  1. Home
  2. Product Finder
  3. OnePlus
  4. OnePlus Ace 3 Pro

OnePlus Ace 3 Pro

OnePlus Ace 3 Pro
OnePlus Ace 3 Pro
Brand: OnePlus
Category: Rumored Smartphones
  • Chipset Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
  • RAM (GB) 12, 16, 24
  • Storage 256, 512, 1 TB
  • Display 6.78-inch, 2780 x 1264 pixels
  • Front Camera 16MP
  • Primary Camera 50MP + 8MP + 2MP
  • Battery 6100mAh
  • Operating System Android 14

The OnePlus Ace 3 sports a 6.78-inch with a 1.5K Resolution (2780 x 1264 pixels), 120Hz refresh rate, 4500 nits peak brightness, 100% DCI-P3, 2160Hz PWM Dimming, and 94.2% screen-to-body ratio. The panel is protected with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC powers the device with up to 24GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage.

Additionally, the OnePlus Ace 3 Pro has a triple camera setup at the rear including a 50MP Sony LYT-800 f/1.8 primary sensor with OIS, 8MP f/2.2 ultra-wide sensor, and a 2MP f/2.4 macro camera. On the front, there is a 16MP f/2.4 sensor for selfies and video calls.

It is backed by a 6100mAh battery that supports 100W SuperVOOC charging. Connectivity options include 5G, NFC, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth v5.3 and USB-C for charging. Further, it runs on ColorOS 14.1 based on 14 in China. Lastly, it equips stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos and an X-Axis Linear Vibration Motor.

OnePlus Ace 3 Pro Specs

OnePlus Ace 3 Pro Price and Other Info

Status Rumored
Memory Variants 12/256 GB, 16/512 GB, 24/1 TB
Colour Options Black, White

OnePlus Ace 3 Pro Build & Design

Front Protection Glass Gorilla Glass Victus 2
Device Back Glass

OnePlus Ace 3 Pro Phone Display

Screen Size (Inches) 6.78
Screen Type AMOLED
Screen Resolution 2780 x 1264 pixels
Screen Aspect Ratio 20:9
Refresh Rate 120 Hz
Touch Sampling Rate Unknown
Pixel Density (PPI) 450

OnePlus Ace 3 Pro Performance

Chipset Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Phone RAM 12 GB, 16 GB, 24 GB
Phone RAM Type LPDDR5x
Storage Capacity 256 GB, 512 GB, 1 TB
Storage Type UFS 4.0
Memory Card Slot N/A

OnePlus Ace 3 Pro Software

OS & UI Android 14, ColorOS 14.1

OnePlus Ace 3 Pro Cameras

Rear Camera Module Triple
Rear Camera Specs 50MP Sony LYT-800 f/1.8 primary sensor + 8MP f/2.2 ultra-wide angle sensor + 2MP f/2.4 macro sensor
Front Camera Module Single
Front Camera Specs 16MP
Front Camera Features 4K Recording

OnePlus Ace 3 Pro Battery & Charging

Battery Capacity (mAh) 6100
Fast Charging
Charging Speed 100W
Wireless Charging
Reverse Charging

OnePlus Ace 3 Pro Network & Connectivity

Supported Networks 5G
SIM Slots Dual (nano)
Bluetooth v5.3
Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 7
USB Port USB Type-C
NFC Chip
Supported GPS Dual Band GPS, AGPS, GLONASS

OnePlus Ace 3 Pro Extra Features

3.5 mm Audio Jack
Set of Speakers Stereo
Face Unlock
Fingerprint Reader In-display (Optical)
IR Blaster
Sensors Accelerometer, E-Compass, Fingerprint, Gyroscope, Proximity, Vibration

More Smartphones from OnePlus

Search

Latest News & Updates

© 2024 All Rights Reserved. The Mobile Indian.