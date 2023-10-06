Smartwatches launched in India in October 2023

It can be difficult to keep up with the surge of smartwatch releases in India. We have compiled a comprehensive list of the latest smartwatches from popular brands such as Google, Boult and Fire-boltt in the month of October 2023:
1Google Pixel Watch 2
The Pixel Watch 2 sells for Rs 39,990 in India via Flipkart. It has features like:
- 3D curved always-on AMOLED display, 320 ppi, DCI-P3 color gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 5, up to 1000 nits brightness
- Qualcomm 5100 chipset
- Wear OS 4.0
- 32 GB eMMC storage, 2GB RAM
- Bluetooth calling via in-built mic, speaker
- Compass, Altimeter, Oxygen saturation (SpO2) monitoring, Multipurpose electrical Sensors compatible with ECG app, Multi-path optical heart rate sensor, 3-axis accelerometer, Gyroscope, Ambient light sensor, Electrical sensor, and more
- Daily Readiness Score, Sleep Profile, Sleep Score, Active Zone Minutes, 40 workout modes
- Functional Crown
- 5 ATM rated
- 4G LTE (optional), Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n (2.4GHz), GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou, Galileo, Quasi-Zenith Satellite, NFC
- 306 mAh battery, up to 24 hours battery life with always-on display
- USB-C Fast Charging
2Boult Sterling
Priced at Rs 1,599, this watch is available via the brand’s own website, Amazon, and Flipkart with features such as:
- 1.52-inch HD display, 700 nits brightness, 360 x 360 pixels
- 100+ sports modes
- Bluetooth calling
- Zinc alloy frame
- Bluetooth v5.3
- Blood pressure monitor, Sleep Monitor, Heart rate tracker, SpO2 measurement, Female health measurement, etc.
- 150+ watch faces
- IP67 rated
- AI voice assistant, Find my phone support
3Cult.Sport Ace X
Priced at Rs 3,499, the smartwatch can be bought via online platforms, exclusively on the company’s own site – cultsport.com, as well as Amazon India. It comes with features such as:
- 1.96-inch AMOLED display, Always-on support, 466 x 466 pixels
- 116 sports modes, real-time live cricket score updates
- Quick Reply, Social Media QR Code, and Quick Dial Pad
- Bluetooth calling via Bluetooth v5.3
- Heart rate tracking, SpO2 measurement, sleep tracking, step counting, and calorie tracking
- Functional crown
- 7-day runtime