HMD Ridge will sport a 6.64-inch FHD+ IPS LCD display with a full-HD+ resolution, a 90Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The HMD Ridge will draw power from a Snapdragon 480+ 5G processor with Adreno 619 GPU handling the graphics.

The device will get 4GB, 6GB, and 8GB RAM options with 128GB and 256GB storage variants. It will sport dual rear cameras with a 50MP primary sensor and an 8MP sensor on the front. It’ll be backed by a 5000mAh battery. The back of the device will also be made of glass and protected with the same Gorilla Glass 3 as the front. The frame of the device would be made up of plastic.