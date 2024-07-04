TWS Earbuds, Neckbands Launched in India: July 2024

July 2024 ushers in the release of new TWS earbuds, a rapidly expanding market featuring brands like CMF and more. Here’s a roundup of all the TWS earbuds launched in India this month. We have also maintained a roundup of all launches that happened last month, including the likes of Lyne Pods, BoAt Airdopes 131 Elite ANC, and more.
1Grooves Infinity
Available in White and Black colour options, the Grooves Infinity TWS will be available for a special launch price of Rs 1099 (limited period offer) only on brand’s own website. The Infinity is also available on Amazon, Flipkart, JioMart, and Moglix. Its features include:
- ANC
- Bluetooth v5.3
- Up to 40-hour playback time
- USB-C port for charging
- 13mm drivers
- Low Latency for gaming
2Pebble Wavebuds
Pebble Wavebuds, priced at Rs 2499, can be purchased across all offline and retail stores. Its features include:
- 10mm drivers
- Passive Noise Cancellation
- Up to 20-hour playback time
- Voice Assistant support
- Fast pairing
3Pebble Euphoria
Pebble Euphoria is available at offline retails as well as pebblecart.com at an introductory price of Rs 5499. Its features are:
- ANC
- ENC
- 13mm dynamic drivers
- Bluetooth v5.3
- Normal mode, Low-latency mode
- 30-hour playtime
- Auto-pairing
- Voice Assistant support
- IPX4 rated