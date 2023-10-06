Smartwatches launched in India in October 2023

It can be difficult to keep up with the surge of smartwatch releases in India. We have compiled a comprehensive list of the latest smartwatches from popular brands such as Google, Boult and Fire-boltt in the month of October 2023:

1 Google Pixel Watch 2 The Pixel Watch 2 sells for Rs 39,990 in India via Flipkart. It has features like: 3D curved always-on AMOLED display, 320 ppi, DCI-P3 color gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 5, up to 1000 nits brightness

Qualcomm 5100 chipset

Wear OS 4.0

32 GB eMMC storage, 2GB RAM

Bluetooth calling via in-built mic, speaker

Compass, Altimeter, Oxygen saturation (SpO2) monitoring, Multipurpose electrical Sensors compatible with ECG app, Multi-path optical heart rate sensor, 3-axis accelerometer, Gyroscope, Ambient light sensor, Electrical sensor, and more

Daily Readiness Score, Sleep Profile, Sleep Score, Active Zone Minutes, 40 workout modes

Functional Crown

5 ATM rated

4G LTE (optional), Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n (2.4GHz), GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou, Galileo, Quasi-Zenith Satellite, NFC

306 mAh battery, up to 24 hours battery life with always-on display

USB-C Fast Charging 2 Boult Sterling Priced at Rs 1,599, this watch is available via the brand’s own website, Amazon, and Flipkart with features such as: 1.52-inch HD display, 700 nits brightness, 360 x 360 pixels

100+ sports modes

Bluetooth calling

Zinc alloy frame

Bluetooth v5.3

Blood pressure monitor, Sleep Monitor, Heart rate tracker, SpO2 measurement, Female health measurement, etc.

150+ watch faces

IP67 rated

AI voice assistant, Find my phone support 3 Cult.Sport Ace X Priced at Rs 3,499, the smartwatch can be bought via online platforms, exclusively on the company’s own site – cultsport.com, as well as Amazon India. It comes with features such as: 1.96-inch AMOLED display, Always-on support, 466 x 466 pixels

116 sports modes, real-time live cricket score updates

Quick Reply, Social Media QR Code, and Quick Dial Pad

Bluetooth calling via Bluetooth v5.3

Heart rate tracking, SpO2 measurement, sleep tracking, step counting, and calorie tracking

Functional crown

