The Oppo A59 5G sports a 6.56-inch LCD display with a HD+ resolution of 1612 x 720 pixels, a 90Hz refresh rate, a peak brightness of 720 nits, a 91.4% screen-to-body ratio, and a 96% NTSC color gamut. The phone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6020 chipset, paired with up to 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 128GB UFS 2.2 storage which is expandable.
The Oppo smartphone features a dual rear camera setup with a 13MP main lens with an f/2.2 aperture and a secondary lens which is a 2MP Portrait lens with an f/2.4 Aperture. For selfies, it will come with an 8MP lens featuring an f/2.0 aperture.
The device packs a 5000mAh battery with 33W SuperVOOC Fast charging support. Connectivity options include Dual-Band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.3, USB-C port, 3.5mm headphone jack and GPS. There’s a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for Biometrics and the device is IP54 rated. It runs on ColorOS 13.1 based on Android 13.
|Status
|Launched
|Launch Date
|22 December, 2023
|Price (₹)
|14,999
|Memory Variants
|4/128 GB, 6/128 GB
|Colour Options
|Gold, Black
|Front Protection Glass
|Some Glass
|Device Back
|Polycarbonate/Plastic
|Screen Size (Inches)
|6.56
|Screen Type
|IPS LCD
|Screen Resolution
|1612 x 720 pixels
|Screen Aspect Ratio
|20:9
|Refresh Rate
|90 Hz
|Touch Sampling Rate
|N/A
|Pixel Density (PPI)
|269
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 6020
|Phone RAM
|4 GB, 6 GB
|Phone RAM Type
|LPDDR4x
|Storage Capacity
|128 GB
|Storage Type
|UFS 2.2
|Memory Card Slot
|Hybrid (SIM + Memory Card)
|OS & UI
|Android 13, ColorOS 13.1
|Rear Camera Module
|Dual
|Rear Camera Specs
|50MP f/2.2 primary sensor + 2MP f/2.4 bokeh sensor
|Front Camera Module
|Single
|Front Camera Specs
|8MP, f/2.0 aperture
|Battery Capacity (mAh)
|5000
|Fast Charging
|Charging Speed
|33W
|Wireless Charging
|Reverse Charging
|Supported Networks
|5G
|SIM Slots
|Dual (Hybrid)
|Bluetooth
|v5.3
|Wi-Fi
|Dual-band Wi-Fi
|USB Port
|USB Type-C
|NFC Chip
|Supported GPS
|Dual Band GPS, GLONASS, NavIC
|3.5 mm Audio Jack
|Set of Speakers
|Mono
|Face Unlock
|Fingerprint Reader
|Side Mounted
|IR Blaster
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, E-Compass, Fingerprint, Gyroscope, Proximity, Vibration
|Water & Dust Proof Rating
|IP54