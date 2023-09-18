Smartwatches launched in Sept 2023

It can be difficult to keep up with the surge of smartwatch releases in India. We have compiled a comprehensive list of the latest launches from popular brands such as boAt and Fire-boltt in the month of September 2023.
1Fire-boltt Solace
The Fire-Boltt Solace smartwatch is available at an introductory price of Rs 1,999 in black, blue, gold, silver, and gold-silver shades. It will be available on Fire-boltt’s website and Amazon India with these features:
- 1.32-inch, 360 x 360 pixels resolution
- 100+ cloud-based watch faces
- Stainless Steel Body
- Bluetooth Calling via in-built speaker and mic, Call history, Quick dial pad, Sync contacts
- 120+ Sports modes
- Voice Assistant support
- Sleep, SpO2 and Heart rate tracking, Women’s health measurement
- Functional crown
- Smart Reminders, Weather updates, calculator, music and camera control, alarm, timer, stopwatch, Sedentary Reminders
- IP67 rated
- 230mAh battery, up to 5 days battery life
2Wings Meta
The Wings Meta comes in at an introductory price tag of Rs 1,299 and in multiple colours. It can be bought via the company’s official website and Flipkart with the following features:
- 1.85-inch HD IPS LCD screen, 550 nits brightness, 60Hz refresh rate, 420 x 284 pixels resolution
- 100+ customizable watch faces
- Bluetooth Calling Support with Quick Dial Pad, save up to 10 contacts
- 100+ sports mode
- Voice Assistant support
- IP68 rated
- Heart rate, SpO2, Daily activity tracking, menstrual and stress tracker
- Drink water reminder, Raise-to-wake, do not disturb mode, e-card support, Password lock, find watch phone support, calculator, camera control, SOS
- Up to 7 days of battery life
3Fire-boltt Crusader
Priced at Rs 2,499, the watch is available from the Fire-Boltt website. It has features like:
- 1.43-inch AMOLED screen, 466 x 466 pixels resolution
- Loads of watch faces
- Bluetooth Calling support, Call history, Quick dial pad, Sync contacts
- Multiple Sports modes
- Voice Assistant
- Sleep, SpO2 and Heart rate tracking, Women’s health measurement
- Sedentary reminder
- Smart Reminders, Weather update, Inbuilt games, music and camera control, alarm, timer, stopwatch
- IP68 rated
- 400mAh battery
4BoAt Lunar Vista
The boAt Lunar Vista smartwatch is available for Rs 1,999 and comes in Grey, Blue, Green, and Black (metallic strap) hues. It can be purchased via Amazon with the following features:
- 1.52-inch HD display, 550 nits brightness, 360 x 360 pixels resolution
- 100+ customizable watch faces
- Bluetooth Calling Support, Quick Dial Pad, save up to 10 contacts in watch
- 100+ sports mode
- Voice Assistant support
- Heart rate, SpO2, Daily activity, and menstrual tracker, Guided breathing
- Sedentary Alerts, Camera control, Music Control, Weather, Alarm, Countdown, Stopwatch, Find My Phone
- IP68 rated
- Functional crown
- Up to 7 days battery life, up to 2 days with Bluetooth calling
5Noise Explorer
A smartwatch dedicated to Kids, the Noise Explorer is priced at Rs 5,999 and offered in Wonder Pink and Phantom Blue. It is available for purchase from the brand’s website and Amazon with features like:
- 1.4″ TFT display, 240 x 240 pixels resolution
- 2MP Front camera
- 2 Way Voice and Video calling
- Nano SIM card slot with 4G/3G/2G bands
- Bluetooth
- 25 in-built watch faces
- In-built GPS, Geofencing, AGPS and SOS feature
- 680mAh battery, up to 3 days of battery life
- School mode, Habitat reminders, Safe Zone Alerts
- IP68 rated
- Noise Amigo App support
6Fire-boltt Solaris
The Solaris is priced at Rs 2,499 and will be available via Fireboltt.com and Amazon in three colours as Copper Glow, Shadow Black, and Sterling Silver. Its features are:
- 1.78-inch AMOLED display, 368 x 448 pixels resolution
- 100+ cloud-based watch faces
- Bluetooth Calling via in-built Mic and Speaker, Call history, Quick dial pad, Sync contacts
- 123+ Sports modes
- Voice Assistant support
- Sleep, SpO2 and Heart rate tracking, Women’s health monitoring
- Sedentary reminder
- Smart Reminders, Weather update, calculator, music and camera control, alarm, timer, stopwatch
- IP67 rated
- Up to 9 days of battery life
7Skyball Rigor
Skyball Rigor is priced at Rs 3,599 and is exclusively available on Amazon India. It’s features include:
- 1.46-inch AMOLED Display, 1000 Nits brightness
- 200+ Watch Faces
- Bluetooth v5.2, Bluetooth calling support
- 400mAh Battery, Up to 20 Days Battery Life
- Shock Proof Metal Alloy Body
- Dual Crown
- IP68 rated
- AI Voice Assistant
- Personal Health Coach
- 120+ Sports Mode
- FitCloud Pro app
8Skyball Elevate
The Elevate smartwatch is priced at Rs 2,999 and is also available on Amazon. It’s features include:
- 2.02-inch AMOLED Display, Always on Display, 600 Nits Brightness
