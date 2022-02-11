Which Mobile Brands are Collaborating with Jio for 5G Trails?

While plenty of 5G-enabled phones have launched in India, the country is still few months away from rolling out a stable 5G network. The Department of Telecom (DoT) has already given permission to Reliance Jio, Airtel and Vodafone Idea to conduct 5G trials in India.

DoT has allotted test spectrum to various companies for testing and validation of their technologies and plans to conduct auctions for 5G spectrum by July. So it is expected that India will see the rollout of 5G services in 2022.

In India, only 13 metro cities will first get to experience 5G services this year. These include Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Gurugram, Chandigarh, Bangalore, Ahmadabad, Jamnagar, Hyderabad, Pune, Lucknow and Gandhinagar.

Reliance Jio has also established 5G trials sites in these cities. The telecom operator has so far partnered with a few smartphone brands for conducting 5G trials. Let’s see which brands have collaborated with Jio for 5G trials.