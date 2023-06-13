Top Free & Paid Browsers with in-built VPN

Browsers have become an integral part of our lives where we need it most of the times to surf the internet. However, it is also essential to secure your online activity as the number of scams taking place online and illegal trackers have also increased. To do so, one can use a Virtual Private Network (VPN) which basically routes all your traffic through a secure tunnel which ensures your data in transit is protected.

However, VPN services that are capable of handling large amounts of data are generally expensive. The ones that are free have certain limits in place, such as a bandwidth threshold, data capping, etc. Luckily, some browsers offer built-in VPN services and today, we are going to list some of them out for you, including both paid and free options, so you don’t have to go find a reliable VPN service.