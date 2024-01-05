  1. Home
Honor X50 GT
Brand: Honor
Category: Upcoming Smartphones
  • Chipset Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1
  • RAM (GB) 12, 16
  • Storage 256, 512, 1 TB
  • Display 6.78-inch, 2652 x 1200 pixels
  • Front Camera 8MP
  • Primary Camera 108MP + 2MP
  • Battery 5800mAh
  • Operating System Android 13

Honor X50 GT sports a 6.78-inch curved display with 1.5K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. It supports 10-bit colours, 1920Hz PWM dimming, and has an in-display fingerprint scanner for biometrics. It is powered by a 4nm octa-core Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 paired with up to 16GB of and 1TB of inbuilt storage.

For optics, the Honor X50 GT gets a dual rear camera setup including a 108-megapixel Samsung HM6 primary sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The front camera is equipped with an 8-megapixel f/2.0 sensor.

It boots on Magic OS 7.2 based on 13. The handset is backed by a 5800mAh battery with support for 35W charging. Connectivity options of the device include support for Wi-Fi 6, NFC, v5.2, and a USB port. 

Honor X50 GT Specs

Honor X50 GT Price and Other Info

Status Coming Soon
Memory Variants 12/256 GB, 16/256 GB, 16/512 GB, 16/ 1 TB
Colour Options Black, Silver

Honor X50 GT Build & Design

Front Protection Glass Some Glass
Device Back Glass

Honor X50 GT Phone Display

Screen Size (Inches) 6.78
Screen Type OLED
Screen Resolution 2652 x 1200 pixels
Screen Aspect Ratio 20:9
Refresh Rate 120 Hz
Touch Sampling Rate Unknown
Pixel Density (PPI) 431

Honor X50 GT Performance

Chipset Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1
Phone RAM 12 GB, 16 GB
Phone RAM Type Unknown
Storage Capacity 256 GB, 512 GB, 1 TB
Storage Type Unknown
Memory Card Slot N/A

Honor X50 GT Software

OS & UI Magic OS 7.2, Android 13

Honor X50 GT Cameras

Rear Camera Module Dual
Rear Camera Specs 108MP Samsun HM6 f/1.8 primary sensor + 2MP f/2.4 depth sensor
Front Camera Module Single
Front Camera Specs 8MP f/2.0 sensor

Honor X50 GT Battery & Charging

Battery Capacity (mAh) 5800
Fast Charging
Charging Speed 35W
Wireless Charging
Reverse Charging

Honor X50 GT Network & Connectivity

Supported Networks 5G
SIM Slots Dual (nano)
Bluetooth v5.2
Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 6
USB Port USB Type-C
NFC Chip
Supported GPS AGPS, GLONASS

Honor X50 GT Extra Features

3.5 mm Audio Jack
Set of Speakers Mono
Face Unlock
Fingerprint Reader In-display (Optical)
IR Blaster
Sensors Accelerometer, Ambient Light, E-Compass, Fingerprint, Proximity, Vibration
Water & Dust Proof Rating IP53

