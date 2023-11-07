New Smartwatches launched: November 2023

With so many new smartwatches launching in India, it can be hard to keep track of them all. That’s why we have created a complete guide to the most recent smartwatches from well-known brands like Boult, Fire-boltt and more, in November 2023.
1Boult Mirage
Customers can purchase this smartwatch on the Boult’s official website and Flipkart at a launch price of Rs 1,799 for a limited period. It is available in various straps options like Zinc Alloy Frame and metallic straps (Inox Steel, Amber Blue, Coal Black) to choose from. Later, the smartwatch will be available for purchase at Rs 2,199. It’s features include:
- 1.39-inch HD display, 360 x 360 pixels resolution, 500 nits brightness
- 120+ sports modes
- Functional crown
- Bluetooth calling support via in-built mic, speaker
- Heart rate monitor, blood oxygen monitor, sleep tracker, female menstrual cycle tracking
- Notifications for calls, messages, and apps, as well as a weather forecast, music player, Find my phone and camera controller
- Up to 7-day battery life
- IP67 rated
2BeatXP Nuke
Available on Amazon, Flipkart and beatxp.com from November 10th, 2023, the BeatXP Nuke is priced at Rs 1,499. It’s features include:
- 1.32″ round full-touch HD Super AMOLED display, 500 nits brightness, 60Hz refresh rate, 466 x 466 pixels
- Bluetooth v5.3, Bluetooth calling
- 100+ sports modes
- IP67 rated
- Heart rate, sleep patterns, SpO2 levels and menstrual cycle reminders
- Up to 7-day battery backup
- Music control
- AI Voice Assistant
3BeatXP Unbound Pro
Available on Amazon, Flipkart and beatxp.com from November 10th, 2023, the BeatXP Unboound Pro is priced at Rs 2,499. It’s features include:
- 1.96″ AMOLED screen 368 x 448 pixels, Always-On support, 800 Nits brightness
- Bluetooth calling powered by EzyPair
- Functional Crown
- Heart Rate, Sleep, Step, SpO2 monitoring
- 100+ Sports modes
- 200+ Watch faces
- Up to 7 days battery backup
- IP67 rated
4BeatXP Unbound Era
Available on Amazon, Flipkart and beatxp.com from November 10th, 2023, the BeatXP Unboound Era is priced at Rs 2,499. It’s features include:
- 2.01″ AMOLED HD screen, 410 x 502 pixels, Always-On support, 1000 nits brightness
- Bluetooth calling powered by EzyPair
- Functional crown
- Heart Rate, Sleep, Step, SpO2 monitoring
- 100+ Sports modes
- 200+ Watch faces
- Up to 7 days runtime
- IP68 rated