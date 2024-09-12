Infinix Zero 40 5G India Launch: Know Details

Infinix debuted the Zero 40 series smartphones in Malaysia late last month and out of the two, the Infinix Zero 40 5G India launch has now been confirmed. The highlight of the devices is the GoPro mode, making them the first smartphones in the world to support it. Here’s everything to know about the device.

Infinix Zero 40 5G: India Launch, Expected Price

Infinix confirmed the Zero 40 5G India launch via a press release, stating that it will launch in India on September 18 with Infinix AI. The Infinix Zero 40 5G costs MYR 1,699 (approx Rs 33,000) in Malaysia for the 12GB + 256GB model. The device is available in Violet Garden, Moving Titanium, and Rock Black hues. The handset could be priced along similar lines in India, or maybe even less, considering Infinix’s past pricing trends in the country.

Infinix Zero 40 5G: Specifications, Infinix AI Features

Infinix Zero 40 series sport a 6.78-inch curved AMOLED Display with an FHD+ resolution, up to 1,300 nits peak brightness, and Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The Zero 40 5G supports up to 144Hz Refresh Rate and has an in-display optical fingerprint reader.

The MediaTek Dimensity 8200 Ultimate Processor powers the Infinix Zero 40 5G with 12GB RAM and 256GB or 512GB UFS 3.1 storage options. It runs on Android 14-based XOS 14.5 out of the box and will receive 2 major OS upgrades along with 3 years of security patches.

The Infinix Zero 40 5G sports a triple-rear camera setup that consists of a 108MP Samsung ISOCELL HM6 f/1.8 primary shooter with OIS, a 50MP f/2.0 ultra-wide angle sensor, and a 2MP f/2.4 depth lens with an LED flash. There is a 50MP Samsung JN5 f/2.5 front shooter. The device can shoot 4K resolution 60 FPS videos both from front and back sensors.

It also comes with a dedicated GoPro mode, enabling users to pair the devices with a compatible GoPro camera, use the phone as a viewfinder, and control shooting modes directly from the camera app. Additionally, the GoPro Quik App is pre-installed on the phone.

It further packs a 5000mAh battery unit with 45W fast wired charging, 20W wireless charging, and 10W reverse wireless charging support. The device’s connectivity options include 5G Dual-SIM, 4G, WiFI 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e, Bluetooth, GPS, NFC, and a USB-C port for charging. It has stereo speakers tuned by JBL and is also IP54 rated.

As for the AI smarts, Infinix says the handset will pack features like an AI Eraser, an AI wallpaper feature, an AI Cut-Out Sticker feature, an AI vlog, an AI Image Generator, AI translation, and an AI text generator.