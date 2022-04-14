Yamaha E01, Neo’s Electric Scooters: Things you should know

The Yamaha E01 is a maxi-styled scooter that features a sporty profile. The scooter comes with dual headlights, a compact windscreen, and a comfortable single-piece seat. The scooter is expected to be offered in both single and dual-tone colour options.

As for the Yamaha Neo’s, it sports LED headlamps, telescopic front forks, mono-shock rear suspension, and storage space of 27 litres below the seat. Neo’s styling is based on Yamaha’s Jin-Ki Kanno EV Design concept that places the MOTOROiD concept model at the top of the pyramid.

