HomeGallerySmartwatches Launched in India: August 2024

Smartwatches Launched in India: August 2024

Here’s a list of all the smartwatches that have launched in India in August 2024, from the likes of GOQii, and more.

By The Mobile Indian Network

Stay updated on the latest smartwatch releases in India with our detailed guide, featuring the newest offerings from renowned brands like GOQii. Explore the most recent smartwatches launched and stay informed as of August 2024.

1
Kotak – GOQii Smart Vital Plus

Priced at Rs 3,499, Kotak Bank customers can purchase the smartwatch through the bank’s mobile or website. Non-Kotak customers will need to open a Kotak account to avail this facility. The smartwatch’s features include:

  • RuPay On-The-Go support, seamless transactions up to Rs 5,000 without using PIN
  • Track blood pressure, body temperature, SpO2
  • Kotak account sign-in
  • Contactless payments
  • IP68 rated
  • Multiple sports modes
  • 1.4-inch display, resolution

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

MORE PICTURE STORIES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Latest News

Load more

Crypto News

Load more

© 2024 All Rights Reserved. The Mobile Indian.