
|USB Type-C
|NFC Chip
|Supported GPS
|Dual Band GPS, AGPS, GLONASS
|3.5 mm Audio Jack
|Set of Speakers
|Stereo
|Face Unlock
|Fingerprint Reader
|In-display (Optical)
|IR Blaster
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Ambient Light, E-Compass, Fingerprint, Gyroscope, Proximity, Vibration
|IP Rating
|IP54