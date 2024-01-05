  1. Home
Asus ROG Phone 8

Brand: Asus
Category: Rumored Smartphones
  • Chipset Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
  • RAM (GB) 12
  • Storage (GB) 256
  • Display 6.78-inch, 1080 x 2448 pixels
  • Front Camera 32MP
  • Primary Camera 50MP + 13MP + 32MP
  • Battery 5500mAh
  • Operating System Android 14

The Asus ROG Phone 8 gets a 6.78-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,448 pixels) with a 165Hz refresh rate, 720Hz touch sampling rate, and up to 2500 nits of peak brightness and Gorilla Glass 2 protection.

The device will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. The ROG Phone 8 gets up to 12GB LPDDR5x and up to 256GB of 4.0 storage.

For optics, the ROG Phone 8 comes with triple rear cameras including a 50-megapixel IMX766 main sensor, 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with 125 degrees of field of view, and a 32-megapixel telephoto camera. For selfies and video calls, the smartphone comes with a 32-megapixel camera.

Connectivity options on the Asus ROG Phone 8 include 5G, LTE, Wi-Fi 7 with 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax, Wi-Fi Direct, v5.4, NFC, and two USB Type-C ports. Apart from this, users get an in-display fingerprint sensor and ultrasonic on the right spine of the device for AirTrigger.

It comes equipped with a 5500mAh battery with 65W support. The device is IP68 rated and runs on 14-based ROG out of the box.

Asus ROG Phone 8 Specs

Asus ROG Phone 8 Price and Other Info

Status Rumored
Memory Variants 12/256 GB
Colour Options Phantom Black, Storm White

Asus ROG Phone 8 Build & Design

Front Protection Glass Gorilla Glass Victus 2
Device Back Glass

Asus ROG Phone 8 Phone Display

Screen Size (Inches) 6.78
Screen Type AMOLED
Screen Resolution 1080 x 2448 pixels
Screen Aspect Ratio 20:9
Refresh Rate 165 Hz
Touch Sampling Rate 720 Hz
Pixel Density (PPI) 395

Asus ROG Phone 8 Performance

Chipset Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Phone RAM 12 GB
Phone RAM Type LPDDR5x
Storage Capacity 256 GB
Storage Type UFS 4.0
Memory Card Slot N/A

Asus ROG Phone 8 Software

OS & UI Android 14, ROG UI

Asus ROG Phone 8 Cameras

Rear Camera Module Triple
Rear Camera Specs 50MP Sony IMX890 primary sensor + 13MP ultra-wide angle sensor + 32MP telephoto sensor
Front Camera Module Single
Front Camera Specs 32MP

Asus ROG Phone 8 Battery & Charging

Battery Capacity (mAh) 5500
Fast Charging
Charging Speed 65W
Wireless Charging
Reverse Charging

Asus ROG Phone 8 Network & Connectivity

Supported Networks 5G
SIM Slots Dual (nano)
Bluetooth v5.4
Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 7
USB Port USB Type-C
NFC Chip
Supported GPS Dual Band GPS, AGPS, GLONASS

Asus ROG Phone 8 Extra Features

3.5 mm Audio Jack
Set of Speakers Stereo
Face Unlock
Fingerprint Reader In-display (Optical)
IR Blaster
Sensors Accelerometer, Ambient Light, E-Compass, Fingerprint, Gyroscope, Proximity, Vibration
Water & Dust Proof Rating IP68

