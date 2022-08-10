Samsung Galaxy Watch 5, Watch 5 Pro First Look: What is new?

Samsung has now removed the rotating dial from the watch which helped users scroll through the UI in Galaxy Watch classic models. Instead, just like the regular model, the Watch 5 Pro also has a software-based rotating dial where one can now rotate their finger around the edges of the display itself to scroll through the UI. Moreover, Samsung is using Sapphire Crystal Glass, second hardest mineral after diamond, on all the models of Watch 5 series for better protection of the display.

