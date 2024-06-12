The U24 Pro sports a 6.8-inch (2436 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ OLED display, 120Hz variable refresh rate, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. The handset is powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor paired with up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage which is expandable up to 2TB via a microSD card.
The handset has triple cameras on the back, including a 50MP primary sensor with f/1.88 aperture, OIS, EIS, plus an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens with f/2.2 Aperture and a 50MP 2x telephoto camera with f/2.2 aperture. It gets a 50MP f/2.45 front-facing camera also. It runs on Android 14 operating system.
The device packs a 4600mAh battery with 60W wired charging, 15W wireless charging and 5W reverse wireless charging support also. For connectivity, it gets Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth v5.3, NFC, 5G, GPS, a USB-C port and a 3.5mm audio jack. The handset is also IP67 rated and has an in-display optical fingerprint sensor.
|Status
|Coming Soon
|Memory Variants
|12/256 GB, 12/512 GB
|Colour Options
|Space Blue, Twilight White
|Front Protection Glass
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Device Back
|Glass
|Screen Size (Inches)
|6.8
|Screen Type
|OLED
|Screen Resolution
|1080 × 2436 pixels
|Screen Aspect Ratio
|20:9
|Refresh Rate
|120 Hz
|Touch Sampling Rate
|Unknown
|Chipset
|Snapdragon 7 Gen 3
|Phone RAM
|12 GB
|Phone RAM Type
|LPDDR5
|Storage Capacity
|256 GB, 512 GB
|Storage Type
|UFS 3.1
|Memory Card Slot
|Hybrid (SIM + Memory Card)
|OS & UI
|Android 14
|Rear Camera Module
|Triple
|Rear Camera Specs
|50MP f/1.8 primary sensor, PDAF, OIS + 8MP f/2.2 ultra-wide angle sensor + 50MP f/2.2 telephoto sensor, 2x optical zoom
|Rear Camera Features
|4K recording, HDR, Night Mode
|Front Camera Module
|Single
|Front Camera Specs
|50MP f/2.45 sensor
|Front Camera Features
|HDR
|Battery Capacity (mAh)
|4600
|Fast Charging
|Charging Speed
|60W
|Wireless Charging
|Wireless Charging Speed
|15W
|Reverse Charging
|Supported Networks
|5G
|SIM Slots
|Dual (Hybrid)
|Bluetooth
|v5.3
|Wi-Fi
|Wi-Fi 6E
|USB Port
|USB Type-C
|NFC Chip
|Supported GPS
|AGPS, GLONASS
|3.5 mm Audio Jack
|Set of Speakers
|Mono
|Face Unlock
|Fingerprint Reader
|In-display (Optical)
|IR Blaster
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Ambient Light, Gravity Sensor, Proximity
|IP Rating
|IP67