Honor 90 GT sports a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (2,664 x 1,200 pixels) OLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate, DCI-P3 colour gamut, and a 3,840Hz PWM dimming rate. It is powered by a 4nm octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Chipset paired with Adreno 740 GPU, up to 24GB of RAM and up to 1TB of inbuilt storage.
For optics, the Honor 90 GT gets a dual rear camera setup including a 50-megapixel IMX800 primary sensor and a 12-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens. The front camera is equipped with a 16-megapixel sensor.
The Honor 90 GT is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 100W Fast charging support. For security, the phone carries an in-display fingerprint sensor. It also supports 5G, 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS and USB Type-C connectivity
|Status
|Coming Soon
|Memory Variants
|12/256 GB, 16/256 GB, 16/512 GB, 24/1 TB
|Colour Options
|Black, Gold, Blue
|Front Protection Glass
|Some Glass
|Device Back
|Gorilla Glass
|Screen Size (Inches)
|6.7
|Screen Type
|OLED
|Screen Resolution
|2664 x 1200 pixels
|Screen Aspect Ratio
|20:9
|Refresh Rate
|120 Hz
|Touch Sampling Rate
|Unknown
|Pixel Density (PPI)
|436
|Chipset
|Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
|Phone RAM
|12 GB, 16 GB, 24 GB
|Phone RAM Type
|Unknown
|Storage Capacity
|256 GB, 512 GB, 1 TB
|Storage Type
|Unknown
|Memory Card Slot
|N/A
|OS & UI
|Magic OS 7.2, Android 13
|Rear Camera Module
|Dual
|Rear Camera Specs
|50MP f/2.0 primary sensor + 12MP f/2.2 ultra-wide angle sensor
|Front Camera Module
|Single
|Front Camera Specs
|16MP
|Battery Capacity (mAh)
|5000
|Fast Charging
|Charging Speed
|100W
|Wireless Charging
|Reverse Charging
|Supported Networks
|5G
|SIM Slots
|Dual (nano)
|Bluetooth
|v5.3
|Wi-Fi
|Wi-Fi 6
|USB Port
|USB Type-C
|NFC Chip
|Supported GPS
|AGPS, GLONASS
|3.5 mm Audio Jack
|Set of Speakers
|Stereo
|Face Unlock
|Fingerprint Reader
|In-display (Optical)
|IR Blaster
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Ambient Light, E-Compass, Fingerprint, Proximity, Vibration