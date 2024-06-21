The OnePlus Ace 3 sports a 6.78-inch AMOLED Display with a 1.5K Resolution (2780 x 1264 pixels), 120Hz refresh rate, 4500 nits peak brightness, 100% DCI-P3, 2160Hz PWM Dimming, and 94.2% screen-to-body ratio. The panel is protected with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC powers the device with up to 24GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage.

Additionally, the OnePlus Ace 3 Pro has a triple camera setup at the rear including a 50MP Sony LYT-800 f/1.8 primary sensor with OIS, 8MP f/2.2 ultra-wide sensor, and a 2MP f/2.4 macro camera. On the front, there is a 16MP f/2.4 sensor for selfies and video calls.

It is backed by a 6100mAh battery that supports 100W SuperVOOC charging. Connectivity options include 5G, NFC, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth v5.3 and USB-C for charging. Further, it runs on ColorOS 14.1 based on Android 14 in China. Lastly, it equips stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos and an X-Axis Linear Vibration Motor.