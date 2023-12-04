Smartwatches launched in India: December 2023

Stay updated on the latest smartwatches in India with our comprehensive guide to the newest releases from popular brands like Noise, Fire-boltt, and others in December 2023.
1Fire-boltt Rise Luxe
The Fire-Boltt Rise Luxe is available at an introductory price of Rs 1,499 and can be purchased from the company’s own site and Flipkart. It’s features are:
- 1.85-inch HD display, 240 x 280 pixels resolution, 100+ cloud-based watch faces
- Stainless Steel Frame
- Bluetooth Calling, Call history, Quick dial pad, Sync contacts
- Functional crown
- 123 Sports modes
- Voice Assistant support
- Sleep, SpO2, and Heart rate tracking, Women’s health measurement
- In-built games, Smart Notifications, Weather updates, calculator, music and camera control, alarm, timer, stopwatch, sedentary reminder
- Up to 7 days of runtime
2NoiseFit Endeavour
Priced at Rs 2,999, the watch comes in Camo Black, Jet Black, Vintage Brown, Teal Blue, and Fiery Orange colours. It will be available from December 5th at 12 PM, via Noise website and Amazon.in. It’s feature set includes:
- 1.46-inch always-on AMOLED screen, 600 nits brightness, 100+ watch faces
- Functional Crown, button
- Bluetooth Calling with Noise Tru Sync technology
- 24×7 heart rate monitoring, SpO2, sleep tracking, stress management, female menstrual cycle tracker
- 100+ sports modes
- Emergency SOS feature
- IP68 rated
- Android, iOS support
- Notification display, weather updates, Reminders, Alarm, camera control, music control, calculator
3Amazfit Balance
The Amazfit Balance has a price tag of Rs 24,999. It is offered in Sunset Grey and Midnight shades and can be purchased from the brand’s website and Flipkart starting today, December 4. It’s features include:
- 1.5-inch AMOLED display, 480×480 pixels resolution, 323 PPI, 60Hz refresh rate, 1500 nits peak brightness, auto brightness adjustment, tempered glass protection, anti-glare glass bezel, anti-fingerprint coating
- BioTracker 5.0 PPG biometric sensor (8PD + 2LED), BIA Bioelectric Impedance Sensor, Heart rate, SpO2, Sleep Tracking support
- 150+ Sports modes, Zepp Coach Running Coach
- Body composition monitor for body fat percentage, body mass index, basal metabolism, skeletal muscle tracking and more
- Wi-Fi 2.4GHz, Bluetooth v5.0, circularly-polarized GPS antenna, Dual-Band positioning, 6 satellite positioning systems
- 4GB storage for offline music playback
- Linear vibration motor
- 5 ATM rated
- Amazon Alexa support
- Zepp OS 3.0, Zepp App compatibility on iOS and Android devices
- 475mAh battery, up to 14 days runtime