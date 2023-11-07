New Smartwatches launched: November 2023

Customers can purchase this smartwatch on the Boult’s official website and Flipkart at a launch price of Rs 1,799 for a limited period. It is available in various straps options like Zinc Alloy Frame and metallic straps (Inox Steel, Amber Blue, Coal Black) to choose from. Later, the smartwatch will be available for purchase at Rs 2,199. It’s features include:

1.39-inch HD display, 360 x 360 pixels resolution, 500 nits brightness

120+ sports modes

Functional crown

Bluetooth calling support via in-built mic, speaker

Heart rate monitor, blood oxygen monitor, sleep tracker, female menstrual cycle tracking

Notifications for calls, messages, and apps, as well as a weather forecast, music player, Find my phone and camera controller

Up to 7-day battery life

IP67 rated