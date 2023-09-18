Smartwatches launched in Sept 2023

It can be difficult to keep up with the surge of smartwatch releases in India. We have compiled a comprehensive list of the latest launches from popular brands such as boAt and Fire-boltt in the month of September 2023.

1 Fire-boltt Solace The Fire-Boltt Solace smartwatch is available at an introductory price of Rs 1,999 in black, blue, gold, silver, and gold-silver shades. It will be available on Fire-boltt’s website and Amazon India with these features: 1.32-inch, 360 x 360 pixels resolution

100+ cloud-based watch faces

Stainless Steel Body

Bluetooth Calling via in-built speaker and mic, Call history, Quick dial pad, Sync contacts

120+ Sports modes

Voice Assistant support

Sleep, SpO2 and Heart rate tracking, Women’s health measurement

Functional crown

Smart Reminders, Weather updates, calculator, music and camera control, alarm, timer, stopwatch, Sedentary Reminders

IP67 rated

230mAh battery, up to 5 days battery life 2 Wings Meta The Wings Meta comes in at an introductory price tag of Rs 1,299 and in multiple colours. It can be bought via the company’s official website and Flipkart with the following features: 1.85-inch HD IPS LCD screen, 550 nits brightness, 60Hz refresh rate, 420 x 284 pixels resolution

100+ customizable watch faces

Bluetooth Calling Support with Quick Dial Pad, save up to 10 contacts

100+ sports mode

Voice Assistant support

IP68 rated

Heart rate, SpO2, Daily activity tracking, menstrual and stress tracker

Drink water reminder, Raise-to-wake, do not disturb mode, e-card support, Password lock, find watch phone support, calculator, camera control, SOS

Up to 7 days of battery life 3 Fire-boltt Crusader Priced at Rs 2,499, the watch is available from the Fire-Boltt website. It has features like: 1.43-inch AMOLED screen, 466 x 466 pixels resolution

Loads of watch faces

Bluetooth Calling support, Call history, Quick dial pad, Sync contacts

Multiple Sports modes

Voice Assistant

Sleep, SpO2 and Heart rate tracking, Women’s health measurement

Sedentary reminder

Smart Reminders, Weather update, Inbuilt games, music and camera control, alarm, timer, stopwatch

IP68 rated

400mAh battery 4 BoAt Lunar Vista The boAt Lunar Vista smartwatch is available for Rs 1,999 and comes in Grey, Blue, Green, and Black (metallic strap) hues. It can be purchased via Amazon with the following features: 1.52-inch HD display, 550 nits brightness, 360 x 360 pixels resolution

100+ customizable watch faces

Bluetooth Calling Support, Quick Dial Pad, save up to 10 contacts in watch

100+ sports mode

Voice Assistant support

Heart rate, SpO2, Daily activity, and menstrual tracker, Guided breathing

Sedentary Alerts, Camera control, Music Control, Weather, Alarm, Countdown, Stopwatch, Find My Phone

IP68 rated

Functional crown

Up to 7 days battery life, up to 2 days with Bluetooth calling 5 Noise Explorer A smartwatch dedicated to Kids, the Noise Explorer is priced at Rs 5,999 and offered in Wonder Pink and Phantom Blue. It is available for purchase from the brand’s website and Amazon with features like: 1.4″ TFT display, 240 x 240 pixels resolution

2MP Front camera

2 Way Voice and Video calling

Nano SIM card slot with 4G/3G/2G bands

Bluetooth

25 in-built watch faces

In-built GPS, Geofencing, AGPS and SOS feature

680mAh battery, up to 3 days of battery life

School mode, Habitat reminders, Safe Zone Alerts

IP68 rated

Noise Amigo App support 6 Fire-boltt Solaris The Solaris is priced at Rs 2,499 and will be available via Fireboltt.com and Amazon in three colours as Copper Glow, Shadow Black, and Sterling Silver. Its features are: 1.78-inch AMOLED display, 368 x 448 pixels resolution

100+ cloud-based watch faces

Bluetooth Calling via in-built Mic and Speaker, Call history, Quick dial pad, Sync contacts

123+ Sports modes

Voice Assistant support

Sleep, SpO2 and Heart rate tracking, Women’s health monitoring

Sedentary reminder

Smart Reminders, Weather update, calculator, music and camera control, alarm, timer, stopwatch

IP67 rated

Up to 9 days of battery life 7 Skyball Rigor Skyball Rigor is priced at Rs 3,599 and is exclusively available on Amazon India. It’s features include: 1.46-inch AMOLED Display, 1000 Nits brightness

200+ Watch Faces

Bluetooth v5.2, Bluetooth calling support

400mAh Battery, Up to 20 Days Battery Life

Shock Proof Metal Alloy Body

Dual Crown

IP68 rated

AI Voice Assistant

Personal Health Coach

120+ Sports Mode

FitCloud Pro app 8 Skyball Elevate The Elevate smartwatch is priced at Rs 2,999 and is also available on Amazon. It’s features include: 2.02-inch AMOLED Display, Always on Display, 600 Nits Brightness

