The Nord 30 SE 5G sports a 6.72-inch FHD+ LCD display with a standard 60Hz refresh rate, 391 ppi, along with DC Dimming. The handset is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6020 Chipset coupled with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage. It will boot Android 13-based OxygenOS 13.1 custom skin.
The Nord 30 SE 5G packs a 5000mAh battery with 33W Fast charging support and ultra-linear dual stereo speakers. For optics, the phone sports a 50MP f/1.8 primary camera and a 2MP f/2.4 depth sensor with night features. It has an 8MP AI portrait lens on the front.
The device has a side-facing fingerprint scanner. Connectivity options on the device include dual 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, USB-C, and a 3.5mm Headphone jack.
|Status
|Coming Soon
|Memory Variants
|4/128 GB
|Colour Options
|Blue, Black
|Front Protection Glass
|Some Glass
|Device Back
|Unknown
|Screen Size (Inches)
|6.72
|Screen Type
|LTPS LCD
|Screen Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Screen Aspect Ratio
|20:9
|Refresh Rate
|60 Hz
|Touch Sampling Rate
|120 Hz
|Pixel Density (PPI)
|391
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 6020
|Phone RAM
|4 GB
|Phone RAM Type
|LPDDR4x
|Storage Capacity
|128 GB
|Storage Type
|UFS 2.2
|Memory Card Slot
|N/A
|OS & UI
|Android 13, OxygenOS 13.1
|Rear Camera Module
|Dual
|Rear Camera Specs
|50MP f/1.8 primary sensor + 2MP f/2.4 depth sensor
|Front Camera Module
|Single
|Front Camera Specs
|8MP
|Battery Capacity (mAh)
|5000
|Fast Charging
|Charging Speed
|33W
|Wireless Charging
|Reverse Charging
|Supported Networks
|5G
|SIM Slots
|Dual (nano)
|Bluetooth
|v5.3
|Wi-Fi
|Wi-Fi 5
|USB Port
|USB Type-C
|NFC Chip
|Supported GPS
|Dual Band GPS, AGPS, GLONASS
|3.5 mm Audio Jack
|Set of Speakers
|Stereo
|Face Unlock
|Fingerprint Reader
|Side Mounted
|IR Blaster
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Ambient Light, E-Compass, Fingerprint, Gyroscope, Proximity, Vibration