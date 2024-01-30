The Nord 30 SE 5G sports a 6.72-inch FHD+ LCD display with a standard 60Hz refresh rate, 391 ppi, along with DC Dimming. The handset is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6020 Chipset coupled with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage. It will boot Android 13-based OxygenOS 13.1 custom skin.

The Nord 30 SE 5G packs a 5000mAh battery with 33W Fast charging support and ultra-linear dual stereo speakers. For optics, the phone sports a 50MP f/1.8 primary camera and a 2MP f/2.4 depth sensor with night features. It has an 8MP AI portrait lens on the front.

The device has a side-facing fingerprint scanner. Connectivity options on the device include dual 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, USB-C, and a 3.5mm Headphone jack.