Bluetooth v5.3, Bluetooth calling support

Zinc Alloy Casing

Rotary functional Crown

200+ Watch Faces

Up to 7 days battery backup, Magnetic Charger

AI Voice Assistant

Personal Fitness Coach

120+ Sports Mode

IP67 rated

CoFit companion app 9 Rapz Active Twist Available on popular e-commerce platforms such as Amazon and Flipkart, the Rapz Active Twist is priced at Rs 2,499 and has features like: Also See: Latest Smartwatches launched in August 2023 1.96-inch TFT Colour display

Bluetooth calling display

IP67 rated

Health monitoring features, including a heart rate monitor, blood pressure monitor

Multiple sports modes

Multiple watch faces 10 Crossbeats Monarch Priced at Rs 2,999, the Crossbeats Monarch comes in Gold, Black, and Silver variants with features like: 1.43-inch AMOLED Display, 360 x 360 pixels resolution, 700 nits brightness

Bluetooth calling with ClearComm technology

240mAh battery, up to 10-day battery life

Aerospace metal case

Water-resistant

AI health tracking, 125 sports modes

Voice assistant authorised, Siri and OK Google integration

4th gen biosensor chip, heart rate, blood pressure and SpO2 monitor

Sleep tracking 11 BoAt Enigma X500 The BoAt Enigma X500 is priced at Rs 3,999 and can be purchased via BoAt’s own website, Amazon.in, Flipkart, and selected stores. It has features like: 1.43-inch AMOLED display, 466 x 466 pixels resolution, 600 nits brightness

100+ customizable watch faces

Bluetooth Calling, Quick Dial Pad, save up to 10 contacts in watch

100+ sports mode

Voice Assistant support

IP68 rated

Heart rate, SpO2, and Daily activity monitor, menstrual tracker, Guided breathing

Sedentary Alerts, Camera control, Music Control, Weather, Alarm, Countdown, Stopwatch, Find My Phone

Up to 7 days of battery life

Metal encasing 12 BoAt Enigma X600 Priced at Rs 3,999, the Enigma X600 can be purchased via BoAt’s own website, Amazon.in, Flipkart, and selected stores. It has features like: 1.43-inch AMOLED display, 466 x 466 pixels resolution, 600 nits brightness

100+ customizable watch faces

Bluetooth Calling Support, Quick Dial Pad, save up to 10 contacts

100+ sports mode

Voice Assistant support

IP68 rated

Heart rate, SpO2, Daily activity monitor, menstrual tracker, Guided breathing

Sedentary Alerts, Camera control, Music Control, Weather, Alarm, Countdown, Stopwatch, Find My Phone

Up to 10 days of battery life 13 BoAt Enigma R32 Designed for females, the Enigma R32 comes in at Rs 3,999 and can be bought BoAt’s website, Amazon, Flipkart, and other retail stores with the following features: 1.32-inch display, 360 x 360 pixels resolution

Metal body

100+ customizable watch faces

Bluetooth Calling Support, Quick Dial Pad, save up to 10 contacts

100+ sports mode

Voice Assistant support

IP67 rated

Heart rate, SpO2, Daily activity tracker, menstrual cycle measurement, Guided breathing

Sedentary Alerts, Camera control, Music Control, Stopwatch, Find My Phone, Weather, Alarm, Countdown

Up to 7 days of battery life 14 BoAt Enigma Z30 The Enigma Z30 is priced at Rs 3,499 while its availability options remain the same as other Enigma series watches. It’s features are: 1.39-inch display, 360 x 360 pixels resolution

Metal Body

Rotatory functional crown

100+ customizable watch faces

Bluetooth Calling, Quick Dial Pad, save up to 10 contacts in the watch

100+ sports mode

Voice Assistant support

IP67 rated

Heart rate, SpO2, Daily activity tracker, menstrual cycle measurement, Guided breathing

Sedentary Alerts, Camera control, Music Control, Weather, Alarm, Countdown, Stopwatch, Find My Phone

Up to 7 days of battery life 15 NoiseFit Metallix The NoiseFit Metallix has a price tag of Rs 2,499. It is offered in Elite Silver, Elite Nickel, and Elite Black shades. The smartwatch will be available for purchase from the brand’s website and Amazon starting September 22. Its features include: 1.41-inch LCD display, 240 x 240 pixels Resolution

Metal Body, IP68 rated

Heart-rate monitor, SpO2 sensor, sleep tracker, female cycle monitor, stress tracking

Multiple sports modes

Bluetooth v5.3, Bluetooth Calling via in-built mic & speaker

Notification display, weather updates, camera and music control, calculator, timer, stopwatch and more

Up to 7-day battery backup 16 Wings Urbana Priced at Rs 1,699, the watch is available on Wingslifestyle. in and Flipkart in shades like Black, Blue, and Tan. Its features are: 2.01-inch HD IPS LCD screen, 550 nits brightness, 60Hz refresh rate, 240 x 280 pixels resolution

200+ customizable watch faces

Bluetooth Calling via in-built mic & speaker

130+ sports mode

IP68 rated

Heart rate, SpO2, Daily activity, stress and menstrual tracker

Sedentary reminders, do not disturb mode, e-card support, password lock, find phone, calculator, camera control and more

Up to 7 days of battery backup