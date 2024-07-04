TWS Earbuds, Neckbands Launched in India: July 2024

July 2024 ushers in the release of new TWS earbuds, a rapidly expanding market featuring brands like CMF and more. Here’s a roundup of all the TWS earbuds launched in India this month. We have also maintained a roundup of all launches that happened last month, including the likes of Lyne Pods, BoAt Airdopes 131 Elite ANC, and more.

1 Grooves Infinity Available in White and Black colour options, the Grooves Infinity TWS will be available for a special launch price of Rs 1099 (limited period offer) only on brand’s own website. The Infinity is also available on Amazon, Flipkart, JioMart, and Moglix. Its features include: ANC

Bluetooth v5.3

Up to 40-hour playback time

USB-C port for charging

13mm drivers

Low Latency for gaming 2 Pebble Wavebuds Pebble Wavebuds, priced at Rs 2499, can be purchased across all offline and retail stores. Its features include: 10mm drivers

Passive Noise Cancellation

Up to 20-hour playback time

Voice Assistant support

Fast pairing 3 Pebble Euphoria Pebble Euphoria is available at offline retails as well as pebblecart.com at an introductory price of Rs 5499. Its features are: ANC

ENC

13mm dynamic drivers

Bluetooth v5.3

Normal mode, Low-latency mode

30-hour playtime

Auto-pairing

Voice Assistant support

IPX4 rated