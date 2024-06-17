The Honor Magic V Flip sports a 4.0-inch OLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate, 405 ppi and a Resolution of 1200 x 1098 pixels. It features a 6.8-inch foldable main display. It is an LTPO OLED with FHD+ resolution, a 21:9 aspect ratio and 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. It also supports 3,000 nits peak brightness, covers 92% of the BT.2020 colour space and is Dolby Vision certified as well.

This phone is powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Processor with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage. The Magic V Flip comes with a dual-camera setup on the back. It includes a 50MP primady camera with a Sony IMX906 sensor (1/1.56” size and f/1.9 aperture) with OIS paired with a 12MP ultra-wide angle sensor. There’s a 50MP front-facing camera using the IMX816 sensor which further supports autofocusing capabilities.

The handset has a 4800mAh battery. It charges at 66W speeds with a wired charger. Connectivity options include 5G, LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.3, NFC, and a USB Type-C port for charging. The device runs on Magic OS 8 based on Android 14. There is a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication, along with stereo speakers for audio.