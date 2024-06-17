  1. Home
Honor Magic V Flip

Honor Magic V Flip
Honor Magic V Flip
Brand: Honor
Category: Upcoming Smartphones
  • Chipset Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1
  • RAM (GB) 12, 16
  • Storage 256, 512, 1 TB
  • Display 6.8-inch main; 4.0-inch cover
  • Front Camera 50MP
  • Primary Camera 50MP + 12MP
  • Battery 4800mAh
  • Operating System Android 14

The Honor Magic V Flip sports a 4.0-inch panel with a 120Hz refresh rate, 405 ppi and a of 1200 x 1098 pixels. It features a 6.8-inch foldable main display. It is an LTPO OLED with FHD+ resolution, a 21:9 aspect ratio and 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. It also supports 3,000 nits peak brightness, covers 92% of the BT.2020 colour space and is Dolby Vision certified as well.

This phone is powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 with up to 16GB of and up to 1TB of storage. The Magic V Flip comes with a dual-camera setup on the back. It includes a 50MP primady camera with a Sony IMX906 sensor (1/1.56” size and f/1.9 aperture) with OIS paired with a 12MP ultra-wide angle sensor. There’s a 50MP front-facing camera using the IMX816 sensor which further supports autofocusing capabilities.

The handset has a 4800mAh battery. It charges at 66W speeds with a wired charger. Connectivity options include 5G, LTE, 6, v5.3, NFC, and a USB Type-C port for charging. The device runs on Magic OS 8 based on 14. There is a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication, along with stereo speakers for audio.

Honor Magic V Flip Specs

Honor Magic V Flip Price and Other Info

Status Coming Soon
Memory Variants 12/256 GB, 12/512 GB, 12GB/1TB, 16/1 TB
Colour Options Iris black, Camellia white, Champagne powder, High Standard Style

Honor Magic V Flip Build & Design

Front Protection Glass Some Glass
Device Back Glass

Honor Magic V Flip Phone Display

Screen Size (Inches) 6.8-inch primary, 4.0-inch cover
Screen Type OLED
Screen Resolution 1080 x 2520 pixels, 1200 x 1098 pixels
Screen Aspect Ratio 20:9
Refresh Rate 120 Hz
Touch Sampling Rate Unknown
Pixel Density (PPI) 403, 405

Honor Magic V Flip Performance

Chipset Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1
Phone RAM 12 GB, 16 GB
Phone RAM Type Unknown
Storage Capacity 256 GB, 512 GB, 1 TB
Storage Type UFS 4.0
Memory Card Slot N/A

Honor Magic V Flip Software

OS & UI Android 14, Magic OS 8.0

Honor Magic V Flip Cameras

Rear Camera Module Dual
Rear Camera Specs 50MP f/1.9 IMX906 primary sensor, OIS + 12MP f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle lens
Front Camera Module Single
Front Camera Specs 50MP IMX816 f/2.0 sensor

Honor Magic V Flip Battery & Charging

Battery Capacity (mAh) 4800
Fast Charging
Charging Speed 66W
Wireless Charging
Reverse Charging

Honor Magic V Flip Network & Connectivity

Supported Networks 5G
SIM Slots Dual (nano)
Bluetooth v5.3
Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 6
USB Port USB Type-C
NFC Chip
Supported GPS Dual Band GPS, AGPS, GLONASS

Honor Magic V Flip Extra Features

3.5 mm Audio Jack
Set of Speakers Stereo
Face Unlock
Fingerprint Reader Side Mounted
IR Blaster
Sensors Ambient Light, Fingerprint, Gyroscope, Light Sensor, Proximity, Vibration