- Bluetooth v5.3, Bluetooth calling support
- Zinc Alloy Casing
- Rotary functional Crown
- 200+ Watch Faces
- Up to 7 days battery backup, Magnetic Charger
- AI Voice Assistant
- Personal Fitness Coach
- 120+ Sports Mode
- IP67 rated
- CoFit companion app
9Rapz Active Twist
Available on popular e-commerce platforms such as Amazon and Flipkart, the Rapz Active Twist is priced at Rs 2,499 and has features like:
- 1.96-inch TFT Colour display
- Bluetooth calling display
- IP67 rated
- Health monitoring features, including a heart rate monitor, blood pressure monitor
- Multiple sports modes
- Multiple watch faces
10Crossbeats Monarch
Priced at Rs 2,999, the Crossbeats Monarch comes in Gold, Black, and Silver variants with features like:
- 1.43-inch AMOLED Display, 360 x 360 pixels resolution, 700 nits brightness
- Bluetooth calling with ClearComm technology
- 240mAh battery, up to 10-day battery life
- Aerospace metal case
- Water-resistant
- AI health tracking, 125 sports modes
- Voice assistant authorised, Siri and OK Google integration
- 4th gen biosensor chip, heart rate, blood pressure and SpO2 monitor
- Sleep tracking
11BoAt Enigma X500
The BoAt Enigma X500 is priced at Rs 3,999 and can be purchased via BoAt’s own website, Amazon.in, Flipkart, and selected stores. It has features like:
- 1.43-inch AMOLED display, 466 x 466 pixels resolution, 600 nits brightness
- 100+ customizable watch faces
- Bluetooth Calling, Quick Dial Pad, save up to 10 contacts in watch
- 100+ sports mode
- Voice Assistant support
- IP68 rated
- Heart rate, SpO2, and Daily activity monitor, menstrual tracker, Guided breathing
- Sedentary Alerts, Camera control, Music Control, Weather, Alarm, Countdown, Stopwatch, Find My Phone
- Up to 7 days of battery life
- Metal encasing
12BoAt Enigma X600
Priced at Rs 3,999, the Enigma X600 can be purchased via BoAt’s own website, Amazon.in, Flipkart, and selected stores. It has features like:
- 1.43-inch AMOLED display, 466 x 466 pixels resolution, 600 nits brightness
- 100+ customizable watch faces
- Bluetooth Calling Support, Quick Dial Pad, save up to 10 contacts
- 100+ sports mode
- Voice Assistant support
- IP68 rated
- Heart rate, SpO2, Daily activity monitor, menstrual tracker, Guided breathing
- Sedentary Alerts, Camera control, Music Control, Weather, Alarm, Countdown, Stopwatch, Find My Phone
- Up to 10 days of battery life
13BoAt Enigma R32
Designed for females, the Enigma R32 comes in at Rs 3,999 and can be bought BoAt’s website, Amazon, Flipkart, and other retail stores with the following features:
- 1.32-inch display, 360 x 360 pixels resolution
- Metal body
- 100+ customizable watch faces
- Bluetooth Calling Support, Quick Dial Pad, save up to 10 contacts
- 100+ sports mode
- Voice Assistant support
- IP67 rated
- Heart rate, SpO2, Daily activity tracker, menstrual cycle measurement, Guided breathing
- Sedentary Alerts, Camera control, Music Control, Stopwatch, Find My Phone, Weather, Alarm, Countdown
- Up to 7 days of battery life
14BoAt Enigma Z30
The Enigma Z30 is priced at Rs 3,499 while its availability options remain the same as other Enigma series watches. It’s features are:
- 1.39-inch display, 360 x 360 pixels resolution
- Metal Body
- Rotatory functional crown
- 100+ customizable watch faces
- Bluetooth Calling, Quick Dial Pad, save up to 10 contacts in the watch
- 100+ sports mode
- Voice Assistant support
- IP67 rated
- Heart rate, SpO2, Daily activity tracker, menstrual cycle measurement, Guided breathing
- Sedentary Alerts, Camera control, Music Control, Weather, Alarm, Countdown, Stopwatch, Find My Phone
- Up to 7 days of battery life
15NoiseFit Metallix
The NoiseFit Metallix has a price tag of Rs 2,499. It is offered in Elite Silver, Elite Nickel, and Elite Black shades. The smartwatch will be available for purchase from the brand’s website and Amazon starting September 22. Its features include:
- 1.41-inch LCD display, 240 x 240 pixels Resolution
- Metal Body, IP68 rated
- Heart-rate monitor, SpO2 sensor, sleep tracker, female cycle monitor, stress tracking
- Multiple sports modes
- Bluetooth v5.3, Bluetooth Calling via in-built mic & speaker
- Notification display, weather updates, camera and music control, calculator, timer, stopwatch and more
- Up to 7-day battery backup
16Wings Urbana
Priced at Rs 1,699, the watch is available on Wingslifestyle. in and Flipkart in shades like Black, Blue, and Tan. Its features are:
- 2.01-inch HD IPS LCD screen, 550 nits brightness, 60Hz refresh rate, 240 x 280 pixels resolution
- 200+ customizable watch faces
- Bluetooth Calling via in-built mic & speaker
- 130+ sports mode
- IP68 rated
- Heart rate, SpO2, Daily activity, stress and menstrual tracker
- Sedentary reminders, do not disturb mode, e-card support, password lock, find phone, calculator, camera control and more
- Up to 7 days of battery backup