Brand: HMD
Category: Rumored Smartphones
  • Chipset Snapdragon 480+
  • RAM (GB) 4, 6, 8
  • Storage 128, 256
  • Display 6.64-inch, 1080 x 2400 pixels
  • Front Camera 8MP
  • Primary Camera 50MP + 2MP
  • Battery 5000mAh
  • Operating System Android 14

HMD Ridge will sport a 6.64-inch FHD+ IPS display with a full-HD+ resolution, a 90Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The HMD Ridge will draw power from a Snapdragon 480+ processor with Adreno 619 GPU handling the graphics.

The device will get 4GB, 6GB, and 8GB RAM options with 128GB and 256GB storage variants. It will sport dual rear cameras with a 50MP primary sensor and an 8MP sensor on the front. It’ll be backed by a 5000mAh battery. The back of the device will also be made of glass and protected with the same Gorilla Glass 3 as the front. The frame of the device would be made up of plastic.

HMD Ridge Specs

HMD Ridge Price and Other Info

Status Rumored
Memory Variants 4/128 GB, 6/128 GB, 8/128 GB, 8/256 GB
Colour Options Pink

HMD Ridge Build & Design

Front Protection Glass Gorilla Glass 3
Device Back Gorilla Glass

HMD Ridge Phone Display

Screen Size (Inches) 6.64
Screen Type IPS LCD
Screen Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels
Screen Aspect Ratio 20:9
Refresh Rate 90 Hz
Touch Sampling Rate Unknown

HMD Ridge Performance

Chipset Snapdragon 480+
Phone RAM 4 GB, 6 GB, 8 GB
Phone RAM Type Unknown
Storage Capacity 128 GB, 256 GB
Storage Type Unknown
Memory Card Slot Hybrid (SIM + Memory Card)

HMD Ridge Software

OS & UI Android 14

HMD Ridge Cameras

Rear Camera Module Dual
Rear Camera Specs 50MP f/1.8 primary sensor, LED flash + 2MP depth sensor
Front Camera Module Single
Front Camera Specs 8MP

HMD Ridge Battery & Charging

Battery Capacity (mAh) 5000
Fast Charging
Charging Speed 20W
Wireless Charging
Reverse Charging

HMD Ridge Network & Connectivity

Supported Networks 5G
SIM Slots Dual (Hybrid)
Bluetooth v5.1
Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 5
USB Port USB Type-C
NFC Chip
Supported GPS AGPS, GLONASS

HMD Ridge Extra Features

3.5 mm Audio Jack
Set of Speakers Mono
Face Unlock
Fingerprint Reader Side Mounted
IR Blaster
Sensors Accelerometer, Ambient Light, Proximity

