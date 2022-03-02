Samsung S22 Ultra First Impression: Taking Note from Note Series

Galaxy S22 Ultra Galaxy S22 Ultra is the first Samsung phone since the Galaxy Note 20 to not just include S Pen support, like the Galaxy S21 Ultra and Z Fold 3 and Z Fold 3 but also come with a slot on the phone to store the stylus. S Pen users who purchased the previous season’s Galaxy S21 Ultra had to purchase the stylus separately and then purchase a separate phone case that can keep it.
This latest top-of-the-line Samsung flagship model takes a lot of design inspiration from the Galaxy Note 20 series.
The Galaxy S22 Ultra comes in two variations. The 12GB + 256GB as well as 12GB +512GB are priced at Rs 1,09,999 and Rs 1,18,999, respectively.
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra: S Pen
In addition to the full S Pen support and space inside the phone for storing the stylus, Samsung also made some enhancements to how its stylus functions. Its latency is reduced and it is able to convert handwritten notes into text in 88 different languages. For the short time, I was able to test S Pen on the Galaxy S22 Ultra, the S Pen was fluid and responsive, though it’s difficult to determine if it’s any different from prior.
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra taking ques from Note Series
Galaxy S22 Ultra has also taken over the Note’s sleeker appearance, with sleeker lines and a more aggressive appearance compared to standard Galaxy S phones. It has a more “notebook” look that Note users are probably familiar with. It could be beneficial to read and review documents.
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Camera
Camera on the Galaxy S22 Ultra has features quite similar to that are found on Galaxy S21 Ultra. The rear camera is quadruple-lens with the main sensor of 108 megapixels along with an ultra-wide 12-megapixel camera, and two telephoto lenses of 10 megapixels. The view field on the telephoto and wide lenses are slightly larger when compared to the predecessor.
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra: Power Game
Galaxy S22 Ultra will run on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip. The battery has a capacity of 5,000mAh on Samsung’s Galaxy S22 Ultra, just as Samsung’s Galaxy S21 Ultra, and it can support up to 45-watt rapid charging when connected. The basic configuration comes equipped with eight GB RAM as well as 128GB internal storage, and the top-end model comes with 12GB of RAM and one TB storage.
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Display
The massive 6.8-inch 4-inch quad-HD+ LCD is certified HDR10+ and can run the highest refresh rate of 120 Hz. Based on the activity you’re engaged in the phone is able to scale the refresh rate to 1Hz. I was awed by the rich blacks it could reproduce as well as the claimed maximum brightness of 1750nits makes the content visible even in direct sunlight. Additionally, it comes with stereo speakers that make the experience more enjoyable overall.
S22 Ultra Software
The S22 Ultra runs on OneUI 4.1 built on Android 12. Additionally, S22 Ultra will receive four important Android OS upgrades and 5 years of security updates. This is what makes Samsung one of the very first Android OEMs to provide updates for a prolonged time, and even beat Google for software update availability.