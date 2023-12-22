  1. Home
Oppo A59 5G

₹14,999.00
Brand: Oppo
Category: Launched Smartphones
  • Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 6020
  • RAM (GB) 4, 6
  • Storage (GB) 128
  • Display 6.56-inch, 1612 x 720 pixels
  • Front Camera 8MP
  • Primary Camera 13MP + 2MP
  • Battery 5000mAh
  • Operating System Android 13

The Oppo A59 5G sports a 6.56-inch LCD display with a HD+ resolution of 1612 x 720 pixels, a 90Hz refresh rate, a peak brightness of 720 nits, a 91.4% screen-to-body ratio, and a 96% NTSC color gamut. The phone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6020 chipset, paired with up to 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 128GB UFS 2.2 storage which is expandable.

The Oppo smartphone features a dual rear camera setup with a 13MP main lens with an f/2.2 aperture and a secondary lens which is a 2MP Portrait lens with an f/2.4 Aperture. For selfies, it will come with an 8MP lens featuring an f/2.0 aperture.

The device packs a 5000mAh battery with 33W SuperVOOC Fast charging support. Connectivity options include Dual-Band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.3, USB-C port, 3.5mm headphone jack and GPS. There’s a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for Biometrics and the device is IP54 rated. It runs on ColorOS 13.1 based on Android 13.

Oppo A59 5G Specs

Oppo A59 5G Price and Other Info

Status Launched
Launch Date 22 December, 2023
Price (₹) 14,999
Memory Variants 4/128 GB, 6/128 GB
Colour Options Gold, Black

Oppo A59 5G Build & Design

Front Protection Glass Some Glass
Device Back Polycarbonate/Plastic

Oppo A59 5G Phone Display

Screen Size (Inches) 6.56
Screen Type IPS LCD
Screen Resolution 1612 x 720 pixels
Screen Aspect Ratio 20:9
Refresh Rate 90 Hz
Touch Sampling Rate N/A
Pixel Density (PPI) 269

Oppo A59 5G Performance

Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 6020
Phone RAM 4 GB, 6 GB
Phone RAM Type LPDDR4x
Storage Capacity 128 GB
Storage Type UFS 2.2
Memory Card Slot Hybrid (SIM + Memory Card)

Oppo A59 5G Software

OS & UI Android 13, ColorOS 13.1

Oppo A59 5G Cameras

Rear Camera Module Dual
Rear Camera Specs 50MP f/2.2 primary sensor + 2MP f/2.4 bokeh sensor
Front Camera Module Single
Front Camera Specs 8MP, f/2.0 aperture

Oppo A59 5G Battery & Charging

Battery Capacity (mAh) 5000
Fast Charging
Charging Speed 33W
Wireless Charging
Reverse Charging

Oppo A59 5G Network & Connectivity

Supported Networks 5G
SIM Slots Dual (Hybrid)
Bluetooth v5.3
Wi-Fi Dual-band Wi-Fi
USB Port USB Type-C
NFC Chip
Supported GPS Dual Band GPS, GLONASS, NavIC

Oppo A59 5G Extra Features

3.5 mm Audio Jack
Set of Speakers Mono
Face Unlock
Fingerprint Reader Side Mounted
IR Blaster
Sensors Accelerometer, E-Compass, Fingerprint, Gyroscope, Proximity, Vibration
Water & Dust Proof Rating IP54

