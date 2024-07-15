  1. Home
Itel Color Pro 5G

₹9,999.00
Brand: ITEL
Category: Launched Smartphones
  • Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 6080
  • RAM (GB) 6
  • Storage (GB) 128
  • Display 6.6-inch (720 x 1600 pixels)
  • Front Camera 8MP
  • Primary Camera 50MP + AI sensor
  • Battery 5000mAh
  • Operating System Android 13

The Itel Color Pro sports a 6.6-inch HD+ display with a Resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels and a Refresh Rate of 90Hz. It packs a MediaTek Dimensity 6080 SoC paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB of storage. At the rear, it gets a dual camera setup including a 50MP main sensor and an AI sensor. There’s an 8MP front facing sensor.

The device is backed by a 5000mAh battery with 18W support. It also gets a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security. Connectivity options on the device include 5G, Dual-Band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and a USB-C port for charging.

Itel Color Pro 5G Specs

Itel Color Pro 5G Price and Other Info

Status Launched
Launch Date 15 July, 2024
Price (₹) 9,999
Memory Variants 6/128 GB
Colour Options Lavender Fantasy, River Blue

Itel Color Pro 5G Build & Design

Front Protection Glass Some Glass
Device Back Polycarbonate/Plastic

Itel Color Pro 5G Phone Display

Screen Size (Inches) 6.6
Screen Type IPS LCD
Screen Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels
Screen Aspect Ratio 20:9
Refresh Rate 90 Hz
Touch Sampling Rate N/A

Itel Color Pro 5G Performance

Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 6080
Phone RAM 6 GB
Phone RAM Type Unknown
Storage Capacity 128 GB
Storage Type Unknown
Memory Card Slot Unknown

Itel Color Pro 5G Software

OS & UI Android 13, Itel OS 13

Itel Color Pro 5G Cameras

Rear Camera Module Dual
Rear Camera Specs 50MP main camera, f/1.8 aperture + AI camera, LED Flash
Front Camera Module Single
Front Camera Specs 8MP

Itel Color Pro 5G Battery & Charging

Battery Capacity (mAh) 5000
Fast Charging
Charging Speed 18W
Wireless Charging
Reverse Charging

Itel Color Pro 5G Network & Connectivity

Supported Networks 5G
SIM Slots Dual (nano)
Bluetooth v5.0
Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac
USB Port USB Type-C
NFC Chip
Supported GPS AGPS, GLONASS

Itel Color Pro 5G Extra Features

3.5 mm Audio Jack
Set of Speakers Mono
Face Unlock
Fingerprint Reader Side Mounted
IR Blaster
Sensors Accelerometer, Ambient Light, Gravity Sensor, Proximity

