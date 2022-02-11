Which Mobile Brands are Collaborating with Jio for 5G Trails?

While plenty of 5G-enabled phones have launched in India, the country is still few months away from rolling out a stable 5G network. The Department of Telecom (DoT) has already given permission to Reliance Jio, Airtel and Vodafone Idea to conduct 5G trials in India.
DoT has allotted test spectrum to various companies for testing and validation of their technologies and plans to conduct auctions for 5G spectrum by July. So it is expected that India will see the rollout of 5G services in 2022.
In India, only 13 metro cities will first get to experience 5G services this year. These include Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Gurugram, Chandigarh, Bangalore, Ahmadabad, Jamnagar, Hyderabad, Pune, Lucknow and Gandhinagar.
Reliance Jio has also established 5G trials sites in these cities. The telecom operator has so far partnered with a few smartphone brands for conducting 5G trials. Let’s see which brands have collaborated with Jio for 5G trials.
Redmi
Redmi India, a sub-brand of Xiaomi had partnered with Reliance Jio to conduct 5G trials in November last year. The companies said that they conducted a 5G standalone lab trial, and tested the Redmi Note 11T 5G smartphone through various scenarios. This was done to ensure enhanced 5G end-user experiences.
The Redmi Note 11T 5G was utilized for lab trials where it achieved “stellar results” as per the company, by attaining a high downloading speed. However, the speeds achieved during the testing were not revealed. The results further demonstrated the capabilities of Redmi Note 11T 5G in bringing an immersive 5G mobile experience to users.
The device comes with support for 7 bands including SAn1/ n3/ n5/n8/ n28/ n40/ n78 and NSA: n1/n3/n40/n78.
Infinix
Infinix has also joined hands with telecom service provider Jio to conduct 5G trails for their first 5G smartphone, Zero 5G. As a part of the virtual lab trial, the device was thoroughly tested through various scenarios. This was done to verify its capability and performance for delivering enhanced 5G end-user experiences.
After undergoing rigorous lab trials, Zero 5G achieved stellar results in downloading speed. The results further determined the promptness and capabilities of the smartphone in bringing a reliable 5G mobile experience to users.
The phone will support 13 5G bands in India -n1/n3/n5/n7/n8/n20/n28/n38/n40/n41/n77/n78/n79 and NSA: – n41/n77/n78/n79. The vast range of bands supported by the device promises improved connectivity and performance to the users.
Oppo
Oppo has collaborated with Jio for the 5G trials. The company has announced that it has successfully conducted a 5G standalone network trial for the Oppo Reno 7 series. The ultra-fast and low latency 5G trial on Reno7 Series was successfully concluded in a demo set-up. The results showcased lag-free 4K video streams, super-fast uploads & downloads.
In addition, the Reno 7 Pro smartphone supports up to 10 bands and the Reno 7 up to 13 bands to provide access to an uninterrupted 5G network anywhere in the country. The 5G connected Reno7 device was able to achieve good throughput in Jio 5G test setup. The site infrastructure and network provider Jio carried out these tests by utilizing the allocated mid-band trial spectrum.