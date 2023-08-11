Tecno Pova 5 Pro: Key features you should know

Next, the Pova 5 Pro runs on Android 13 like most of its competitors. It has a side-mounted fingerprint reader along with dual stereo speakers optimised by DTS & Hi-Res, NFC, Large VC Cooling, Z-axis linear Motor, and Panther Game Engine 3.0.

Another segment-first feature is the LED light setup on the back. The Tecno device gets a 3D textured Arc interface that comes with multi-colour vibrant backlight which applicable for scenes like – Music, Incoming Calls, Notification and Boot up. It further supports all top music apps and syncs to the beats of the music with its Party and Pure Mode. Recently, Infinix came up with its GT 10 Pro which also boasts of LEDs on the back but those are much more smaller and are only White in colour.