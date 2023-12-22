  1. Home
Honor 90 GT

Brand: Honor
Category: Upcoming Smartphones
  • Chipset Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
  • RAM (GB) 12, 16, 24
  • Storage 256, 512, 1 TB
  • Display 6.7-inch, 2664 x 1200 pixels
  • Front Camera 16MP
  • Primary Camera 50MP + 12MP
  • Battery 5000mAh
  • Operating System Android 13

Honor 90 GT sports a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (2,664 x 1,200 pixels) panel with a 120Hz refresh rate, DCI-P3 colour gamut, and a 3,840Hz PWM dimming rate. It is powered by a 4nm octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 paired with Adreno 740 GPU, up to 24GB of and up to 1TB of inbuilt storage.

For optics, the Honor 90 GT gets a dual rear camera setup including a 50-megapixel IMX800 primary sensor and a 12-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens. The front camera is equipped with a 16-megapixel sensor.

The Honor 90 GT is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 100W support. For security, the phone carries an in-display fingerprint sensor. It also supports 5G, 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3, and USB connectivity

Honor 90 GT Specs

Honor 90 GT Price and Other Info

Status Coming Soon
Memory Variants 12/256 GB, 16/256 GB, 16/512 GB, 24/1 TB
Colour Options Black, Gold, Blue

Honor 90 GT Build & Design

Front Protection Glass Some Glass
Device Back Gorilla Glass

Honor 90 GT Phone Display

Screen Size (Inches) 6.7
Screen Type OLED
Screen Resolution 2664 x 1200 pixels
Screen Aspect Ratio 20:9
Refresh Rate 120 Hz
Touch Sampling Rate Unknown
Pixel Density (PPI) 436

Honor 90 GT Performance

Chipset Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Phone RAM 12 GB, 16 GB, 24 GB
Phone RAM Type Unknown
Storage Capacity 256 GB, 512 GB, 1 TB
Storage Type Unknown
Memory Card Slot N/A

Honor 90 GT Software

OS & UI Magic OS 7.2, Android 13

Honor 90 GT Cameras

Rear Camera Module Dual
Rear Camera Specs 50MP f/2.0 primary sensor + 12MP f/2.2 ultra-wide angle sensor
Front Camera Module Single
Front Camera Specs 16MP

Honor 90 GT Battery & Charging

Battery Capacity (mAh) 5000
Fast Charging
Charging Speed 100W
Wireless Charging
Reverse Charging

Honor 90 GT Network & Connectivity

Supported Networks 5G
SIM Slots Dual (nano)
Bluetooth v5.3
Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 6
USB Port USB Type-C
NFC Chip
Supported GPS AGPS, GLONASS

Honor 90 GT Extra Features

3.5 mm Audio Jack
Set of Speakers Stereo
Face Unlock
Fingerprint Reader In-display (Optical)
IR Blaster
Sensors Accelerometer, Ambient Light, E-Compass, Fingerprint, Proximity, Vibration

