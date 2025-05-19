OnePlus 13s India Launch on June 5, Colour Options Also Confirmed

OnePlus 13s India launch has been confirmed to take place next month on the 5th. The OnePlus 13s is set to launch as a compact flagship and likely as a rebranded OnePlus 13T which launched back in April this year in China. The company also confirmed the colour options for the device.

OnePlus 13s India Launch Details

The OnePlus 13s India launch will take place on June 5 at 12 PM IST. “As part of the OnePlus 13 Series, the OnePlus 13s delivers flagship-level performance, meaningful AI advancements, and a sleek new design – all in a compact form for convenient one-handed use,” said OnePlus in a press release.

Furthermore, the company confirmed that the device will be made available in three colourways: Black Velvet, Pink Satin, and Green Silk, created exclusively for the Indian market.

As for the expected price, the company could position it against the likes of Galaxy S24 FE, Vivo X200, and more, in the sub-Rs 60,000 price segment considering the OnePlus 13, which is the more powerful device, is selling for Rs 69,999.

OnePlus 13s: Expected Specifications

The OnePlus 13s sports a 6.32-inch (2640 × 1216 pixels) AMOLED Display with 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, up to 1600 nits peak brightness, 2160Hz high-frequency PWM dimming, 240Hz touch sampling rate, 100% DCI-P3, and 460 ppi.

It packs the Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor paired with up to 12GB LPDDR5x RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage. The device gets a dual rear camera setup, including a 50MP Sony IMX906 primary camera with f/1.8 aperture, OIS, and 10-bit HDR, paired with a 50MP 2x telephoto Samsung JN5 sensor with an f/2.0 Aperture and up to 20X digital zoom.

At the front, there’s a 16MP f/2.4 front camera. The device is backed up by a 6260mAh battery with 80W SuperVOOC fast wired charging. For connectivity, you get 5G SA/NSA, Wi-Fi 7 (802.11be), Bluetooth v5.4, Beidou, GPS (L1+L5), GLONASS (G1), GALILEO (E1+E5a+E5b), QZSS (L1+L5), dual-antenna NFC, and a USB Type-C port.

The OnePlus 13s also features stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos, an in-display optical fingerprint sensor, IP65 rating, along with an IR blaster as well. The device runs on Android 15-based Oxygen OS 15 and will get 4 years of OS updates and 6 years of security patches.