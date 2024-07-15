The Itel Color Pro 5G sports a 6.6-inch HD+ display with a Resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels and a Refresh Rate of 90Hz. It packs a MediaTek Dimensity 6080 SoC paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB of storage. At the rear, it gets a dual camera setup including a 50MP main sensor and an AI sensor. There’s an 8MP front facing sensor.

The device is backed by a 5000mAh battery with 18W Fast charging support. It also gets a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security. Connectivity options on the device include 5G, Dual-Band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and a USB-C port for charging.