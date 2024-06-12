The U24 Pro sports a 6.8-inch (2436 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ OLED display, 120Hz variable refresh rate, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. The handset is powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor paired with up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage which is expandable up to 2TB via a microSD card.

The handset has triple cameras on the back, including a 50MP primary sensor with f/1.88 aperture, OIS, EIS, plus an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens with f/2.2 Aperture and a 50MP 2x telephoto camera with f/2.2 aperture. It gets a 50MP f/2.45 front-facing camera also. It runs on Android 14 operating system.

The device packs a 4600mAh battery with 60W wired charging, 15W wireless charging and 5W reverse wireless charging support also. For connectivity, it gets Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth v5.3, NFC, 5G, GPS, a USB-C port and a 3.5mm audio jack. The handset is also IP67 rated and has an in-display optical fingerprint sensor.