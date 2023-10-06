Smartwatches launched in India in October 2023

HomeGallerySmartwatches launched in India in October 2023

It can be difficult to keep up with the surge of smartwatch releases in India. We have compiled a comprehensive list of the latest smartwatches from popular brands such as Google, Boult and Fire-boltt in the month of October 2023:

1
Google Watch 2

The Pixel Watch 2 sells for Rs 39,990 in India via Flipkart. It has features like:

  • 3D curved always-on AMOLED display, 320 ppi, DCI-P3 color gamut, 5, up to 1000 nits brightness
  • Qualcomm 5100 chipset
  • Wear 4.0
  • 32 eMMC storage, 2GB RAM
  • Bluetooth calling via in-built mic, speaker
  • Compass, Altimeter, Oxygen saturation (SpO2) monitoring, Multipurpose electrical compatible with ECG app, Multi-path optical heart rate sensor, 3-axis accelerometer, Gyroscope, Ambient light sensor, Electrical sensor, and more
  • Daily Readiness Score, Sleep Profile, Sleep Score, Active Zone Minutes, 40 workout modes
  • Functional Crown
  • 5 ATM rated
  • 4G (optional), 5.0, 802.11 b/g/n (2.4GHz), GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou, Galileo, Quasi-Zenith Satellite, NFC
  • 306 battery, up to 24 hours battery life with always-on display
  • USB-C Fast Charging

2
Boult Sterling

Priced at Rs 1,599, this watch is available via the brand’s own website, Amazon, and Flipkart with features such as:

  • 1.52-inch display, 700 nits brightness, 360 x 360 pixels
  • 100+ sports modes
  • Bluetooth calling
  • Zinc alloy frame
  • Bluetooth v5.3
  • Blood pressure monitor, Sleep Monitor, Heart rate tracker, SpO2 measurement, Female health measurement, etc.
  • 150+ watch faces
  • IP67 rated
  • AI voice assistant, Find my phone support

3
Cult.Sport Ace X

Priced at Rs 3,499, the smartwatch can be bought via online platforms, exclusively on the company’s own site – cultsport.com, as well as Amazon India. It comes with features such as:

  • 1.96-inch AMOLED display, Always-on support, 466 x 466 pixels
  • 116 sports modes, real-time live cricket score updates
  • Quick Reply, Social Media QR Code, and Quick Dial Pad
  • Bluetooth calling via Bluetooth v5.3
  • Heart rate tracking, SpO2 measurement, sleep tracking, step counting, and calorie tracking
  • Functional crown
  • 7-day runtime
