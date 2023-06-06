Samsung Galaxy F54 5G Camera Review: Worth taking a shot?

The Galaxy F54 5G has arrived in India and Samsung has equipped it with a 108MP primary camera sensor. While it does look like a high quality sensor on paper, it is sometimes seen that the high-end specification of the camera doesn’t translate to a similar level of performance. But is it the case with Samsung’s latest Galaxy F series device? Let’s have a look.
1Outdoor shots
The primary camera sensor on the Galaxy F54 5G doesn’t disappoint at all. It has a decent dynamic range. The sharpness of the photo is on point and the contrast levels are good. The photo above has a lot of greenery that has been shown well while buildings on the side also have enough detailing. However, the exposure isn’t consistent in photos I took of the same scene. There’s also some amount of shutter lag.
2Ultra-wide angle shots
The 8MP ultra-wide angle sensor is okay for what it offers. The dynamic range could have been much better while detailing and sharpness could have also been improved. The colours, however, were very impressive and there wasn’t much of a colour shift compared to photos from the main sensor. The edge distortion has also been well contained.
3Macro shots
The third sensor, which is a 2MP macro shooter, clicks straight up disappointing photos and is unreliable. The photos can sometimes come out completely blue while it picks up colours fine at other times. However, the most important thing in a macro photo is the detailing and it’s completely lacking here.
4Artificial Lighting conditions
In artificial lighting, the device clicks clear photos with high levels of detailing. If you look closely in the photo above, you can observe the dust particles on the camera module. Even while zooming in the photo after you have clicked it, the sharpness stays intact with rich colours. There’s also a decent level of blur in the background even when portrait mode is disabled.
5Night shots
As for night shots, Samsung claims to have incorporated the ‘Nightography’ tech in the Galaxy F54 5G which it has used in its Galaxy S23 series. For a more clearer night photography experience, the nightography feature does help. The photos at night come out to be quite decent. There’s a good amount of sharpness in the photo and a decent level of brightness that doesn’t make it look odd. Turning on the night mode didn’t make a major difference in the photo as per my observation.
6Portrait shots
Portrait photography is also impressive with this camera. There are no issues with edge detection of the subject either. The bokeh effect is well handled while the sharpness and detailing levels are crisp.
7Selfies
Selfies from the 32MP front facing sensor handle most of the photos with no issues. If you give it enough light, the sharpness of the photo won’t disappoint. The skin tones can be improved as they are far from natural. Portraits from the front sensor are also acceptable.
8Low-light conditions
Lastly, low-light photos from the 108MP sensor are a miss most of the time. The Galaxy F54 5G struggles to capture a clear photo in such conditions while the shutter lag gets worse. The photos turn out to be noisy as well and overall performance needs a boost.
To conclude, the Galaxy F54 5G gets a solid set of cameras for the price. It does have its shortcomings but that doesn’t stop it from being called a value for money performer in terms of optics. Do check out our full review of the Galaxy F54 5G before making a decision about purchasing the handset.