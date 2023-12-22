The Oppo A59 5G sports a 6.56-inch LCD display with a HD+ resolution of 1612 x 720 pixels, a 90Hz refresh rate, a peak brightness of 720 nits, a 91.4% screen-to-body ratio, and a 96% NTSC color gamut. The phone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6020 chipset, paired with up to 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 128GB UFS 2.2 storage which is expandable.

The Oppo smartphone features a dual rear camera setup with a 13MP main lens with an f/2.2 aperture and a secondary lens which is a 2MP Portrait lens with an f/2.4 Aperture. For selfies, it will come with an 8MP lens featuring an f/2.0 aperture.

The device packs a 5000mAh battery with 33W SuperVOOC Fast charging support. Connectivity options include Dual-Band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.3, USB-C port, 3.5mm headphone jack and GPS. There’s a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for Biometrics and the device is IP54 rated. It runs on ColorOS 13.1 based on Android 13.