Samsung Galaxy F54 5G Camera Review: Worth taking a shot?

Lastly, low-light photos from the 108MP sensor are a miss most of the time. The Galaxy F54 5G struggles to capture a clear photo in such conditions while the shutter lag gets worse. The photos turn out to be noisy as well and overall performance needs a boost.

To conclude, the Galaxy F54 5G gets a solid set of cameras for the price. It does have its shortcomings but that doesn’t stop it from being called a value for money performer in terms of optics. Do check out our full review of the Galaxy F54 5G before making a decision about purchasing the handset.