Honor 90 GT sports a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (2,664 x 1,200 pixels) OLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate, DCI-P3 colour gamut, and a 3,840Hz PWM dimming rate. It is powered by a 4nm octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Chipset paired with Adreno 740 GPU, up to 24GB of RAM and up to 1TB of inbuilt storage.

For optics, the Honor 90 GT gets a dual rear camera setup including a 50-megapixel IMX800 primary sensor and a 12-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens. The front camera is equipped with a 16-megapixel sensor.

The Honor 90 GT is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 100W Fast charging support. For security, the phone carries an in-display fingerprint sensor. It also supports 5G, 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS and USB Type-C connectivity