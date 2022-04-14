Yamaha E01, Neo’s Electric Scooters: Things you should know

Yamaha, the long standing player in the two wheeler segment in India has unveiled a couple of electric scooters in India namely the Yamaha E01 and the Yamaha Neo’s. While newer companies such as Okinawa, Ampere, Revolt, Ather, etc already have an EV product in the market, Yamaha is now all set to enter the space soon with two new vehicles. Here’s everything you need to know about the Yamaha E01 and the Yamaha Neo’s.
1Pricing & Availability
To recall, the E01 electric scooter concept was showcased at 2019 Tokyo Motor Show. While the E01 availability and price are yet to be unveiled, the Neo’s Electric Scooter from Yamaha recently debuted in Europe for a retail price of €3,099 (approx Rs 2.5 lakh). Again, the pricing, as well as the availability of the Neo’s in India, is yet to be disclosed by Yamaha.
2Design
The Yamaha E01 is a maxi-styled scooter that features a sporty profile. The scooter comes with dual headlights, a compact windscreen, and a comfortable single-piece seat. The scooter is expected to be offered in both single and dual-tone colour options.
As for the Yamaha Neo’s, it sports LED headlamps, telescopic front forks, mono-shock rear suspension, and storage space of 27 litres below the seat. Neo’s styling is based on Yamaha’s Jin-Ki Kanno EV Design concept that places the MOTOROiD concept model at the top of the pyramid.
3Power
Yamaha says that the E01 urban commuter model power output is comparable to a 125cc scooter engine. It has a range of over 100 kilometres. In European markets, as per the regulatory requirements mandated for light electric scooters, the E01 should have an 11kW (15 bhp) motor. Official specifications are yet to be unveiled by the company as of now.
Coming to the Yamaha Neo’s, you get a range of up to 68 kilometres, due to two interchangeable battery packs available on the scooter (50.4 V, 19.2 Ah Li-ion batteries). With a single battery, the range is limited to 38.5 kms. The battery feeds a brushless DC hub motor, rated to deliver 2.5 kW (3.4PS) of power and 136 Nm of torque in Standard mode. The power output is comparable to a 50cc scooter. The Charging time of the Neo’s is around eight hours with a standard AC charger.
4Features
The Yamaha E01 features a touchscreen display that supports a smartphone connection. There’s an in-built SIM card so you can access various features which require an internet connection. Then it has regenerative brakes and three different driving modes (Eco, Normal and Power) for better drivability. You also get features like bluetooth connectivity and keyless ignition.
With Yamaha Neo’s, you get features such as smart key integration and a completely digital LCD instrument console that also supports smartphone connections like the E01. Neo’s is equipped with two selectable ride modes designed to suit different conditions and individual
preferences. Standard mode is designed for typical road use and delivers the highest power output, while Eco mode reduces battery consumption and is ideal for longer trips.
The connected LCD instruments display notifications of any incoming calls and messages from your smartphone using the Yamaha MyRide app. It can also show scooter information on your smartphone and share images and ride information with other MyRiders.