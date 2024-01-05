The Asus ROG Phone 8 gets a 6.78-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,448 pixels) AMOLED Display with a 165Hz refresh rate, 720Hz touch sampling rate, and up to 2500 nits of peak brightness and Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection.
The device will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. The ROG Phone 8 gets up to 12GB LPDDR5x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 4.0 storage.
For optics, the ROG Phone 8 comes with triple rear cameras including a 50-megapixel IMX766 main sensor, 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with 125 degrees of field of view, and a 32-megapixel telephoto camera. For selfies and video calls, the smartphone comes with a 32-megapixel camera.
Connectivity options on the Asus ROG Phone 8 include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 7 with 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax, Wi-Fi Direct, Bluetooth v5.4, NFC, and two USB Type-C ports. Apart from this, users get an in-display fingerprint sensor and ultrasonic Sensors on the right spine of the device for AirTrigger.
It comes equipped with a 5500mAh battery with 65W Fast charging support. The device is IP68 rated and runs on Android 14-based ROG UI out of the box.
|Status
|Rumored
|Memory Variants
|12/256 GB
|Colour Options
|Phantom Black, Storm White
|Front Protection Glass
|Gorilla Glass Victus 2
|Device Back
|Glass
|Screen Size (Inches)
|6.78
|Screen Type
|AMOLED
|Screen Resolution
|1080 x 2448 pixels
|Screen Aspect Ratio
|20:9
|Refresh Rate
|165 Hz
|Touch Sampling Rate
|720 Hz
|Pixel Density (PPI)
|395
|Chipset
|Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
|Phone RAM
|12 GB
|Phone RAM Type
|LPDDR5x
|Storage Capacity
|256 GB
|Storage Type
|UFS 4.0
|Memory Card Slot
|N/A
|OS & UI
|Android 14, ROG UI
|Rear Camera Module
|Triple
|Rear Camera Specs
|50MP Sony IMX890 primary sensor + 13MP ultra-wide angle sensor + 32MP telephoto sensor
|Front Camera Module
|Single
|Front Camera Specs
|32MP
|Battery Capacity (mAh)
|5500
|Fast Charging
|Charging Speed
|65W
|Wireless Charging
|Reverse Charging
|Supported Networks
|5G
|SIM Slots
|Dual (nano)
|Bluetooth
|v5.4
|Wi-Fi
|Wi-Fi 7
|USB Port
|USB Type-C
|NFC Chip
|Supported GPS
|Dual Band GPS, AGPS, GLONASS
|3.5 mm Audio Jack
|Set of Speakers
|Stereo
|Face Unlock
|Fingerprint Reader
|In-display (Optical)
|IR Blaster
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Ambient Light, E-Compass, Fingerprint, Gyroscope, Proximity, Vibration
|Water & Dust Proof Rating
|IP68