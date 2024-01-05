The Asus ROG Phone 8 gets a 6.78-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,448 pixels) AMOLED Display with a 165Hz refresh rate, 720Hz touch sampling rate, and up to 2500 nits of peak brightness and Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection.

The device will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. The ROG Phone 8 gets up to 12GB LPDDR5x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 4.0 storage.

For optics, the ROG Phone 8 comes with triple rear cameras including a 50-megapixel IMX766 main sensor, 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with 125 degrees of field of view, and a 32-megapixel telephoto camera. For selfies and video calls, the smartphone comes with a 32-megapixel camera.

Connectivity options on the Asus ROG Phone 8 include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 7 with 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax, Wi-Fi Direct, Bluetooth v5.4, NFC, and two USB Type-C ports. Apart from this, users get an in-display fingerprint sensor and ultrasonic Sensors on the right spine of the device for AirTrigger.

It comes equipped with a 5500mAh battery with 65W Fast charging support. The device is IP68 rated and runs on Android 14-based ROG UI out of the box.