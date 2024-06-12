  1. Home
Brand: HTC
Category: Upcoming Smartphones
  • Chipset Snapdragon 7 Gen 3
  • RAM (GB) 12
  • Storage 256, 512
  • Display 6.8-inch, 1080 x 2400 pixels
  • Front Camera 50MP
  • Primary Camera 50MP + 8MP + 50MP
  • Battery 4600mAh
  • Operating System Android 14

The U24 Pro sports a 6.8-inch (2436 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ OLED display, 120Hz variable refresh rate, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. The handset is powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor paired with up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage which is expandable up to 2TB via a microSD card.

The handset has triple cameras on the back, including a 50MP primary sensor with f/1.88 aperture, OIS, EIS, plus an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens with f/2.2 Aperture and a 50MP 2x telephoto camera with f/2.2 aperture. It gets a 50MP f/2.45 front-facing camera also. It runs on Android 14 operating system. 

The device packs a 4600mAh battery with 60W wired charging, 15W wireless charging and 5W reverse wireless charging support also. For connectivity, it gets Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth v5.3, NFC, 5G, GPS, a USB-C port and a 3.5mm audio jack. The handset is also IP67 rated and has an in-display optical fingerprint sensor.

HTC U24 Pro 5G Specs

HTC U24 Pro 5G Price and Other Info

Status Coming Soon
Memory Variants 12/256 GB, 12/512 GB
Colour Options Space Blue, Twilight White

HTC U24 Pro 5G Build & Design

Front Protection Glass Gorilla Glass Victus
Device Back Glass

HTC U24 Pro 5G Phone Display

Screen Size (Inches) 6.8
Screen Type OLED
Screen Resolution 1080 × 2436 pixels
Screen Aspect Ratio 20:9
Refresh Rate 120 Hz
Touch Sampling Rate Unknown

HTC U24 Pro 5G Performance

Chipset Snapdragon 7 Gen 3
Phone RAM 12 GB
Phone RAM Type LPDDR5
Storage Capacity 256 GB, 512 GB
Storage Type UFS 3.1
Memory Card Slot Hybrid (SIM + Memory Card)

HTC U24 Pro 5G Software

OS & UI Android 14

HTC U24 Pro 5G Cameras

Rear Camera Module Triple
Rear Camera Specs 50MP f/1.8 primary sensor, PDAF, OIS + 8MP f/2.2 ultra-wide angle sensor + 50MP f/2.2 telephoto sensor, 2x optical zoom
Rear Camera Features 4K recording, HDR, Night Mode
Front Camera Module Single
Front Camera Specs 50MP f/2.45 sensor
Front Camera Features HDR

HTC U24 Pro 5G Battery & Charging

Battery Capacity (mAh) 4600
Fast Charging
Charging Speed 60W
Wireless Charging
Wireless Charging Speed 15W
Reverse Charging

HTC U24 Pro 5G Network & Connectivity

Supported Networks 5G
SIM Slots Dual (Hybrid)
Bluetooth v5.3
Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 6E
USB Port USB Type-C
NFC Chip
Supported GPS AGPS, GLONASS

HTC U24 Pro 5G Extra Features

3.5 mm Audio Jack
Set of Speakers Mono
Face Unlock
Fingerprint Reader In-display (Optical)
IR Blaster
Sensors Accelerometer, Ambient Light, Gravity Sensor, Proximity
IP Rating IP67

