Tata Nexon EV Max: Things you Should Know

Tata Motors launched the long-range version of the Nexon EV, dubbed as the Tata Nexon EV Max earlier this week. Apart from the longer range, the new Nexon car gets additional features over the standard Nexon EV.
Let’s see the pricing, features and more details of the new car.
1Pricing Details
The new Nexon EV MAX will be available in two variants – XZ+ and XZ+ Lux. The new variant is priced at Rs 17.74 lakh for the XZ+ variant and goes up to Rs 19.24 lakh for the top-spec XZ+ Lux. It’s available in 3 colours – Intense-Teal, Daytona Grey and Pristine White.
2Battery
Both the variants are powered by a 40.5kWh lithium-ion battery pack. The electric motor produces 141bhp and 250Nm of torque. Owing to a larger battery pack, the Nexon EV Max now has an ARAI certified range of 437km. Furthermore, the 3.3kW and 7.2kW AC fast charger options are available for both variants.
3Charging Time
Nexon EV Max will be available with options of a 3.3 kW charger or a 7.2 kW AC fast charger. The car takes around 15 to 16 hours to fully charge with the 3.3kW AC charger, while the 7.2kW AC version takes around five to six hours. The electric vehicle also supports a faster charging time of 0-80 per cent in just 56 mins from any 50 kW DC fast charger.
4Safety Features
Nexon EV MAX comes loaded with a range of active and passive safety features. There are features like ESP with i-VBAC (intelligent – Vacuum-less Boost & Active Control), Hill Hold, Hill Descent Control, Electronic Parking Brake with Auto Vehicle Hold and all 4-Disc brakes.
5Driving Modes
The Tata Nexon EV Max features 3 driving modes – eco, city and sport. It gets eight new features on the upgraded ZConnect 2.0 connected car technology. The ZConnect app offers 48 connected car features. This will help in attaining deeper drive analytics and diagnostics. The add-on feature list covers a smartwatch integration, auto/manual DTC check, setting a limit for charging, monthly vehicle reports, and enhanced drive analytics.