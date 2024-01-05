Honor X50 GT sports a 6.78-inch curved OLED display with 1.5K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. It supports 10-bit colours, 1920Hz PWM dimming, and has an in-display fingerprint scanner for biometrics. It is powered by a 4nm octa-core Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Chipset paired with up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of inbuilt storage.

For optics, the Honor X50 GT gets a dual rear camera setup including a 108-megapixel Samsung HM6 primary sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The front camera is equipped with an 8-megapixel f/2.0 sensor.

It boots on Magic OS 7.2 based on Android 13. The handset is backed by a 5800mAh battery with support for 35W charging. Connectivity options of the device include support for Wi-Fi 6, NFC, Bluetooth v5.2, and a USB Type-C port.