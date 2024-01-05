Honor X50 GT sports a 6.78-inch curved OLED display with 1.5K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. It supports 10-bit colours, 1920Hz PWM dimming, and has an in-display fingerprint scanner for biometrics. It is powered by a 4nm octa-core Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Chipset paired with up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of inbuilt storage.
For optics, the Honor X50 GT gets a dual rear camera setup including a 108-megapixel Samsung HM6 primary sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The front camera is equipped with an 8-megapixel f/2.0 sensor.
It boots on Magic OS 7.2 based on Android 13. The handset is backed by a 5800mAh battery with support for 35W charging. Connectivity options of the device include support for Wi-Fi 6, NFC, Bluetooth v5.2, and a USB Type-C port.
|Status
|Coming Soon
|Memory Variants
|12/256 GB, 16/256 GB, 16/512 GB, 16/ 1 TB
|Colour Options
|Black, Silver
|Front Protection Glass
|Some Glass
|Device Back
|Glass
|Screen Size (Inches)
|6.78
|Screen Type
|OLED
|Screen Resolution
|2652 x 1200 pixels
|Screen Aspect Ratio
|20:9
|Refresh Rate
|120 Hz
|Touch Sampling Rate
|Unknown
|Pixel Density (PPI)
|431
|Chipset
|Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1
|Phone RAM
|12 GB, 16 GB
|Phone RAM Type
|Unknown
|Storage Capacity
|256 GB, 512 GB, 1 TB
|Storage Type
|Unknown
|Memory Card Slot
|N/A
|OS & UI
|Magic OS 7.2, Android 13
|Rear Camera Module
|Dual
|Rear Camera Specs
|108MP Samsun HM6 f/1.8 primary sensor + 2MP f/2.4 depth sensor
|Front Camera Module
|Single
|Front Camera Specs
|8MP f/2.0 sensor
|Battery Capacity (mAh)
|5800
|Fast Charging
|Charging Speed
|35W
|Wireless Charging
|Reverse Charging
|Supported Networks
|5G
|SIM Slots
|Dual (nano)
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|Wi-Fi
|Wi-Fi 6
|USB Port
|USB Type-C
|NFC Chip
|Supported GPS
|AGPS, GLONASS
|3.5 mm Audio Jack
|Set of Speakers
|Mono
|Face Unlock
|Fingerprint Reader
|In-display (Optical)
|IR Blaster
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Ambient Light, E-Compass, Fingerprint, Proximity, Vibration
|Water & Dust Proof Rating
|IP53