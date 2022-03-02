Samsung S22 Ultra First Impression: Taking Note from Note Series

Galaxy S22 Ultra Galaxy S22 Ultra is the first Samsung phone since the Galaxy Note 20 to not just include S Pen support, like the Galaxy S21 Ultra and Z Fold 3 and Z Fold 3 but also come with a slot on the phone to store the stylus. S Pen users who purchased the previous season’s Galaxy S21 Ultra had to purchase the stylus separately and then purchase a separate phone case that can keep it.

This latest top-of-the-line Samsung flagship model takes a lot of design inspiration from the Galaxy Note 20 series.

The Galaxy S22 Ultra comes in two variations. The 12GB + 256GB as well as 12GB +512GB are priced at Rs 1,09,999 and Rs 1,18,999, respectively.