Tecno Pova 5 Pro: Key features you should know

Tecno has unveiled its latest Pova 5 series smartphones in India comprising of two handsets. These include the Pova 5 and the Pova 5 Pro. The device has been launched in the budget segment with multi-colour backlighting inspired by the Nothing Phone (2). Apart from that, the brand brings segment-first 68W charging support to the Pova 5 Pro. Read on to know more about the device.
1Tecno Pova 5 Pro: Price
The price of Tecno Pova 5 Pro will be unveiled on August 14 but it is likely to be priced quite aggressively. It will be available in Dark Illusion and Silver Fantasy colours.
2Tecno Pova 5 Pro: Display
The Pova 5 Pro gets a 6.78-inch IPS LCD with an FHD+ resolution, 120Hz refresh rate support, 240Hz touch sampling rate and a hole-punch cutout at the top for the front camera. Some of its competitors such as the Redmi Note 12, have an AMOLED display in comparison.
3Tecno Pova 5 Pro: RAM, Storage & Processor
The latest smartphone from Tecno is powered by the Dimensity 6080 processor, paired with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB UMCP storage. Devices such as the Redmi 12 5G, which are priced lower than Pova 5 Pro, offer the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC that is a better chipset than Dimensity 6080 in terms of on-paper specifications. However, they get lower RAM and storage as well, which is a plus point for Pova 5 Pro.
4Tecno Pova 5 Pro: Cameras
The device features an 8MP front camera. On the back, there is a dual-camera setup, including a 50MP primary camera and an AI sensor. Redmi Note 12 gets a wide-angle sensor for the same price which is much more practical and useful than an AI sensor.
5Tecno Pova 5 Pro: Battery
The device is backed by a 5000mAh battery, however, a segment first feature is that it gets 68W fast charging support which most of the competitors cannot match yet.
6Tecno Pova 5 Pro: Software & Additional Features
Next, the Pova 5 Pro runs on Android 13 like most of its competitors. It has a side-mounted fingerprint reader along with dual stereo speakers optimised by DTS & Hi-Res, NFC, Large VC Cooling, Z-axis linear Motor, and Panther Game Engine 3.0.
Another segment-first feature is the LED light setup on the back. The Tecno device gets a 3D textured Arc interface that comes with multi-colour vibrant backlight which applicable for scenes like – Music, Incoming Calls, Notification and Boot up. It further supports all top music apps and syncs to the beats of the music with its Party and Pure Mode. Recently, Infinix came up with its GT 10 Pro which also boasts of LEDs on the back but those are much more smaller and are only White in colour.