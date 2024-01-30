  1. Home
OnePlus Nord N30 SE 5G

OnePlus Nord N30 SE 5G
OnePlus Nord N30 SE 5G
Brand: OnePlus
Category: Upcoming Smartphones
  • Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 6020
  • RAM (GB) 4
  • Storage 128
  • Display 6.72-inch, 1080 x 2400 pixels
  • Front Camera 8MP
  • Primary Camera 50MP + 2MP
  • Battery 5000mAh
  • Operating System Android 13

The Nord 30 SE sports a 6.72-inch FHD+ LCD display with a standard 60Hz refresh rate, 391 ppi, along with DC Dimming. The handset is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6020 Chipset coupled with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage. It will boot Android 13-based OxygenOS 13.1 custom skin.

The Nord 30 SE 5G packs a 5000mAh battery with 33W Fast charging support and ultra-linear dual stereo speakers. For optics, the phone sports a 50MP f/1.8 primary camera and a 2MP f/2.4 depth sensor with night features. It has an 8MP AI portrait lens on the front.

The device has a side-facing fingerprint scanner. Connectivity options on the device include dual 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, USB-C, and a 3.5mm Headphone jack.

OnePlus Nord N30 SE 5G Specs

OnePlus Nord N30 SE 5G Price and Other Info

Status Coming Soon
Memory Variants 4/128 GB
Colour Options Blue, Black

OnePlus Nord N30 SE 5G Build & Design

Front Protection Glass Some Glass
Device Back Unknown

OnePlus Nord N30 SE 5G Phone Display

Screen Size (Inches) 6.72
Screen Type LTPS LCD
Screen Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels
Screen Aspect Ratio 20:9
Refresh Rate 60 Hz
Touch Sampling Rate 120 Hz
Pixel Density (PPI) 391

OnePlus Nord N30 SE 5G Performance

Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 6020
Phone RAM 4 GB
Phone RAM Type LPDDR4x
Storage Capacity 128 GB
Storage Type UFS 2.2
Memory Card Slot N/A

OnePlus Nord N30 SE 5G Software

OS & UI Android 13, OxygenOS 13.1

OnePlus Nord N30 SE 5G Cameras

Rear Camera Module Dual
Rear Camera Specs 50MP f/1.8 primary sensor + 2MP f/2.4 depth sensor
Front Camera Module Single
Front Camera Specs 8MP

OnePlus Nord N30 SE 5G Battery & Charging

Battery Capacity (mAh) 5000
Fast Charging
Charging Speed 33W
Wireless Charging
Reverse Charging

OnePlus Nord N30 SE 5G Network & Connectivity

Supported Networks 5G
SIM Slots Dual (nano)
Bluetooth v5.3
Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 5
USB Port USB Type-C
NFC Chip
Supported GPS Dual Band GPS, AGPS, GLONASS

OnePlus Nord N30 SE 5G Extra Features

3.5 mm Audio Jack
Set of Speakers Stereo
Face Unlock
Fingerprint Reader Side Mounted
IR Blaster
Sensors Accelerometer, Ambient Light, E-Compass, Fingerprint, Gyroscope, Proximity, Vibration

Latest News & Updates

