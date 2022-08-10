Samsung Galaxy Watch 5, Watch 5 Pro First Look: What is new?

Samsung, at its Galaxy Unpacked event today, unveiled the all-new foldables but thats not all, as the company also went ahead and gave us new watches as well, including the Galaxy Watch 5 and the Watch 5 Pro. These are the successors to last year’s Galaxy Watch 4 series. Here’s our first look at Galaxy Watch 5 series:
Galaxy Watch 5: Design
Samsung has opted for the same design with the Galaxy Watch 5 as it did with Galaxy Watch 4. In fact, they are so similar that if you put them side by side, you won’t be able to figure which one is Watch 5 and which one is Watch 4. However, the main difference in design is between the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic and the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro.
Galaxy Watch 5 Pro: Design
Samsung has now removed the rotating dial from the watch which helped users scroll through the UI in Galaxy Watch classic models. Instead, just like the regular model, the Watch 5 Pro also has a software-based rotating dial where one can now rotate their finger around the edges of the display itself to scroll through the UI. Moreover, Samsung is using Sapphire Crystal Glass, second hardest mineral after diamond, on all the models of Watch 5 series for better protection of the display.
Galaxy Watch 5 Series: Display
The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro has a 1.36-inch panel with a maximum resolution of 450 x 450 pixels. The 1.19-inch AMOLED display is found in the 44mm and 40mm variant of the regular Galaxy Watch 5 smartwatch with a resolution of 396×396 pixels. In our first look of the Galaxy Watch 5 series, the displays on both the models looked good in terms of brightness and colours.
Galaxy Watch 5 Series: Software
Both the Watches are running on the Google’s WearOS based OneUI 4.5 software. Both of them pack the same chip as last generation Watch 4 models, and that’s the Exynos W920 chip. While this chip has been smooth on the Galaxy Watch 4 series, we will have to test it on the Watch 5 series before claiming the same for it.
Galaxy Watch 5 Series: Battery
Both the models under the Watch 5 series pack bigger batteries than last year’s Galaxy Watch 4 series. This means the Watches should last longer than the previous gen models about which a lot of users complained that they couldn’t get past a day of usage. Moreover, the Watch 5 models now charge at 10W instead of 5W charging found on Watch 4 models.