The OnePlus Ace 3 sports a 6.78-inch AMOLED Display with a 1.5K Resolution (2780 x 1264 pixels), 120Hz refresh rate, 4500 nits peak brightness, 100% DCI-P3, 2160Hz PWM Dimming, and 94.2% screen-to-body ratio. The panel is protected with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC powers the device with up to 24GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage.
Additionally, the OnePlus Ace 3 Pro has a triple camera setup at the rear including a 50MP Sony LYT-800 f/1.8 primary sensor with OIS, 8MP f/2.2 ultra-wide sensor, and a 2MP f/2.4 macro camera. On the front, there is a 16MP f/2.4 sensor for selfies and video calls.
It is backed by a 6100mAh battery that supports 100W SuperVOOC charging. Connectivity options include 5G, NFC, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth v5.3 and USB-C for charging. Further, it runs on ColorOS 14.1 based on Android 14 in China. Lastly, it equips stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos and an X-Axis Linear Vibration Motor.
|Status
|Rumored
|Memory Variants
|12/256 GB, 16/512 GB, 24/1 TB
|Colour Options
|Black, White
|Front Protection Glass
|Gorilla Glass Victus 2
|Device Back
|Glass
|Screen Size (Inches)
|6.78
|Screen Type
|AMOLED
|Screen Resolution
|2780 x 1264 pixels
|Screen Aspect Ratio
|20:9
|Refresh Rate
|120 Hz
|Touch Sampling Rate
|Unknown
|Pixel Density (PPI)
|450
|Chipset
|Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
|Phone RAM
|12 GB, 16 GB, 24 GB
|Phone RAM Type
|LPDDR5x
|Storage Capacity
|256 GB, 512 GB, 1 TB
|Storage Type
|UFS 4.0
|Memory Card Slot
|N/A
|OS & UI
|Android 14, ColorOS 14.1
|Rear Camera Module
|Triple
|Rear Camera Specs
|50MP Sony LYT-800 f/1.8 primary sensor + 8MP f/2.2 ultra-wide angle sensor + 2MP f/2.4 macro sensor
|Front Camera Module
|Single
|Front Camera Specs
|16MP
|Front Camera Features
|4K Recording
|Battery Capacity (mAh)
|6100
|Fast Charging
|Charging Speed
|100W
|Wireless Charging
|Reverse Charging
|Supported Networks
|5G
|SIM Slots
|Dual (nano)
|Bluetooth
|v5.3
|Wi-Fi
|Wi-Fi 7
|USB Port
|USB Type-C
|NFC Chip
|Supported GPS
|Dual Band GPS, AGPS, GLONASS
|3.5 mm Audio Jack
|Set of Speakers
|Stereo
|Face Unlock
|Fingerprint Reader
|In-display (Optical)
|IR Blaster
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, E-Compass, Fingerprint, Gyroscope, Proximity, Vibration