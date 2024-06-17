The Honor Magic V Flip sports a 4.0-inch OLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate, 405 ppi and a Resolution of 1200 x 1098 pixels. It features a 6.8-inch foldable main display. It is an LTPO OLED with FHD+ resolution, a 21:9 aspect ratio and 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. It also supports 3,000 nits peak brightness, covers 92% of the BT.2020 colour space and is Dolby Vision certified as well.
This phone is powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Processor with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage. The Magic V Flip comes with a dual-camera setup on the back. It includes a 50MP primady camera with a Sony IMX906 sensor (1/1.56” size and f/1.9 aperture) with OIS paired with a 12MP ultra-wide angle sensor. There’s a 50MP front-facing camera using the IMX816 sensor which further supports autofocusing capabilities.
The handset has a 4800mAh battery. It charges at 66W speeds with a wired charger. Connectivity options include 5G, LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.3, NFC, and a USB Type-C port for charging. The device runs on Magic OS 8 based on Android 14. There is a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication, along with stereo speakers for audio.
|Status
|Coming Soon
|Memory Variants
|12/256 GB, 12/512 GB, 12GB/1TB, 16/1 TB
|Colour Options
|Iris black, Camellia white, Champagne powder, High Standard Style
|Front Protection Glass
|Some Glass
|Device Back
|Glass
|Screen Size (Inches)
|6.8-inch primary, 4.0-inch cover
|Screen Type
|OLED
|Screen Resolution
|1080 x 2520 pixels, 1200 x 1098 pixels
|Screen Aspect Ratio
|20:9
|Refresh Rate
|120 Hz
|Touch Sampling Rate
|Unknown
|Pixel Density (PPI)
|403, 405
|Chipset
|Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1
|Phone RAM
|12 GB, 16 GB
|Phone RAM Type
|Unknown
|Storage Capacity
|256 GB, 512 GB, 1 TB
|Storage Type
|UFS 4.0
|Memory Card Slot
|N/A
|OS & UI
|Android 14, Magic OS 8.0
|Rear Camera Module
|Dual
|Rear Camera Specs
|50MP f/1.9 IMX906 primary sensor, OIS + 12MP f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle lens
|Front Camera Module
|Single
|Front Camera Specs
|50MP IMX816 f/2.0 sensor
|Battery Capacity (mAh)
|4800
|Fast Charging
|Charging Speed
|66W
|Wireless Charging
|Reverse Charging
|Supported Networks
|5G
|SIM Slots
|Dual (nano)
|Bluetooth
|v5.3
|Wi-Fi
|Wi-Fi 6
|USB Port
|USB Type-C
|NFC Chip
|Supported GPS
|Dual Band GPS, AGPS, GLONASS
|3.5 mm Audio Jack
|Set of Speakers
|Stereo
|Face Unlock
|Fingerprint Reader
|Side Mounted
|IR Blaster
|Sensors
|Ambient Light, Fingerprint, Gyroscope, Light Sensor, Proximity, Vibration