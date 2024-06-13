HMD Ridge will sport a 6.64-inch FHD+ IPS LCD display with a full-HD+ resolution, a 90Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The HMD Ridge will draw power from a Snapdragon 480+ 5G processor with Adreno 619 GPU handling the graphics.
The device will get 4GB, 6GB, and 8GB RAM options with 128GB and 256GB storage variants. It will sport dual rear cameras with a 50MP primary sensor and an 8MP sensor on the front. It’ll be backed by a 5000mAh battery. The back of the device will also be made of glass and protected with the same Gorilla Glass 3 as the front. The frame of the device would be made up of plastic.
|Status
|Rumored
|Memory Variants
|4/128 GB, 6/128 GB, 8/128 GB, 8/256 GB
|Colour Options
|Pink
|Front Protection Glass
|Gorilla Glass 3
|Device Back
|Gorilla Glass
|Screen Size (Inches)
|6.64
|Screen Type
|IPS LCD
|Screen Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Screen Aspect Ratio
|20:9
|Refresh Rate
|90 Hz
|Touch Sampling Rate
|Unknown
|Chipset
|Snapdragon 480+
|Phone RAM
|4 GB, 6 GB, 8 GB
|Phone RAM Type
|Unknown
|Storage Capacity
|128 GB, 256 GB
|Storage Type
|Unknown
|Memory Card Slot
|Hybrid (SIM + Memory Card)
|OS & UI
|Android 14
|Rear Camera Module
|Dual
|Rear Camera Specs
|50MP f/1.8 primary sensor, LED flash + 2MP depth sensor
|Front Camera Module
|Single
|Front Camera Specs
|8MP
|Battery Capacity (mAh)
|5000
|Fast Charging
|Charging Speed
|20W
|Wireless Charging
|Reverse Charging
|Supported Networks
|5G
|SIM Slots
|Dual (Hybrid)
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|Wi-Fi
|Wi-Fi 5
|USB Port
|USB Type-C
|NFC Chip
|Supported GPS
|AGPS, GLONASS
|3.5 mm Audio Jack
|Set of Speakers
|Mono
|Face Unlock
|Fingerprint Reader
|Side Mounted
|IR Blaster
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Ambient Light, Proximity