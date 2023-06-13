Top Free & Paid Browsers with in-built VPN

Browsers have become an integral part of our lives where we need it most of the times to surf the internet. However, it is also essential to secure your online activity as the number of scams taking place online and illegal trackers have also increased. To do so, one can use a Virtual Private Network (VPN) which basically routes all your traffic through a secure tunnel which ensures your data in transit is protected.
However, VPN services that are capable of handling large amounts of data are generally expensive. The ones that are free have certain limits in place, such as a bandwidth threshold, data capping, etc. Luckily, some browsers offer built-in VPN services and today, we are going to list some of them out for you, including both paid and free options, so you don’t have to go find a reliable VPN service.
1Opera Browser (Free)
Opera Browser is one of the best browsers where a VPN is built into browser for Android and desktop. There are no add-ons required to access the VPN feature. Further, the service doesn’t log your activity or collect information, thereby improving your privacy and security while browsing with Opera. Apart from this, it doesn’t require any subscription, payment, login, or additional extensions, making it completely free to use.
2Epic Privacy Browser (Free)
One of the other browsers that has free VPN built-in is Epic Privacy Browser. It claims to be the first Chromium-based browser designed to protect your privacy. The browser permanently runs in ‘private browsing’ mode. The Encrypted Proxy is essentially a free, unlimited VPN for the browser with servers in eight countries including the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Singapore and India.
3Aloha Browser (Free)
Aloha Browser is available on iOS, Android, Windows and macOS. It comes with an unlimited VPN with military grade encryption, data compression and no logs. With private mode, users can browse privately with no records, while the browser will also cut trackers from web pages for extra protection.
4Avast Browser (Free)
The Avast Browser comes with an in-built VPN, which is again offered as a free service. It is available for iOS, Android, Mac and Windows. As it is built by an antivirus developer, Avast Browser is also one of the most secure browsers there is, including support for locking browsing history and data safely behind a PIN code or your fingerprint.
5UR Browser (Free)
UR Browser also gets free built-in VPN service, and uses ad-blockers and script-blockers to load websites faster and provide a safer browser experience. However, do keep in mind that you will have to register and create an account with UR Browser to use the built-in VPN.
6Brave Private Web Browser (Paid)
Brave is again one of the most secure browsers that offers in-built VPN service. However, this one is a paid option that costs Rs 819 a month or Rs 8,200 a year which is actually expensive. Brave VPN is available in the Brave Browser for Android, iOS, macOS, and Windows.
This was our list of top browsers that offer a built-in VPN, be it paid or free. We feel one should always use VPN while browsing online, considering how dangerous things are getting online.