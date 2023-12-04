Smartwatches launched in India: December 2023

The Fire-Boltt Rise Luxe is available at an introductory price of Rs 1,499 and can be purchased from the company’s own site and Flipkart. It’s features are:

1.85-inch HD display, 240 x 280 pixels resolution, 100+ cloud-based watch faces

Stainless Steel Frame

Bluetooth Calling, Call history, Quick dial pad, Sync contacts

Functional crown

123 Sports modes

Voice Assistant support

Sleep, SpO2, and Heart rate tracking, Women’s health measurement

In-built games, Smart Notifications, Weather updates, calculator, music and camera control, alarm, timer, stopwatch, sedentary reminder

Up to 7 days of runtime