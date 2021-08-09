Top 10 Addictive Mobile games

Available both on iOS and Android, Call Of Duty Mobile comes from Activision who has been creating a franchise of the title since 2003. The game gained enough popularity shortly after its release for mobile phones in October 2019. It came at a time when PUBG Mobile was already doing well all over the world.

The game gets almost all of its features from PUBG Mobile, including a Battle Royale mode, Multiplayer mode, a newly released Zombie mode and more. The battle royale mode starts with 100 players jumping out of a plane, and the last one standing wins. Multiplayer mode gets various other modes within itself, including Team Deathmatch, Domination, and many more.

The zombie mode came out just last week, where you survive waves of zombies arriving one after another after a short period of time. The game has been super addictive so far for me, and it’s even more fun when you play it with your friends. The game works best with high graphics and fps that would require you a mid-range to high-end phone.