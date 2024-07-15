The Itel Color Pro 5G sports a 6.6-inch HD+ display with a Resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels and a Refresh Rate of 90Hz. It packs a MediaTek Dimensity 6080 SoC paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB of storage. At the rear, it gets a dual camera setup including a 50MP main sensor and an AI sensor. There’s an 8MP front facing sensor.
The device is backed by a 5000mAh battery with 18W Fast charging support. It also gets a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security. Connectivity options on the device include 5G, Dual-Band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and a USB-C port for charging.
|Status
|Launched
|Launch Date
|15 July, 2024
|Price (₹)
|9,999
|Memory Variants
|6/128 GB
|Colour Options
|Lavender Fantasy, River Blue
|Front Protection Glass
|Some Glass
|Device Back
|Polycarbonate/Plastic
|Screen Size (Inches)
|6.6
|Screen Type
|IPS LCD
|Screen Resolution
|720 x 1600 pixels
|Screen Aspect Ratio
|20:9
|Refresh Rate
|90 Hz
|Touch Sampling Rate
|N/A
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 6080
|Phone RAM
|6 GB
|Phone RAM Type
|Unknown
|Storage Capacity
|128 GB
|Storage Type
|Unknown
|Memory Card Slot
|Unknown
|OS & UI
|Android 13, Itel OS 13
|Rear Camera Module
|Dual
|Rear Camera Specs
|50MP main camera, f/1.8 aperture + AI camera, LED Flash
|Front Camera Module
|Single
|Front Camera Specs
|8MP
|Battery Capacity (mAh)
|5000
|Fast Charging
|Charging Speed
|18W
|Wireless Charging
|Reverse Charging
|Supported Networks
|5G
|SIM Slots
|Dual (nano)
|Bluetooth
|v5.0
|Wi-Fi
|Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac
|USB Port
|USB Type-C
|NFC Chip
|Supported GPS
|AGPS, GLONASS
|3.5 mm Audio Jack
|Set of Speakers
|Mono
|Face Unlock
|Fingerprint Reader
|Side Mounted
|IR Blaster
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Ambient Light, Gravity Sensor, Proximity